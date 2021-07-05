Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Changing a name

EDITOR: A county in Iowa cut ties with a slave-owning vice president, Richard Mentor Johnson, in favor of the first Black woman to earn a doctorate in the state, Lulu Merle Johnson. The genius part is they both had the same name, avoiding millions of dollars to change all the county signs and documents.

Maybe there’s a lesson we should heed before changing Analy High School, Luther Burbank Gardens, Jefferson and Washington schools and Sutter Health. Name changes are important but come at a significant cost.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Water trains

EDITOR: With Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties’ need for water during the current drought, it has become apparent that we are not using all our resources to get bulk quantities of water to these counties for irrigation.

Have the counties thought about the use of water trains? A 100-car train will carry well over 3 million gallons. The trains could come from the Pacific Northwest states or Canada, where water is more plentiful.

With the cost to move water by rail becoming more reasonable due to demand, water trains should become more attractive. Trains can deliver as far north as Windsor to tie into existing water systems.

DOT/TC-111 tank cars, formerly used for crude oil, are readily available and could be used for water service after proper cleaning.

Water trains could supplement irrigation water so homes and offices can be supplied with potable water.

MIKE STRIDER

Santa Rosa

A new escape route

EDITOR: As concerns the Elnoka project, it is obvious no one has bothered to drive by the property or glance at a map. There are, in fact, two fire escape routes from the Elnoka property — Highway 12 and Melita Road/Montgomery Drive.

There is potentially another escape route by way of Channel Drive that would benefit Elnoka and Oakmont.

With appropriate easements, it would provide a second escape route for Oakmont residents. It would require construction of a bridge across the existing creek at the south end of the Elnoka property to connect with Channel Drive.

From Oakmont, the service road off Stone Bridge Road to the wastewater treatment facility could be extended to meet up with a road in the Elnoka project for access to the Channel Drive escape route.

Something to think about instead of rejecting outright a commendable project.

JEFF BREITHAUPT

Santa Rosa

A climate-unfriendly plan

EDITOR: The plan that restaurant co-owners Mark and Terri Stark have to help during the drought would be just laughable if it didn’t sound like they were serious (“New hurdle for restaurateurs,” June 27). They are going to encourage customers to buy bottled water from “countries without droughts, like Norway.” Yes: put the water in Norway in a bottle, ship it across the ocean and truck it to Santa Rosa. All worsen the climate change causing the drought.

Folks, drinking our good local water is the best thing to do with it. Work to reduce other uses of water, and don’t forget the big picture.

HELEN KOCHENDERFER

Santa Rosa

A complete history

EDITOR: For all those people who are objecting to looking at the actual history of this country and are satisfied with the status quo, as they see it, please read the book “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson. There is no effort being made to rewrite history. The only thing that is coming to the fore is to be truthful about the history of the United States. Its total history.

Critical race theory is just being truthful as to the full history of this country (in a sense, a preliminary to a truth and reconciliation commission, as South Africa empaneled following the overthrow of the apartheid regime).

The strength of this country will grow when we are able to confront and accept all its history.

JACOB W. BOUDEWIJN

Santa Rosa

Water use by Big Ag

EDITOR: I keep reading about the seriousness of the drought and the need for conservation of every precious drop of water. Homeowners and the general public are encouraged to water plants and gardens less, take shorter showers and only have their car washed at a station that recycles its water. I am all for these measures and will do what I can to help out.

What irritates and confounds me, however, is the fact that the general public only uses 20% of our available water. Agriculture uses the other 80%. So far I have heard nothing about what agriculture, and especially the giant ag conglomerates, is doing to conserve water. Let’s hear what they are doing.

CAROLYNN JARRETT

Clearlake

Fountains at Galvin Park

EDITOR: Understanding that Santa Rosa is faced with a severe drought requiring water conservation by all residents, there is however a need to reopen water taps in Bennett Valley’s Galvin Park. The water fountains at the tennis courts have been turned off since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Hot summer temperatures can lead to heat-related medical problems if people exercise without adequate hydration. It would have a minimal impact on water conservation if the water fountains are turned back on. With the community reopening from the pandemic, there should not be any undue threat of COVID-19 from use of the water fountains.

SANDY STODDARD

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.