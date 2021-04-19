Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Risking public health

EDITOR: Your April 12 article about vaccine doubters bordered on a public safety hazard (“Some express vaccine doubts”). A mere three paragraphs near the end were spent on an interview with a doctor who assured the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, and a single sentence addressed the public on the proven safety of the vaccines available.

This is abysmally slanted reporting on a subject that continually endangers our community. To allow such an article to run, and on the front page no less, is hugely irresponsible. This is not “both sides” or even balanced reporting on the issue of vaccine reluctance. Staff Writer Phil Barber examined in detail the reasoning behind the doubts, with no focus on the evidence-based scientific trials that have proven the safety of vaccines repeatedly.

He did not fact-check statements made by those he interviewed; for all purposes, this article was an extended opinion piece from vaccine doubters.

A year into the devastation of a global pandemic, it is a disgrace that The Press Democrat should run an article that contributes to public misinformation and may actively delay our herd immunity.

AMELIA COOK

Santa Rosa

Guns and empathy

EDITOR: Empathy is an element of the soul that a healthy, normal human being should have. Right-wingers who are against any gun reform prove yet again that they simply have no capacity for empathy. They were born without it, or it was stripped away from them during their upbringing, or something. Because if you can’t imagine how you would feel if you lost a loved one to gun violence by a shooter who had an overly powerful weapon that should not be on the streets at all, who perhaps obtained it through a loophole or lack of background check, then you simply have no capacity for empathy.

Yes, the Second Amendment exists. But we already agree the Second Amendment doesn’t allow you to own grenade launchers or tanks. Therefore, we already agree the Second Amendment is a question of reasonable degree for civilians.

Hunting weapons with one shot at a time, then reload? Sure. A handgun with a few shots available before reloading? OK. But with training and meaningful background checks. And no more gun show loopholes. And federal laws so you can’t simply go to another state to get around the law. This stuff is obvious. Have empathy.

ADAM CHARP

Santa Rosa

Elk dying at Point Reyes

EDITOR: More than 150 Tule elk have died of starvation and/or thirst in the past year at Point Reyes National Seashore. Ranchers continue to fence the elk off from grazing land and water, while the National Park Service looks the other way. There is special tragic irony in all this. After being slaughtered to extinction at Point Reyes, Tule elk were reintroduced in 1978 for environmental and ethical reasons.

The ranchers were paid fairly for their land and given leases that the public was led to believe would expire. Instead, most of those leases continue to be renewed by the National Park Service. Ranchers have pushed the limits on the number of cows, causing overgrazing, polluted waterways and destruction of habitat for ground-nesting birds and other wildlife — all with the tacit consent of our representatives, including Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Rep. Jared Huffman — and the National Park Service.

Please don’t allow the elk to be decimated once again. Vote against these politicians (who know that the vast majority of the public support wildlife over cows) and hold the park service accountable for its cynical failure to protect the environment at Point Reyes National Seashore.

NANCY HAIR

Sebastopol

On the wrong track

EDITOR: Policies that are questionable, racist or likely illegal are appearing in K-12 education settings.

Questionable is the San Francisco school board’s decision to adopt a lottery method to determine admission to Lowell High School, abandoning a system that included test scores. This was done in the name of equity. Whites and Asians are over-represented and Blacks and Latinos under-represented at Lowell relative to the school district’s demographic breakdown.

Racist is a classroom slide presentation from a Las Vegas public charter school, revealed as part of a lawsuit objecting to compelled speech. A slide says “racism equals prejudice plus power, therefore people of color cannot be racist.” In other words, only white people can be racist.

Likely illegal are the Sacramento City Unified School District's “racial affinity groups,” racial segregation in a public school setting where white people can “support each other in sitting with the discomfort, confusion, and numbness that often accompany white racial awakening.” That sounds like the Sacramento diversity trainers are pressing hard, pedal to the metal.

KERRY RICHARDSON

Santa Rosa

Carbon and kelp

EDITOR: Warming ocean water is a major contributing factor, if not the main reason, for the kelp ecosystem collapse (“Kelp’s vexing decline,” April 11). Scientists know that human-caused global warming adds heat energy to the ocean at a rate of five Hiroshima-sized atomic bombs per second. So is it any wonder the oceans are under stress?

Roughly three-fifths of the warming energy comes from human carbon dioxide emissions and two-fifths from methane (fracking for your natural gas furnace, your organic wastes in landfills, industrial meat production, etc.).

Unless people truly follow the science and stop emissions, then the serious predictions of no more commercial fish within 50-100 years will come true.

ANDY FERGUSON

Petaluma

