Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Of Mars and Texas

EDITOR: Two recent events illustrate different approaches to problem-solving, and one exemplifies how this country should be dealing with its many challenges. The first was the awe-inspiring landing of a scientific package on Mars.

This incredible achievement used a rocket-powered sky crane to help lower a rover from orbit along with its complement of instruments and even a small helicopter to a pinpoint landing 292 million miles from Earth. It was a testament to what Americans can do when we rely on cooperation, reason, science and a pioneering spirit to get something done.

The second event occurred closer to home. A wholly predictable lack of planning, denial of the scientific realities of climate change and political myopia resulted in millions of Texans suffering when basic public infrastructure failed. It was a testament to what happens when politicians and others are more interested in gaslighting and parroting conspiracies than making government work for people.

The irony of successfully executing a landing on another planet while being unable to keep lights on at home should be lost on no one. The changes in both thought and action we must adopt to redress this situation could not be clearer.

MIKE BEAVERS

Santa Rosa

A vote for equality

EDITOR: The Biden-Harris administration aims to reduce inequality, a root cause of the political unrest, anger and incivility we endured with Donald Trump. Measures A and B in west Sonoma County are a grassroots vote for equality.

Wealth coming into our county is a mixed blessing. Those who enjoy Wine Country and build large homes on large parcels may not know folks who live less well, rely on health clinics and depend on schools keeping community structure strong.

Public school enrollment has fallen in the west county because land and rental costs price out families with children — a familiar San Francisco/Bay Area scenario. The small tax increases Measures A and B ask voters to approve will keep open El Molino High School and provide funding for fire and ambulance services.

We’ve shown our generosity in many crises we’ve faced. The closure of a treasured high school is a crisis. Remember, also, senior citizens will be exempt from the parcel tax.

If El Molino, with its new art center, agricultural programs, sports complex and uniquely diverse student body, is funded for this school year and the next, creative ways will be found to save the school without more taxation. Vote yes on Measures A and B.

BARBARA L. BAER

Forestville

House dropped the ball

EDITOR: Theresa R. Melia wrote, “Too many Republican senators failed in their duty to us and to our democracy. They cared more about their future popularity than their moral and constitutional duty” (“Absurdities and atrocities,” Letters, Feb. 16).

I submit that it was Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House of Representatives that failed to perform its duty. The House rushed an article of impeachment to the Senate before determining all the facts, and some of what it called facts were proven to be false.

The Senate was acting as the jury, and although removing a president from office (or forbidding him or her from ever running again) is a political function, not a legal one, the House managers, acting as prosecutors, still had the burden of proof.

The Democrats knew they would not be able to garner the votes to convict Donald Trump, so the whole exercise amounted to a political stunt, and it blew up in their faces. The law allows a former president to be tried for crimes committed while in office, so why didn’t they collect as much information as they could and turn it over to the federal courts for investigation and prosecution?

EDWARD E. ENGLE

Santa Rosa

Recall questions

EDITOR: Before you vote for the governor’s recall, here are a few things to think about. The French Laundry dinner was a mistake that most politicians occasionally make (such as a trip to Cancun). The delay of unemployment checks resulted from failures noted by an audit in 2011, but that was during Gov. Jerry Brown’s tenure and not corrected. Finally, the bullet train, once sidelined by the governor, will continue to be developed despite a slight cost overrun of $65 million by the contractor. It will be competed from Merced to Bakersfield. All things considered, could any politician have done any better?

LARRY GUNDRUM

Santa Rosa

Fiasco in the making

EDITOR: I’m not a golfer, but I have been a Bennett Valley resident for almost 20 years and use the park often. I was shocked when I read that the Santa Rosa City Council had hired a consulting firm that specializes in turning golf courses into developments to repurpose the golf course complex.

It seems like a backdoor deal that would benefit developers at a significant cost to local residents. The sales pitch is that we need affordable housing, but we know what the real deal is in these cases. Developers make huge profits, and the community gets the short end of the stick.

Look at the history of these sorts of projects and that becomes obvious. The golf course complex is heavily used by the surrounding neighborhoods and should be improved not “repurposed.” There are many good, vacant sites in Santa Rosa that could be used for affordable housing. There’s no need to destroy this park to accomplish that. There is already a groundswell of opposition to this proposal, and there will be even more. I hope the city can change course and avoid a Chanate-like fiasco of its own making.

BILL ROBOTKA

Santa Rosa

