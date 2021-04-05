Monday’s Letters to the Editor

End the filibuster

EDITOR: The Press Democrat deserves recognition for its March 25 editorial critical of the filibuster (“End the tyranny of the minority in the Senate”). Additionally, an informative commentary by Sarah Binder that provides a history of the filibuster and its association with resistance to civil rights legislation in the 1960s was published on March 28 (“McConnell wrong on filibuster’s history”).

I was in high school in the ’60s when the civil rights debates occurred, and filibusters were aimed at limiting the rights of African Americans. I’ve had a distaste for supermajority requirements ever since.

Filibusters, in either their talk forever incarnation or the current 60-vote requirement, are divisive and undemocratic. It is true that both parties use filibusters, and Democrats might not always like the outcome of ending the filibuster. But its anti-democratic purpose is reason enough for its elimination.

The Senate asserts that it can create supermajority requirements based on its ability to set its own rules of procedure. However, the filibuster, which was created more or less by accident 200 years ago, added a supermajority option to those clearly established in the Constitution. As such it has been a back door constitutional amendment whose only rationale is that it is old.

JOHN LOWRY

Sebastopol

Opposite solutions

EDITOR: I was amazed at the two diametrically opposed solutions to stopping logging in Gualala. The Mill Bend property acquisition is entirely right-headed (“New preserve aims to aid river recovery,” March 29). If you want to have control of the future, put your money up, purchase the property and be good custodians. Well done by them.

In the Gualala Redwood Timber case, you have malcontents who chose to abuse the legal system to prevent landowners from exercising their duly given rights, and in so doing perverted and delayed established process (“Logging battle entering 5th year,” March 29).

If this second group believes so strongly in changing process, they have two options: Pony up the money to buy the property, or shut up. I bristle when interlopers want to change policy and be disrupters just for the sake of disruption.

MIKE WHITLEY

Cotati

Wrong place for cannabis

EDITOR: We are residents of Sonoma and moved here because of the beauty of Sonoma County, including the vineyards that dot our landscape. We are concerned with the plans to ease restrictions for the cultivation of cannabis. There are at least three important concerns that must be addressed.

First, the odor is absolutely unpleasant and it is impossible to contain. Sonoma residents should not have to deal with this skunk-like odor.

Second, the water that is needed to grow this crop is off the charts compared to other crops. We need to take into account that our climate is changing, and so is our water supply. With all the new development in Sonoma County and the further demand for water associated with the growth of cannabis, there isn’t an adequate water supply available.

Third, it’s difficult to understand any decision to approve cannabis projects except that they’re offering to buy their way into our county.

Please don’t let this industry change the character of Sonoma County. Don’t change our land use rules. There are more appropriate areas in the state where cannabis could be grown without such conflicts.

SALLY and RON GRASSI

Sonoma

Safeguarding property

EDITOR: I live on Vine Hill Road. In the road margin in front of my property is a large, old eucalyptus tree on county property. In June, this tree dropped a branch a foot and a half in diameter that damaged a shed on my property and crushed a section of my fence. I had the damage repaired to the tune of $2,732.50 and submitted a claim to the county for this amount.

After a delay of months, the county denied this claim based on Government Code sections 835-835.4, which state that the county is not responsible for the damage unless they have been notified of the hazard in advance.

Based on this, I recommend that anyone who lives anywhere that a county-owned tree could cause damage to their property if it fell or dropped a limb should write a letter to the county now warning of this danger — and keep a copy with their deed.

CURTIS YOUNTS

Sebastopol

Say no to rate hike

EDITOR: The news that the Santa Rosa is requesting water five years of rate increases plus fees for failing to reduce water usage is outrageous. The city is pursuing this approach because it was successful five years ago.

I appeared before the council five years ago to make the case against a rate increase. They listened politely, but their minds were made up. The ratepayers didn’t seem to care, so why not?

This is wrong. The Press Democrat owes ratepayers some help with this. The increases can be stopped if half of them object to the increase in writing. The tally last time — 80 letters opposing the rate increase and one in favor.

I ask that the paper print a mail-in form several times. On the form, ratepayers could check “yes, please increase my rates” or “no, I object.”

Ideally, ratepayers should do this on their own. Those days are passed. It would be great if a few customers might raise $50,000 and fund delivery of postage-paid mailers to every household. Probably not going to happen.

So, c’mon Press Democrat, help us out here. Let the people be heard, because the city of Santa Rosa is deaf.

ECKHARD KONKEL

Santa Rosa

