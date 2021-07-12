Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Making police ineffective

EDITOR: One of the most disturbing news stories I have read in the past 40-plus years of reading The Press Democrat said the Santa Rosa Police Department was unable to control a block party on July 4 that eventually had a shooting with one death and three injuries. When local law enforcement ceases to be effective due to lack of resources we all should be alarmed.

Redirecting funding to early education and other proactive programs is admirable, but those programs are 15-20 years from producing results. In the meantime, when citizens call the police or sheriff for protection, they should expect just that.

As a retired police officer (who served in a much larger department), I will tell you that the illegal activities would have been suppressed, arrests would have been made, and the citizenry would have been safer.

We have lost our collective minds, and the world is a far more dangerous place.

DAVID MINNER

Petaluma

Water-saving tip

EDITOR: A few weeks ago, the Santa Rosa water department sent a letter requesting a 20% reduction in water use. I was not sure where I could cut back.

More recently, the water department sent notice of a new water smart portal. This is a program that tells how much water I use day by day. I noticed that the days that my water usage was the greatest was when I did laundry.

I discovered that I could save water with my clothes washer by turning off the extra rinse option. This is a switch that I normally never look at while doing the laundry. I learned that the extra rinse cycle is not needed unless excessive soap is used.

After turning off the extra rinse, my laundry day water usage dropped by at least 20 to 30 gallons. It might be worth a trip to your clothes washer to turn off your extra rinse cycle switch. Maybe that by itself will make a 20% reduction.

JIM WOLFE

Santa Rosa

A perspective on history

EDITOR: History informs us that the GI Bill allowed veterans to qualify for loans for college and homes upon their return from World War II. Critical race theory informs us that banks discriminated against Black veterans, refusing them loans in many suburbs. Due to redlining, 98% of home loans from 1934 to 1964 were given to white families. This was only two generations ago. Its impacts are still felt.

History informs us that, in 1986, the Anti-Drug Abuse Act implemented harsh penalties for cocaine use. Critical race theory informs us about the disparity in this bill between lighter sentences for powdered cocaine, which is more often used by white people, and harsher sentences for crack cocaine, more often used by Black people.

There are numerous other examples throughout American history where things seem one way on the surface, but which critical race theory delves into in a more meaningful and introspective way. It is not about “teaching Black children to hate whites or white people to hate themselves” as West Below suggests (“Value of right-wing voices,” Letters, June 27). It is about examining the ways in which the law and systems have failed Americans of color.

PATRICK COLFORD

Rohnert Park

A clear misunderstanding

EDITOR: Karen Tumulty’s June 25 column was based on a clear misunderstanding of Catholic teachings (“Kennedy’s lesson for Catholic bishops”). Abortion is considered a grave sin by Catholic teachings and in no way can be justified by one’s political beliefs.

This is the real reason the Catholic bishops are considering the denial of Communion to so-called Catholic politicians who promote the killing of a completely innocent human being within the mother’s womb — a teaching that must be followed by all Catholics and, hopefully, the rest of society.

COVERT HUDSON

Ukiah

‘The sharpest tool’

EDITOR: You don't need to be an economist to recognize that failure to address the climate crisis effectively is going to be astronomically expensive. Relocating coastal infrastructure alone boggles my mind. Add to that the cost of lost housing, crops, fisheries, geopolitical instability and disease vectors. Well, you begin to get the picture.

Economists tell us that the sharpest tool we have in the toolbox is to put a price on carbon emissions and to be smart, including border adjustments, and a dividend to lessen the burden of that price on consumers. Much of the developed world is already planning to do this, so if domestic businesses hope to compete globally, they'll get on board.

Please thank Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, for co-sponsoring H.R. 2307, and encourage Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, to do likewise. Find out more at energyinnovationact.org.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Traumatic explosions

EDITOR: Let me add my name to the list of others complaining about the worst fireworks in several years in Santa Rosa. I live near Coddingtown, and I felt like bombs were going off in my backyard from early evening until well past midnight. Why was nothing done by law enforcement? These incidents aren’t just noise complaints by residents, they’re illegal events that traumatize us. We’re terrified of fires, which is the main reason fireworks were banned entirely from the city. We were lucky this year in Santa Rosa. If nothing is done to pursue these calls in the future, what can you advise us residents do when this happens again?

ANTONIA ALBANY

Santa Rosa

