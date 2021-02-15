Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Appalling acquittal

EDITOR: As a lifelong Republican, I watched the entire impeachment trial of Donald Trump. After listening to the House managers present a thorough and concise case and the defense use mostly distractions, never answering a question nor presenting any opposing evidence, I was convinced that Trump was guilty as charged.

Listening to the roll call and hearing the sycophantic Republican senators bowing at the waist to a Svengali-like emperor (in their minds) and voting to acquit him, I was appalled.

Do they even realize that there are millions more registered Democrats than Republicans in this country, and many more moderate Republicans than far-right Republicans?

Republicans who voted against Trump in the 2020 election will vote against him again when he decides to run in 2024. But let him spend his money campaigning to his violent far-right base. He will lose again.

I will never vote for another Republican.

SUSAN NORTON

Sonoma

Yes on Measure A

EDITOR: You missed the mark with your Feb. 5 editorial regarding ballot Measures A and B (“Wrong taxes, wrong time”). Declining enrollment has been accelerated by vacation rental conversions. Measure B will provide resources to allow a reconfiguration of some or all of the 11 separate west county school districts. If feasible, unification would provide improved educational programming for students at a reduced cost for taxpayers. Measure B supports expenses involved in making that shift.

After the unification period, residents will direct funding to west county programs such as affordable child care programs, adult education and job-training for residents who make west county the attractive destination tourists love.

With broad support, the community asked the school district to place Measure A on the ballot to provide temporary bridge funding. Maintaining both high schools next year will allow more students to attend in-person classes more frequently with pandemic mitigations.

Our students have been disproportionately impacted by recent flooding, fires and challenges with connectivity during distance learning. Measure A will provide time for a more comprehensive plan to be developed without adding more trauma to our community.

Vote yes on Measure A to give our students continuity while work is done to create a long-term solution for our schools.

DEBBIE RAMIREZ

Sebastopol

Too big a risk

EDITOR: It’s about community spread. Anytime you put many people together in a room for hours at a time, all that air is going to mix. The sports writer (not medical expert) C.W. Nevius is wrong in his assumption that COVID-19 won’t spread if school resumes (“Teachers, it’s time to be in school,” Feb. 4).

With only a few unconfirmed studies claiming that students don’t bring COVID-19 home and give it to their elderly relatives, are we ready to chance their lives? Schools have been found that are underreporting. How can we really know?

Within a short time, the people at risk, ages 50 and above, will be vaccinated and our community will be much safer for everyone. Let’s not give in now when we are so close to vaccinating all of our high-risk citizens.

When our older at-risk friends and relatives are vaccinated, then our children can resume school knowing that they aren’t bringing home a disease that will risk the lives of those they love.

ARTHUR HORNER

Santa Rosa

No micromanagement

EDITOR: Are you kidding me? Supervisor Lynda Hopkins’ idea of the county centralizing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is absurd (“Push to centralize vaccine effort,” Feb. 3). If the rollout of the OptumServe pilot program is any indication of the county’s ability to run a bigger program, they are delusional. They have mismanaged the pilot program to the frustration of thousands of Sonoma County residents. Let the hospital and pharmacies handle the rollout and follow the state guidelines for sign-ups. Stop micromanaging. The county is late to the party. The implementation of the rollout should have been developed last year.

GARY CAMPBELL

Santa Rosa

A rehab for Trump?

EDITOR: Elizabeth Drew’s Feb. 1 column posed the question, “Nixon rehabilitated his image. Can Trump?” She correctly points out the two former president's similarities. But these are also two flawed individuals with stark differences.

In the years leading to his death, Richard Nixon transformed himself and was regarded as a senior statesman. He was often called upon by world leaders. His roots were from a (modest) Quaker background in California. And his political calculations were carefully cultivated and crafted.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, is anything but a statesman. His roots are that of (dubious) privilege. We have seen firsthand his character and priorities. Carefully crafted long-term calculations and an admission that he needs rehabilitation are not part of his DNA.

I think we will have to take Trump's word, upon leaving Washington, that he will return in “some form.” I fear what low hanging fruit that might be.

So, the short answer to Drew's question, I suspect, is no.

DEAN JOHNSON

Petaluma

History’s verdict

EDITOR: The Senate acquitted Donald Trump; that was a sad gimme. But I take comfort in knowing that every mention of him in future literature will begin with, “Donald J. Trump, the first U.S. president in history to be impeached twice …”

STEPHEN SCHLICH

Petaluma

