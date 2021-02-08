Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Reopen the schools

EDITOR: Can someone please explain to me how at this date, a year into this pandemic, only a handful of the most well-heeled children in this county are actually in school receiving an education? Meanwhile, the rest of us with students enrolled in public schools are allowing our kids to be used as political footballs by elected and union officials.

How come there aren’t hundreds of parents at every school board meeting demanding the reopening of all of our schools to in-person learning? How come we parents aren’t demanding that teachers who refuse in-person education be regarded as members of a strike as they are in other areas of the nation?

The science certainly no longer supports the necessity of at-home learning. Why even in the pages of this paper, there was an article saying that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined the risk of in-school learning is negligible (“CDC finds schools see scant virus transmission,” Jan. 27).

Wake up, parents. It is time to let the elected leaders of our communities and, more importantly, the corrupt teachers unions know that we have had enough. It’s time to turn up the heat.

MIKE TURNER

Two Rock

Mixed messages

EDITOR: When the state changed its guidance on vaccine distribution for the 65-plus group, Sonoma County moved them from Tier 2 to Tier 1 in Phase 1b, the tier containing the 75-plus group. Reasonable people might think that meant both groups were in the same tier. There doesn’t seem to be any mention of the hidden Tier 1a and Tier 1b that still separately prioritize the two groups. I’m all in favor of giving the 75-plus group priority for their shots, but why is anyone surprised at the level of confusion that arises when you tell people one thing but do another?

CARL COLVARD

Santa Rosa

Harberson’s legacy

EDITOR: We were deeply saddened to hear of Jim Harberson’s passing (“Former supervisor knew what county needed,” Jan. 30). As one of the visionaries behind the Sonoma Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District, his legacy can be seen in the preservation of our stunning coastline, beautiful mountains, forests, farms and ranches, healthy watersheds and ecosystems, and our treasured parks, trails and recreational areas.

A collaborator with a can-do attitude, Harberson was instrumental in creating one of the first publicly funded land conservation organizations in the country. It was a groundbreaking idea then, and today no one can question the wisdom of that effort. Protected lands maintain our quality of life, the scenic nature of our county, family farms and local food, greenbelts around our cities and towns, and parks.

Now more than ever, we are grateful for Harberson’s leadership as we rely on Ag and Open Space protected lands to sequester carbon, limit greenhouse gas emissions and make Sonoma County resilient to wildfires, floods and drought. Further, we see that access to open space is essential to the mental and physical health of everyone in our community.

While Harberson’s endearing accent and contagious smile had not wandered our halls in some time, his legacy was palpable among staff, and we’re honored to carry it forward.

CARYL HART

General manager, Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation

and Open Space District

One-man rule

EDITOR: We live in stressful times. We have survived one president whose tweets and speeches were execrable but whose deeds I mostly admired (until Jan. 6), and now we have a new president whose speeches are filled with admirable sentiments (unity, return to normalcy, bipartisanship, etc.) but whose deeds are abominable.

Every day, a dozen or more executive orders are signed to great fanfare: closing pipelines, allowing boys to join girls’ sports teams, closing down the tax base of many state’s education funding by terminating oil and gas leases on public property, muzzling supporters of the Constitution (shutting down the 1776 Project), etc.

This is rule by one man. Where is Congress in all this? It is tangled up in impeaching a president who has already been thrown out by the American people.

GREGORY B. SMITH

Sonoma

Issues, trust and unity

EDITOR: There is much talk about unity, but that is impossible when elected officials still won’t acknowledge Joe Biden's win and tacitly approve the idea that their colleagues are election-stealing cheaters and enemies deserving to be murdered.

My Republican neighbors know their Democratic neighbors are none of these things; they just disagree politically. Why the contradiction between local experience and national sentiment?

Someone has tricked a sizable minority of Americans into believing things that Donald Trump’s attorneys could not prove in any court nationwide, including in front of judges he appointed. To turn American against American with dangerous lies about election integrity is deeply unpatriotic. Voltaire warned, “Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.”

We will disagree about issues, but we should all unite against those who would violate the trust of their supporters for motives unknown.

ROBERT FUNARO

Santa Rosa

Setting priorities

EDITOR: I would much rather have my tax dollars go to help build a homeless living situation than subsidize a city golf course (“Pressure over property,” Feb. 3). It’s a matter of humanity and priority.

STEVIE LAZO

Larkfield

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.