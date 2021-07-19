Monday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: Fireworks sales proponents in Rohnert Park are right that Measure D will not stop “illegal” fireworks. Measure D will stop “legal” fireworks. They’re also right that legal fireworks do not explode or fly in the air. Nonetheless, they can cause house fires and wildfires and injuries or death.

Not all nonprofits in Rohnert Park selfishly still sell fireworks. There are nonprofits, like nonprofits in 90% of the cities in Sonoma County, that are finding other fundraisers. What is different between some nonprofits and the nonprofits who have forced this costly vote, wasting money? They refuse to believe they will receive the money the Rohnert Park Foundation has offered to them via the replacement funding program.

Wholesome family fun, tradition, patriotism and the right to responsibly celebrate are not reliant on fireworks. Rather, they are reliant on people. People who know that wholesome family fun lies simply in the act of spending time together, teaching children the life skill of flexibility by creating new traditions and showing patriotism by caring about the people in your community.

Stopping behavior that puts your community at danger is the responsible and patriotic way to celebrate the Fourth of July.

DIANE G. BORR

Rohnert Park

Real world life skills

EDITOR: Thank you for highlighting the experts’ expertise regarding the value in teaching young adults the benefits and consequences of the decisions they will make regarding money and finances (“Addressing knowledge gaps,” July 11). I remember nothing about geometry and algebra, but I am well-versed in addition, subtraction and division because I use them every day. No one taught me how to balance a checkbook or how to responsibly manage credit cards debt. Teaching our youth survive-in-the-real-world life skills should be the standard, not the novel.

LAURA GROSS

Petaluma

Scapegoating Newsom

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom navigated California through 2020’s 4.4 million burning acres, an epic monster-like virus and severe economic derailment. More spineless leaders would have dug holes for themselves and lounged in Lego underwear.

Pesky petitions for recall emerged shortly after Newsom took office. Face it: disgruntled Americans fare best with a scapegoat and, moreover, unwarranted yet feasible transfer of leadership is one bogus avenue by which noxious interlopers can disrupt the solidarity of this beautiful blue state. The sixth petition attempt, aided and abetted by a COVID-driven extension, locked on its ugly fangs. Let’s welcome the recall mandate reality show.

On Sept. 14, please keep your gray matter intact and participate in this slightly haywire democratic process. The recall ballot may appear frivolous, unnecessary and a waste of $276 million in administration costs, because it is exactly that — but here’s the big catch. A Public Policy Institute of California surveyed found that voters intent on ousting Newsom were 15% more likely to focus on the recall.

Unless you wish to sink the Newsom governorship, take a few minutes to vote no. A recall will send our skillful leader packing and automatically install a cheap, substitute buffoon.

CYNTHIA FIELD

Clearlake

Guns and ammo for all

EDITOR: Scott Giblin recommends that “everyone buys a gun” (“Buy a gun,” Letters, July 11). Better yet, why not issue every newborn a gun at birth (with a lifetime supply of ammo, of course), just like a birth certificate? That way, we can all shoot it out, as we pass through life (if we make it). After all, by jeepers, it’s our God-given right.

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

Santa Rosa’s speedways

EDITOR: Pedal to the metal. Loud pipes save lives.

Hit the old guy — more points for pedestrians.

Amazing: Construction zone with several men on every corner for blocks on end, and vehicles fly by at 50-plus.

Speedway on all major thoroughfares; no limit in neighborhoods. No enforcement.

All restrictions are lifted. We can do anything we want. Open season.

Broken record. Same old, same old. Worse.

NELSON PEREIRA

Santa Rosa

New reservoirs needed

EDITOR: We all know an infrastructure package is coming soon. Just how much real, traditional infrastructure money will be available, we shall see. I know we need road resurfacing, new bridges and maybe a train, but higher on the needs list is water.

California hasn’t built a new large reservoir since 1979, even though the Sites Reservoir has been in the planning stages for years. Funding was cut back last year amid claims the project was too costly. Compared to what? A bullet train to Fresno?

As a teenager, I helped build a half-dozen reservoirs on private land. They weren’t big projects, but they are still catching rainwater in the winter and supplying groundwater in the summer. They are also handy for helicopter “dipping” during fires.

Why there are not more of them is that now they require environmental impact reports, fish and game applications, structural engineering and water diversion permits on top of actual construction costs. In addition, each year the state charges landowners a few hundred dollars for the privilege of supplying water back to the ground.

We need water projects, large and small, to sustain streams and creeks and replenish groundwater. This is an ideal use of our state windfall and federal stimulus money.

BILL KRECK

Healdsburg

