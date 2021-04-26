Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Wine and harassment

EDITOR: A zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment in the wine industry is overdue, and I encourage Erica Stancliff to utilize the current political climate to improve the treatment of women (“Combating assault in wine industry,” April 18). Too many winery owners, staff and customers operate in a free-and-loose 1970s mindset, where gratuitous wine consumption, wandering hands and boorish behavior are not just accepted but the norm.

Special events are always an issue when a winery opens, because of the traffic on the roads and the people expected to flood the area. We and many of our friends stopped visiting local wineries because of the crowd sizes and lack of proper oversight.

Men, whether affiliated with the winery or not, have too much to drink and harass or paw at women in crowds, sometimes even stalking them. The size of the crowds makes this easier. Wineries should accommodate fewer guests at one time. They also should have adequate personnel to ensure that there is room to move comfortably, that someone is available in case of problems with another guest and to provide a positive experience for all.

Let’s make Sonoma County a bit more Disney and a little less Caligula.

MARK COUGHLAN

Santa Rosa

Raise the Jefferson flag

EDITOR: I really do not blame the rural counties for wanting the state of Jefferson, the ghost state that has existed since 1941. I would not call it a red-state rebellion as Los Angeles Times columnist Mark Barabak has done (“California’s red-state rebellion,” April 17). Take the word rebellion back since beloved California was a red state from 1952 to 1992.

These areas that want the state of Jefferson are mostly conservative-minded. The people remember Bruce Jenner, not Caitlyn. They believe all lives matter and what bathroom your child uses is important. They believe in our country and abiding by our laws. Oh, hanging the American flag is also important.

If you believe our state is getting overpopulated and too many people are ruining our land, mountains and coasts, because of pollution, homelessness and drug cartels, I think the state of Jefferson would be a great idea. It sure would be a safer place to live. Probably a lot cleaner also.

And I think the state of Jefferson would like its water back.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Our No. 1 right

EDITOR: Republican-led legislatures in many states have, since the Jim Crow era, passed voting laws that affect mostly low-income people, people of color and Democrat-leaning neighborhoods. The motivation for these laws has been targeted vote suppression rather than a fight against widespread fraud. The Georgia law is just the latest example. In the last Georgia election, no fraud was reported, and the result was partly due to tremendous turnout in pro-Democratic districts.

I find the opinion expressed by Estella M. Sterner rather condescending, suggesting that voters should bring their own snacks and water; it reminds me of the famous quote “Let them eat cake” (“Georgia’s voting law,” Letters, April 16). When was the last time she needed water because she had to wait hours at the polls?

Does she bring her voter registration when she votes in Sonoma County? No, because California, like 14 other states, does not require a voter ID card, and we don’t experience widespread voting fraud.

I commend corporations like Delta Air Lines and Major League Baseball that took a stance against the Georgia law. Sterner’s name-calling (“the socialist left”) of opponents of the law is a cheap shot. They are the ones who showed principles by defending our most important constitutional right — the right to vote.

ERIC SCHLAEPPI

Healdsburg

Listen to yourself

EDITOR: The April 18 article about women exploring keeping their hair gray during the pandemic touches on the ageism and sexism in cultures that value youthful looks over older appearance, especially in women. But it doesn’t expose the systemic harm done to a woman’s sense of being whole and lovable without dyed hair — a factor unrelated to the inconvenience or expense of dying your hair.

When I turned 50 in 1995, there was no Silver Sisters community to support me in my dilemma. But when I was asked to facilitate a wisdom circle for older gals, I realized I could no longer hide my own gray and talk seriously of loving myself as I truly am. Even when faced with societal norms.

Today I suggest listening within for the motivation for coloring: if it is not a joyful, free, positive act, but rather one of trying to cover up a perceived flaw, consider letting your roots appear, and wings will follow. You will be an inspiration to us all.

MARCIA SINGER

Santa Rosa

Saying goodbye

EDITOR: I love my community. Guerneville had been my home for much of three decades. The people are outstanding, and it was a quiet and safe place to live. Unfortunately, our supervisors’ wish list and the drought have caused me to start making trips north, to leave California where I was born over 60 years ago.

SMART rail, which increased taxes, allowing bed-and-breakfasts to increase to unbelievable numbers brings fights and crime to our area, and now cannabis farmers.

Last year I asked somebody who was buying a load of water what’s up, and they said their well had run dry from the drought. This is not unusual, but knowingly compounding the problem is. Lynda Hopkins and the other supervisors do not care about anything but money.

Well, got to hit Zillow. See ya.

JORDON BERKOVE

Guerneville

