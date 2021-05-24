Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Economic returns

EDITOR: Cannabis is the most regulated agricultural industry in the entire country. Operators are given limits on water use and must report usage monthly to the county and annually to the state.

Depending on growing methods, cannabis can use about 1.5 times as much water as grapes (not six), but the economic value of cannabis in comparison is unparalleled. One acre of cannabis produces roughly 4,356 pounds of dry flower. Sold at $600 per pound, that equals $2.6 million worth of product per acre. On the other hand, one acre of vines produces, on average, six tons of grapes for a value of $16,000 per acre. Therefore, for the economic production value of grapes to match that from one acre of cannabis, you would need 162 acres of grapes, which is estimated to use 26 million gallons of water per year.

My point here is you can use a lot less land and a lot less water and generate a lot more economic value for the county with cannabis than wine. All while creating jobs and stimulating the economy across Sonoma County.

ALEXA RAE WALL

Penngrove

State needs supertankers

EDITOR: One would hope that a supertanker or two might be purchased with part of California’s $75 billion surplus. Social programs are deserving of financial support, but we can’t adequately serve the needy while the state burns — and it will.

CHRISTINE MILLER

Cotati

Outstanding teacher

EDITOR: As a longtime colleague, former student and friend of Ajay Gehlawat, I am deeply disturbed by the allegations against him (“Students accuse teacher of bias,” May 14). The claims by female students don’t match any of my experiences in the past 14 years.

During the two classes I took from him for a master of arts in film, I never experienced any dismissiveness or unfairness to any student, male or female. While I understand that some of the content in the class may have been challenging to students, I wonder about the problems of remote learning. Taking classes on Zoom, with all participants in small boxes on a screen, eliminates a lot of nuanced gestures, attitudes, facial expression and body language that is a large part of human interaction.

Gehlawat is a renowned scholar, outstanding teacher and completely admirable colleague. After a thorough and fair investigation, I am sure he will be exonerated.

ELEANOR JOY NICHOLS

Cotati

Have a say on Elnoka

EDITOR: The Elnoka continuing care retirement development project draft environmental impact review will be discussed at the Santa Rosa Planning Commission at 4 p.m. on Thursday via Zoom. The public comment period ends June 15.

This development project involves 68 acres in the area of Highway 12 and Melita Road and includes 92 buildings with 664 senior-care units and

12 employee-housing units, ranging from one to three stories. According to the EIR draft, this 68-acre project will have “insignificant impact” on traffic, water usage, sewer service, emergency vehicle access and wildfire danger.

The Highway 12 corridor is already stressed with traffic, especially during evacuations.

Please voice your concern at Thursday’s meeting.

TERESE DENNISTON

Santa Rosa

Population drop is good

EDITOR: Last year, the journal Nature reported, the estimated ratio of the mass of human-made materials to the planet’s total biomass was

1-to-1. That ratio is expected to be 2-to-1 by 2040. Recent articles lamenting the six year trend of declining population growth in the United States focus on economic and global power issues. This is incredibly myopic. Natural resources used to sustain the mass of humanity are universally in decline. This is not a nation-state issue; this is an issue of planetary survival.

Climate chaos, species extinction, desertification, ocean acidification, soil loss, etc. are all direct results of overpopulation by Homo sapiens. Human population decline should only be seen as a good thing for life on Earth; human life included. Hopefully, we can accomplish that gently.

ROLAND WIEBE

Graton

Partisan warfare

EDITOR: John Travinsky accuses Democrats of crying “woke crocodile tears” over House Republicans doing Liz Cheney wrong, while Democrats were guilty of unfairly removing state Rep. John DeBerry from the Tennessee ballot in 2020 (“What about Democrats?” Letters, Tuesday). Well, let’s look at the facts, shall we?

Democrat DeBerry, among other questionable things, was taking “donations” from Republican lobbyists to vote against his own party, while Cheney refused to betray her country and the Constitution by spreading Donald Trump’s Big Lie.

Travinsky also accused the media of hypocrisy for reporting the many crimes committed by Trump and his pawns, the latest being the Jan. 6 insurrection by homegrown terrorists. Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde said it looked like an “normal tourist visit” to him. (Why then was Clyde photographed frantically blocking the chamber doors against those same “orderly” tourists?)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy promises that he and the GOP will not support bipartisan legislation for a 9/11-style commission to probe the Capitol riot. Silence in the face of fascism is treason, and the media has a moral obligation to tell the truth and report the facts — especially when treasonous Trumpublcans are spinning lies 24/7.

BOB CANNING

Petaluma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.