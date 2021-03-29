Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Equity for elders

EDITOR: As vaccines rolled out, seniors were in the most peril — especially those 75 and up. This group plus health care workers and first responders were in the first tier. This was good. By mid-February, we included those 65-75 years olds and a host of essential workers. This was good. Since then, we have prioritized “equity,” teachers and more essential workers. OK, fine. Then on March 15, we included high-risk folks aged 16-64, making half of our population eligible. Well, OK.

I attended Sonoma County’s meeting on Wednesday where they told us that the 60-64 age group (10% of coronavirus deaths) and the 50-59 group (another 10%) will get no tier at all and that sometime in May they will just open up for everyone.

It would have been easy to keep adding portions of high-risk older folks as we went along, but instead they got nada. I think this stinks, and even though I asked direct questions three weeks in a row to the county, no explanation was given.

So what do 60-year-olds do while the county opens up? Mostly we keep sheltering in place because our risk is high and the danger is still here.

LEE SILBERKLEIT

Santa Rosa

Cannabis regulations

EDITOR: I propose a simple solution to Sonoma County’s cannabis angst.

Marijuana is an intensively farmed crop that, unlike wine grapes, can be grown in commercial quantities inside a dedicated structure. Ag land is not necessary. A warehouse with on-site production facilities located in commercial zoning is ideal. Here it would enjoy fire and police protection, close access to workers and distribution networks, electrical grids, plumbing, waste disposal, visitor facilities and so on.

Limit cannabis growing and production to commercial zoning. No more cannabis permits in rural and ag zoning. No more upset neighbors, theft, crime, inefficient and negligent land use, and angst. Simple.

PATRICK CAMPBELL

Petaluma

Substandard elder care

EDITOR: Thank you (and the New York Times) for the article on nursing home ratings (“Nursing home ratings failing,” March 14). While the article covered cases from around the country, the problems are everywhere. We have had experience with a top-rated, high-cost nursing home in Santa Rosa, visiting there six days a week over a four-year period.

It became obvious that the nice slogans on the entry walls are only that — nice slogans. Inside the home, lackadaisical care was the standard. There are not enough caregivers. And the few in place worked multiple shifts at multiple homes and were exhausted. There were instances when caregivers were nasty and hugely disrespectful. It was apparent that to have minimally acceptable care, one of us would need to spend hours there daily — or resort to hiring private nursing care on top of the home’s (then) $8,000 monthly cost.

Your article provides more evidence that many of these homes systematically cheat families, taxpayers and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The homes’ performance during the pandemic has been excruciating to watch from afar. We can only hope that families of the deceased will spare no expense to go after the homes for their pitiful performance, which allowed so many residents to perish painfully and needlessly.

MARCIA and ECKHARD KONKEL

Santa Rosa

Free and fair elections

EDITOR: Your March 8 article on the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday said President Joe Biden signed an executive order to “make it easier for eligible voters to register to vote and improve access to voting” (“Biden signs order on voting rights”). The House recently passed H.R. 1, which would increase voter turnout by having national election standards. At the same time, Republican-controlled state legislatures are trying to restrict registration and voting.

Instead of making it harder to vote, we should be making it easier to vote. The goal of election officials should be high voter turnout, ideally with over 90% voting, as in Sonoma County last year. Turnout was high in part because of pandemic-related innovations like voting by mail, drop boxes and early voting.

Election officials should be nonpartisan civil servants. Voting machine software should be analyzed by election officials, with the machines tested before elections and audited afterward. There should be a paper printout for recounts. Adult American citizens should be automatically registered to vote. Babies could even be preregistered. When you change your address with the post office, your registration should change too.

ROBERT RAVEN

Petaluma

Dams and salmon

EDITOR: PacifiCorp operates four hydropower dams on the Klamath River that generate such a small amount of electricity that the company determined that it wouldn’t be economically feasible to install fish ladders when its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license came up for renewal in the beginning of this century.

The continued existence of the dams is the primary reason that once robust coho and chinook salmon are close to extinction today. Although these dams produce very little power, they are robust producers of toxic algae. So much so that the river is considered unsafe for humans and pets to swim in for many miles downstream.

The reservoirs are also minuscule and provide nothing for irrigation. They are independent of the larger Klamath Lake, which is not part of the current dam removal project.

Salmonids are an amazingly resilient species. One needs only to look at their dramatic population rebound when dams were removed on the Elwha and White Salmon rivers in Washington state.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

