Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Responsibility for debt

EDITOR: Jonah Goldberg’s April 4 column was so inaccurate that I had to doubt his credentials as a journalist (“Culture wars distract from spending debate”). Both parties are not equally responsible for the huge national debt. While they have spent more or less the same amounts since the big debt surge began in the 1980s, the Democrats have consistently tried to keep tax rates in line with expenditures.

The debt surge began with Ronald Reagan’s tax cuts. Those cuts built up more debt in his eight years than all presidents before him combined. Bill Clinton raised taxes, balanced the budged andt gave us a surplus. Elimination of the debt was in sight when he left office.

George W. Bush cut taxes and set records for debt accumulation, eclipsing even Reagan. Barack Obama raised taxes, lowering the deficit every year of his presidency except one. Then came Donald Trump’s tax cuts and more record deficits.

Now Biden is planning to raise taxes to pay for his expenditures. There is a clear pattern here. Republicans talk a lot about the problem, but Democrats try to act responsibly despite Republican obstruction.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

Our scarce water

EDITOR: Given the drought, we wonder how the Board of Supervisors can even contemplate a cannabis ordinance opening more acreage to cannabis cultivation than is currently planted in wine grapes. According to a study from Napa County, cannabis uses over six times more water than vineyards.

This year in Santa Rosa, we have received only a little over 50% of average rainfall. Our reservoirs are low, and south county farmers are trucking in water. Residents wells are going dry in the Two Rock area. Residents are being told to limit water use. Protecting water resources should be the No. 1 goal of the Board of Supervisors. It is key to our future.

MARVIN and PAT MAI

Santa Rosa

Voting: A civic duty

EDITOR: Regarding comments by Matt McCarthy (“Voting in person,” Letters, March 31), it is patriotic to vote — period. It shouldn’t matter how, where or when you vote. Just vote. Follow the legal guidelines and make your vote count. That is our civic duty.

BRENDA LEVERSEE

Santa Rosa

Cannabis rules

EDITOR: I’m amazed at the apparent love our local governments have for cannabis. Not for their personal use, of course, but for the whole industry: cultivators, processors, dispensary builders and owners.

The most recent demonstration of their willingness to bend over backward for cannabis is the proposed county ordinance that would allow expansion of land use for all aspects of the cannabis industry. Project approvals would become “ministerial,” that is, by a planning employee’s decision, unannounced to the public by hearings and environmental reviews that normally alert neighbors to coming changes near them.

Unstudied questions about water usage would not be considered, either project-by-project or in a cumulative way, relating to total water usage in this drought-prone county. Also unstudied would be neighborhood nuisance effects. Law enforcement doesn’t yet have instruments for testing drivers impaired by being stoned, as alcohol use can be assessed.

I understand this new profit-

making industry pleases a lot of potential investors, local entrepreneurs and landowners. But at what cost to all people of the county? Please tell your supervisors that they should reconsider such widespread expansion of this nonessential industry.

ANNE E. SEELEY

Santa Rosa

Why no Passover news?

EDITOR: I’m deeply saddened by the failure to mention Passover or Jewish faith traditions in the article about religion on April 4, the final day of Passover (“ ‘Hope and strength and courage to live’ ”). It was an egregious oversight at best and, at worst a slap in the face, given the paper’s previous lapse with a full-page ad that mocked and slandered the Jewish people.

If the article had focused only on Christianity, I might have let it go, but it referred to the upcoming holiday of Ramadan and quoted the president of the Islamic Society of Santa Rosa with its small membership. There are a large number of Jewish readers and vibrant synagogues throughout Sonoma County, among other religious organizations.

At a time when anti-Semitism has risen dramatically, it is beyond unfortunate that a writer would not make that connection and include even a passing reference to the challenges so many people face and how they cope. This omission was profoundly disrespectful to Jewish people and many others whose spiritual practices weren’t even mentioned. As people should know, Judaism was the religion of Jesus; Passover was the last holiday he celebrated. For anyone to ignore those facts in an article about religion that appears during that same holiday is incomprehensible.

STEPHEN SHARE

Santa Rosa

Vote Essick out

EDITOR: An article in the April 4 edition asks whether Sonoma County’s sheriff is a law enforcement officer or an elected official (“Sheriff accused of bullying”). I and 66,464 others voted for him in 2018. In my opinion, he was elected, so until he becomes an appointed official all rules that apply to public servants apply to him. Taxpayers have a right to transparency.

I voted for him once but will not twice. When he refused to enforce that “f----- health order” (his words not mine) to shelter in place and close businesses, he lost my second vote. This accusation of harassing another elected official, Lynda Hopkins, plus filing a lawsuit to stop transparency on his actions shows me he is not putting the public’s interest first. Vote him out in 2022. We deserve better.

GLORIA BEALER

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.