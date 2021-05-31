Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Grateful for liberation

EDITOR: As a little girl growing up in occupied (by Germany) Denmark during World War II, I remember my mother coming to my room and waking me up with the words, ”They have landed! They (the troops from the United States) are coming to help us.” After a few minutes she added, “Now go to sleep.” The joy and excitement are still with me. The U.S. and England liberated my country and saved us from becoming Russians, as Russian soldiers had already landed on a Danish island. My heart is filled with gratitude toward all the soldiers who came to help us.

INGE McCORMACK

Sebastopol

The ‘story of the century’

EDITOR: Population declines are a great thing. We need to stop being so shortsighted and myopically focused on growth. How did people come to believe that in a finite world we could have infinite growth?

We cannot continue to pollute our waterways, overfish our oceans, cut down our forests and overheat our atmosphere without repercussions. We are on a planet that operates as a web of interconnectivity and interdependence. The ongoing destruction of the critical biolayers of insects, invertebrates and fish should be a wake-up call to all of us.

Scientists have been sounding a warning call that we are ignoring. Have you taken a minute to imagine a world without insects or fish? Do you know what will happen to the rest of the world once we lose these? Do you know what other tiers of biodiversity will disappear? All of these are heavily exacerbated by population growth.

This is the story of the century, and instead we focus on politics, borders and the stock market. As much as I love my local paper, you have a platform that you are not using well.

BETTY TENRET

Santa Rosa

‘Unfathomable’ choice

EDITOR: The only word to describe Rohnert Park’s decision to sell fireworks again is unfathomable. Never mind concerns about climate change, the most prevalent threat here and now is human behavior. Has Rohnert Park forgotten the June 2003 fireworks fire that burned 40 acres in Santa Rosa’s Skyhawk canyon, sent firefighters to the hospital and burned my neighbor’s home to the ground? How about the Tubbs, Nunns, Kincaid and Glass fires of the past three years ripping through and scarring our residents, homes, businesses and nature? Amnesia and selfishness. That’s the way it is. Period.

LISA GREENSTEIN

Santa Rosa

Tap the Petaluma River

EDITOR: I’m not an engineer or a water expert, and I was lucky to be a C-plus student, but with our water situation today, in the past and future, some common sense kicked in. What about a desalination plant at the mouth of the Petaluma River? After all, it is an estuary.

Or maybe build a plant on a barge that could move up and down the river. A pipeline could run from the river to Atherton Avenue to San Marin Drive to Novato Boulevard and end up at the Stafford Dam. Or there are other options.

The drought is an obvious, major concern with glaciers and polar caps melting and causing sea levels to rise. Now is the time for desalination.

An oil pipeline from Texas to the Eastern Seaboard is 5,500 miles long. This proposed pipeline could be 30-40 miles long and be built using money from California’s current massive bankroll. Let’s stop wasting time. I know there are drawbacks from desalination, but what other options do we have? And please remember: It’s not the oil, it’s the water that is the giver of life.

JOHN CHRISTOPHER BASEHEART

Novato

Fires and fireworks

EDITOR: A headline on Tuesday: “Preparing for big fires ahead.” A headline on Wednesday: “Fireworks sales (in Rohnert Park) to go forward.” To paraphrase: What in the world is wrong with Rohnert Park?

HANK SKEWIS

Healdsburg

Tell more about Mattsons

EDITOR: I was very impressed with the article about Ken Mattson’s massive real estate acquisitions in Sonoma (“Buying up commercial properties,” May 9). Excellent investigative journalism by Lorna Sheridan. Like many great articles, it raised more questions than it answered and made me want to know more about exactly why the Mattsons are swooping in and buying up an alarming number of Sonoma properties.

Something is lost in a community when houses are not lived in and commercial spaces are left empty. If there is nothing nefarious about Mattson’s empire building, it is time he came forward and shared his plans for these buildings.

Their conservative politics aside, intentionally vacant properties in such key locations in our town is a liability, a waste and certainly has nothing to do with all the things we love about living in Sonoma. I would like to read a follow-up article with more transparency from the Mattsons themselves.

JILL KOENIGSDORF

Sonoma

GOP obstructionism

EDITOR: With all but six Republican senators blocking the effort to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan 6. insurrection, how many more times do you need to see how Republicans are more interested in protecting themselves, getting back majorities in Congress and not offending former President Donald Trump and his base than actually caring about the nation? These people have no integrity, no backbone and have lost sight of what they are supposed to be doing. The 2022 midterm election is more important than ever to increase the Democratic/independent majorities in the Senate and House so this nation can move forward.

JACOB W. BOUDEWIJN

Santa Rosa

