Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Unescapable plastic

EDITOR: For the month of July, Recology, the region’s primary trash collection company, sent out a challenge to the public to not include plastics in our disposal cans. I would gladly oblige except for the fact that almost everything we buy has some plastic wrapping. Prior to COVID, I was able to use the bulk section in markets and bring my own containers. Now the bulk section has plastic packaging.

The emphasis needs to shift from the consumer to the manufacturer. Putting pressure on distributors and companies to seek recyclable materials will help consumers decrease their plastic use. If the only option is plastic, we have no recourse but to use it.

Despite our efforts to grow our own food and reuse plastic bags and containers, we inevitably wind up using some products that have the ubiquitous plastic. Time for a serious change.

JUDITH WRIGHT

Sebastopol

Broken promise

EDITOR: Well, I guess the Gallahers have enough money to pay for a recall election but not enough to keep a promise they made to the Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin (“Roseland club seeks funds,” July 15). They promised to build a club in Roseland, but “their priorities have shifted.” It was nice that they paid for the land, but why make a commitment and then break it? I guess getting rid of the district attorney is much more important, or should I say profitable, than helping the kids of Sonoma County. Vengeance is one strong emotion.

ADRIENNE LARSON

Sebastopol

An overdue honor

EDITOR: Finally, the women of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, Women’s Army Corps are to be recognized for their service during World War II. Thank you for putting this on the front page of The Press Democrat to inform many who weren’t aware of this important part of history (“Battalion of Black women in WWII considered for medal,” Wednesday).

This should be included in the curriculum of U.S. history classes. The “Six Triple Eight” was an all-Black unit prior to integration of the armed services. Receiving the Meritorious Unit Commendation from the Army in 2019 was a step in the right direction; let’s complete the mission and award the Congressional Gold Medal while these surviving World War II women veterans are able to celebrate this long-overdue recognition.

As a woman veteran, I salute these women and for their service during World War II.

ROSE K. NOWAK

Petaluma

Pay a living wage

EDITOR: The latest World Economic Forum finds that the U.S. is one of the richest — and most unequal — nations in the world. We rank 23rd out of 30 on its index. Why, then, are we surprised to learn that “Santa Rosa has 8th highest gulf between white, minority earnings” (“Region has big gap in wages,” July 5)? Individually, we have very little influence on national policies, but locally we can make a difference. Rather than reduce the income of the rich, why not increase the income of the poor? Wouldn’t a just economic system provide for the least among us?

Why should those of us who can afford to live in Sonoma County exploit those who cannot afford to live here? Why should anyone working full time have to accept a wage they cannot live on? All workers should receive a wage that guarantees a modest standard of living in the area where they work — a living wage.

It would be unfair if one business had to pay a living wage, but equitable if all did. If we seriously oppose extreme inequality, then we should make our local minimum wage a living wage.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Anti-American reporting

EDITOR: I used a book in the 1960s during graduate school called “How to Lie With Statistics.” A July 19 Newswatch item claims Canada has surpassed the U.S. in coronavirus vaccinations, using a percentage of population (“Canada overtakes US in vaccination rate”). Canada’s population is 37.5 million; with 48.8% vaccinated, that’s 18.3 million. The U.S. population is 331.5 million; with 48.5% vaccinated, that’s 160.7 million. The comparison is part of your ongoing campaign to complain about the United States in all things. Comparing apples to grapes. Sour I might add.

JOHN TRAVINSKY

Windsor

Infringing on rights

EDITOR: Your July 17 editorial promotes tightening red flag laws (“Keep ghost gun parts away from dangerous people”). You praised these laws as a great way to keep people safe. Instead of engaging in a back-and-forth exchange of effectiveness, I’ll go over each area of the Constitution that is violated by these laws.

You may expect the Second Amendment — “shall not be infringed.” However, this isn’t the only amendment red flag laws obstruct. Guns can be confiscated without a warrant, merely an order signed by a judge; the latter is not nearly as difficult to come to. Putting it simply, it’s take them away first, due process later. That’s a violation of the 14th amendment right to due process and the Fourth Amendment right against warrantless searches.

The Eighth Amendment protects against “cruel and unusual punishment,” which includes punishment for non-crimes. Red flag laws don’t presume a crime has taken place, only that it might happen. As we do not live in the world of “Minority Report,” this is unfounded.

If The Press Democrat editorial board needs to reread the Constitution, Young Americans for Liberty and Turning Point for the local area would be happy to provide copies.

WEST BELOW

Santa Rosa

