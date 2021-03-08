Monday’s Letters to the Editor

A surgeon’s life

EDITOR: David Brooks gives you the secret to getting rich the easy way: be a surgeon (“Getting rich the easy way in America,” Feb. 28). As a surgeon, I worked 100 hours a week, was called to see an auto accident or gunshot victim at 2 a.m. You can have the stress of holding a torn aorta in your hands with no one around but you to fix it. Or the discussion with the parents if their newly licensed teenage daughter didn’t survive the encounter with the redwood tree.

The 14 years of education to become a board-certified surgeon? Brooks thinks that is easy. No wonder he has a silly smirk on his face. He lives in another reality.

Brooks says 18% of GDP flows to a small number of doctors. What a lack responsible research and reporting. Only a small part of medical expenditures goes to individual doctors. The money goes to big pharma, hospital chains, medical technology, emergency rooms, oncology. Groups may get big bucks, but they may contain dozens of doctors.

A hundred hours a week for 35 years, torn aortas in the middle of the night, death and dying, 14 years of higher education — if Brooks thinks that is easy, then why is he writing columns and working so hard?

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Planning a new archive

EDITOR: There is no doubt that the Sonoma County archive must be moved from the Los Guilicos site. But moving the contents to another location requires some thought. What kind of archive do we want?

The Los Guilicos site isn’t an archive. It is a warehouse. Poorly lit, poorly ventilated, dusty and dirty. Uninviting to historians to visit, much less to staff. If money is spent moving the contents of the archive, we need a building that will allow county staff, library staff and the public at large to access these materials in a safe manner. Otherwise the archive materials will remain in perpetual storage.

Ideally it should be a location that maximizes access for potential patrons. If the county moves administrative staff to a new building, can an existing county building in Santa Rosa be repurposed? These are questions that the Library Commission needs to address now.

Previous commissions have allowed this situation to develop. Library staff have been given little guidance and few resources to make a change. It is time to bite the bullet and move forward.

CHARLES SIEBENTHAL

President, Northwestern Pacific Railroad Historical Society

Gaming the numbers

EDITOR: Sonoma County’s focus on how to get out of the purple zone needs rethinking. This is based on the idea that if you increase testing from 2,000 tests per day to 3,500, extraordinarily few additional COVID-19 cases will be found.

In doing so, the number of new cases found (about 60 per day) will not change, but the factor based on the rate of testing will go from about 0.9 to about 0.5. This is not a one-day experiment. The low numbers must be reported week after week — 10,000 extra tests per week. This is like spinning a roulette wheel 10,000 times a week and only hitting black 0 or 00 100 times or fewer. The odds are that you’ll hit black about 280 times. That’s not good enough to get us out of the purple zone.

Instead, we need to recognize that our COVID-19 disease rate is about double that needed to get out of the purple zone. We need to double down on safety measures to actually reduce the actual incidence of disease, not play with the numbers.

MICHAEL VON DER PORTEN

Santa Rosa

Let the GOP disappear

EDITOR: I'm not one of those earnest liberals who want to figure out how to better understand the Republican base. I want to end the GOP as a national political party.

I have a better idea of what they actually believe than they do. They have devolved into the people of the lie, incapable of separating facts and values from their acquisitive desires and self-serving group delusions. They are unreliable narrators, even of their own story.

They have abandoned democracy and pursue a reckless nationalist foreign policy that has destabilized the Middle East, emboldened other white ethno-nationalist states and jeopardized the NATO alliance.

It's time to fracture the GOP corporate money from the reactionary regional rump party of cultural grievance. Finance capital, the tech sector and the Fortune 500 are already moving en masse into the Democratic Party as a safer pair of hands.

Without the heavy money base, it’s just culturally alienated white men with guns in the former slave states and the embittered nativist descendants of the Indian killers in the Western states. They are the neo-Confederacy, risen up again. Their insurrection failed.

Make the GOP the Whigs of the 21st century.

BEN BOYCE

Sonoma

Control vicious dogs

EDITOR: I was appalled to read about yet another dog attack in Santa Rosa (“Outcry grows over deadly SR dog attack,” Feb. 26). Vicious dogs pose a threat to the dogs of responsible citizens. What is unacceptable is that the regulations leave us impotent.

A dog vs. dog attack cannot be investigated by the police? Why not? If I hit a dog with my car, am I not legally required to make every attempt to find its owner because a dog is legally considered personal property? Isn’t failure to do so hit and run? Providing false information to a police officer isn’t criminal? Why not?

A dog that has attacked and killed another animal may be deemed “potentially” dangerous? They already passed the potential stage. Require them to be put down. Does anyone believe the owner will restrain them in the future? They won’t.

Change the laws. Supervisor Susan Gorin’s hands are not tied when it comes to ordinances.

CYNTHIA DAUGHERTY

Santa Rosa

