Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Airing opposing views

EDITOR: In 1949, the Federal Communications Commission adopted the fairness doctrine, which encouraged all holders of broadcast licenses to air possibly controversial issues of public interest and to do so in a manner that would present contrasting views.

The FCC discontinued the requirements of the fairness doctrine in 1987 in the belief that with the increase in the number of broadcast stations, including both radio and television, different outlets would offer contrasting points of view so that all sides of an issue were available in the marketplace of ideas to interested parties.

That rationale might very well be true, but no one at the time could foresee the body politic morphing into partisan tribes with no interest in hearing different sides to an issue, or challenging disinformation.

Proposal: News and opinion programming should never be constrained, but the FCC could require a one-hour program to devote the last 10 minutes to a qualified representative from a recognized group representing a different point of view.

If the viewer will not go to the different point of view, let the different point of view go to the viewer. This requirement works in Australia. We can work out the details.

JIM PEDGRIFT

Santa Rosa

Levine’s gun tax plan

EDITOR: Assemblyman Marc Levine recently amended AB 1223, his bill regarding sales of firearms and ammo. His change would impose an additional excise tax of 11% on all shotguns, rifles, firearms parts and ammo, as well as a 10% tax on all handguns.

The revenue from these taxes would be deposited in a gun violence prevention, healing and recovery fund. This fund would pay for programs to address the results of the criminal use of firearms. So, responsible gun owners would have to pay for the results of illegal gun violence. Now, wait a minute. How about making criminals pay for their sins, not honest and law-abiding citizens?

Levine’s inane bill would drive up the cost of firearms and related equipment purchases for legal and responsible firearms owners. Hunters and recreational shooters would be negatively affected. And these people are not the ones who are committing gun violence.

Criminals and thugs don’t buy their weapons at gun stores. Is it any wonder this state and government is ridiculed for its excessive taxes?

If you do not reside in Levine’s North Bay district, I suggest you contact your representative and urge him or her to vote no on this faulty legislation.

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

GOP and welfare

EDITOR: Republicans rail against social welfare but support corporate welfare in agriculture, oil and gas and other big businesses. Republican-controlled states are the largest recipients of federal aid. Republican males are the biggest group of holdouts refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Seems to me there is a pattern here of greed, hypocrisy and cowardice.

CLAUDE ROSENTHAL

Santa Rosa

Zoning for cannabis

EDITOR: To read the letters to the editor over the past two months, one would be likely to think that the sky is falling and our world is going to pot. I’m just conjecturing here, but I doubt that any potential cannabis tycoon would like to see 65,000 acres of pot growing in Sonoma County. It’s a valuable crop because it’s demand is high. No pun intended.

Let’s have some common-sense zoning regulations that reflect reality instead of hysteria. If a property is zoned for agriculture, how about allowing 10% to be planted in cannabis, and require that greenhouses be of permanent construction instead of hoop houses? Require that 50% of the remaining parcel be conditioned to sequester carbon and water and that security fencing not be out of character with the surrounding countryside.

If you’re worried about odors, perhaps you shouldn't live in or adjacent to agricultural zoning. Last I checked, living downwind from a dairy has some olfactory challenges.

Grapes, in order to approach cannabis’ economic potential, would require that 100% of the acreage is planted in grapes, and thereby has a much greater water requirement.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

A duty to report?

EDITOR: I have been following the events in Windsor and am very sorry for what Councilwoman Esther Lemus went through. But I wonder, isn’t it her job to protect the women of Windsor? Didn’t she have a duty to report the assault? How could she sit through all those meetings with Dominic Foppoli and not want to tear his eyes out?

MAGGIE MAC NAB

Windsor

Protecting others

EDITOR: David Haynes’ letter was profoundly disturbing (“Enforced vaccination,” Wednesday). Some people believe this pandemic nightmare is linear. The truth is, it’s a dynamic shifting journey into and through the unknown. The correct thing to do is err on the safe side so you don’t find yourself sliding into an even greater abyss.

Masks are not an infringement of your freedom. They are a prudent precaution to prevent your possible infection by COVID-19 and transmission to others. Key word in that sentence is “others.” Being vaccinated is the best arrow we have in the quiver to stop this thing dead. Resistance in this case is irrational and extremely foolish.

Humans once believed the Earth was flat. Some people still do. Science is such a bother. The Earth is spherical, masks prevent the spread, and vaccine has the potential to stop this virus, but only if everyone gets onboard. The train is leaving the station. All aboard.

JACK BURGER

Cazadero

