Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Truth and lies

EDITOR: Truth is like a clear pond, lies are like pebbles. The pond is so clear that you can see the bottom. That is true until a pebble is thrown into the pond and the ripples distort the view. The view of the insurrection is as clear as can be, as video and audio do not lie. We have seen the bottom.

If Donald Trump is not held accountable this time and punished, the eagle will forever have a broken wing. The pebble throwers will again defeat the truth and cement lies as fact, cheating and stealing as normal behavior, and tarnish our core values as a nation.

J.W. HALE

Petaluma

Recall Newsom

EDITOR: It’s being reported that the efforts to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom are the result of a right-wing conspiracy or coup. These statements are politically motivated and fail to take into account and acknowledge the outright inability or incompetence of the Newsom administration to run California.

Newsom had eight years as lieutenant governor to learn what needed to be fixed and hit the ground running upon his election. In spite of his experience, he failed PG&E reform, resulting in the PG&E-sparked fires in Northern California and increasing PG&E rates. The Department of Motor Vehicles continues to operate with outdated technology and operate dismally.

With the COVID-19 disaster, billions of federal dollars poured into California, but under Newsom’s watch, the state Economic Development Department squandered upward of $10 billion (and still counting), stolen by gangsters both foreign and domestic. And did you know that California’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution ratio under Newsom is the lowest among the 50 states?

These results are what Newsom should be judged on. Incompetence of this magnitude at such a high political level poses a threat to Californians. Newsom should be replaced.

RICHARD LAMBERT

Glen Ellen

A parking nuisance

EDITOR: I was employed by Sonoma County when the courthouse was downtown. I know what it was like to find a place to park. We have a serious parking problem downtown just for the existing enterprises there. Can you imagine adding 4,000 county employees?

Not all of these people live downtown. I would guess less than half live in Santa Rosa, and of those a very small percentage within walking distance. So where do we park 3,000-plus cars daily for the employees? It is difficult to find a parking spot at the current county center. The parking lots and street parking are always full.

There is ample space at the county complex to start building multi-story buildings and converting the one-story buildings to multi stories. It would make much more sense, which seems to be lacking at present.

Building the center downtown would be the nail in the coffin for stores and restaurants. Add all the parking for employees (where?) and the businesses downtown that are dying on the vine will no longer have any customers at all.

IRENE DURHAM

Sebastopol

The divisive path

EDITOR: An editorial cartoon in the Jan. 13 edition asked “what’s the point?” regarding President Donald Trump’s second impeachment, noting that Joe Biden’s inauguration was a week away. The “point” is that Trump must not only be denied a second term, he must be humiliated, and his supporters disenfranchised of their vote and voice.

Trump’s opponents and their allies in the media explain how retribution isn’t only justified but necessary for the sake of democracy. Really? There is a lot wrong with Trump, but you don’t resolve an injustice by creating an even greater one.

And at a time when we need unity, it’s ironic how the same people mentioned above, even after winning the presidency, want to keep everyone in their ideological boxes, pitted against each other and continually outraged. This is the bigger danger to our democracy, not the former president.

TOM GALLAGHER

Santa Rosa

The Capitol shooting

EDITOR: My guess is that Ashli Babbitt would not have hesitated to fire on a violent mob breaking into her home (“Inside deadly Capitol shooting,” Jan. 24). Babbitt was not just “voicing her opinion,” as her widower claims. She could have done that legally in a hundred ways. Instead, she was violently breaking and entering at the House chamber. She is responsible for her own death, not the Capitol Police.

LINDA LLOYD

Santa Rosa

Trump’s legacy

EDITOR: The Trump administration pulled back the curtain on the shadow of American democracy. For four years we experienced a daily diet of the administration’s disregard for the promises in our Constitution. It’s these constitutional promises, many of which are unfulfilled, that have elevated the standing of the United States as the beacon of democracy. Yet 73.6 million voters, 7 million more than for any sitting president in history, voted to reelect Donald Trump in 2020. Isn’t this a glaring awakening and a call to consciousness for us all?

For those accepting the challenge to deepen their own consciousness, we must keep in mind that all humans have a personal and collective shadow. It appears to me that almost all of us are preoccupied with our adversaries’ shadow and not our own. Isn’t it time to make the arduous descent into our own unconscious to look at our own shadows? Failing that, the promises in our Constitution will remain nothing more than hollow words on parchment.

BILL WADSWORTH

Occidental

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.