Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Parks aren’t RV lots

EDITOR: I practically spit out my coffee when I read the article regarding designating recreational vehicle parking for homeless people (“Virus again delays plan to clear RVs, camp,” Feb. 10). Kelli Kukendall, the city of Santa Rosa’s homeless services manager, outlined seven potential sites to move these RVs. Six were city parks, and the other is a public library. This is ludicrous. Parks are designed for the sole purpose of the enjoyment of children and families.

Does she think it’s a good idea for children to play among discarded needles, drug paraphernalia and human waste, not to mention the sometimes mentally ill and even violent population of these RVs?

Come on, Santa Rosa, get it together. This city and Sonoma County invested in hotels, group homes, tiny homes, tent cities. If they keep offering places, the homeless will come. Stop throwing more money at this problem; it’s the very definition of sunk cost fallacy.

Enforce the laws that are already on the books: no trespassing and no overnight camping.

CAROLE GALEAZZI

Santa Rosa

Business and politics

EDITOR: I feel so badly for The Girl & the Fig and Kimi Stout (“Sonoma’s The Girl & the Fig faces backlash over mask policy,” Feb. 12). For 35 years, we traveled to motorcycle events and set up a booth to sell our product. I did seminars, and we mingled with many people. Nobody really knew who we were or our political or social persuasion, and we wanted to keep it that way.

So Stout would not haven been allowed to wear that mask in our booth either. We had help change T-shirts sometimes because of this. Now, in the closing years of our business, we do not care anymore what our customers think politically. So, now, she could wear that mask at our business.

What happens when you do not keep a straight line? We are manufacturing face masks now and decided to run an ad on Facebook last month. We spent only $300, and what we got in return was a million dollars worth of the most terrible hate mail we have ever seen.

With that said, we feel very sorry for The Girl & the Fig’s owners. Their business may be destroyed for trying to not hurt it with complaints in the other direction. This is an incredibly sad time in our country.

RICHARD BATTLES

Cloverdale

The ‘QAnon queen’

EDITOR: “I have a lot of time on my hands,” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, “which means I can talk to a whole lot more people all over this country” (“Greene vows to push GOP right,” Feb. 6). What a scary thought. Who died and left her the QAnon queen of America?

We can’t afford to have Greene twist the First Amendment to spread her wacky and dangerous lies and conspiracy theories to gullible, ill-informed Americans who — still — incredibly believe Donald Trump not only won the election but won in a landslide.

The only thing Trump won is the title of worst president America ever had. MAGA fanatics can dispute this all they want, but historians, educators and political scientists have already carved this obvious designation in stone — until the next despot is mistakenly elected.

One of my favorite political quotes came from H.L. Mencken, who wrote about another one-term president, Warren Harding: “No other such complete and dreadful nitwit is to be found in the pages of American history.” Sadly, Mencken didn’t live long enough to despair over the abject debacle that is Donald Trump.

BOB CANNING

Petaluma

Tepid leadership

EDITOR: President Joe Biden’s tepid leadership on the crucial issue of increasing the minimum wage (“Biden tepid on minimum wage,” Tuesday) is too reminiscent of his leadership in the Anita Hill testimony before Congress, which got us Clarence Thomas on the Supreme Court. I will never forgive him for that, and I hope he will get out of the way of the needed minimum wage increase.

HOWARD WILSHIRE

Sebastopol

Debunked declaration

EDITOR: Dean Davis (“Civil disobedience,” Letters, Feb. 6) says this to support his belief that COVID-19 restrictions cannot morally be applied to in-person indoor worship: “Per the signatories of the Great Barrington Declaration, lockdowns do far greater damage to the overall health of a community than a flu-like virus to which many are immune and from which nearly all will recover.”

Your readers may be interested to know that not everyone shares Davis’ view. Per the New York Times, “Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, has dismissed the declaration as unscientific, dangerous and ‘total nonsense.’ Others have called it unethical, particularly for multigenerational families and communities of color.”

This should come as no surprise. As the Times pointed out, the declaration was sponsored by a right-wing think tank. And one of its authors is a close colleague of Scott Atlas, the Stanford radiologist who Donald Trump appointed to his failed COVID-19 task force to advocate for “herd mentality.”

As a nation struggling to overcome this deadly disease, we would do well not to base our thinking on debunked and morally dubious outliers like the Great Barrington Declaration.

GARY DEVINE

Santa Rosa

Focus on victims

EDITOR: I’m not sure why Joe Ligon should receive all the space in your newspaper (“ ‘A dream come true,’ ” Saturday). I guess it’s notable that he spent 68 years behind bars. It’s not like he was innocent of any crimes he committed. The spotlight needs to redirected at the victims who will never be able to see the view from an eight-story building.

JOHN CLAEYS

Santa Rosa

