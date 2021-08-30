Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Street surprise

EDITOR: We have lived on Ridgway Avenue in Santa Rosa for more than 30 years. Imagine our surprise when we saw our wide boulevard narrowed and reconfigured. That Ridgway residents received zero prior notification from the city is inexcusable. It wasn’t until after complaints from the neighborhood that the city traffic engineer sent a letter asking for feedback. This appears to be a solution in search of a problem.

To leave the driveway, we now have to back out across cars parked against the curb and two lanes of traffic. On a quiet street this may fine. On a busy street like Ridgway, it’s a dangerous situation. A bike lane between parked cars and the sidewalk makes no sense.

If the city is concerned about traffic in our neighborhood, consider a left turn light at Morgan Street and College Avenue, and eliminate the crosswalk on the west side of the same intersection to allow cars to make right turns during busy times. Adjusting the traffic signal at Ridgway and Mendocino Avenue to enable more than three cars to get through in each rotation would help immensely when school lets out. Speed bumps would also be acceptable to slow traffic on Ridgway.

MICHELLE GREENE

and LAYNE BOWEN

Santa Rosa

More plant-based foods

EDITOR: After years of enduring Heather Irwin’s columns about her relentless pursuit of the juiciest burger or best pulled-pork meal, I was thrilled to see Miyoko Schinner, a local vegan entrepreneur and global food activist sensation, finally featured in a column (“Dairy done differently,” Aug. 22).

Many of us in the Bay Area have followed Schinner from her humble beginnings at small food festivals in San Francisco, offering bites of luscious plant-based cheese samples on small cardboard tables. Today’s products are the result of a decade of her dedicated efforts to deliver truly mouthwatering cheese. Coming from an Italian/Sicilian background, I love cheese.

But the article is spoiled by the incessant need to compare these foods to “real dairy” or give space to the local Farm Bureau director expressing her negative opinion about recent court decisions. When Irwin prints hundreds of articles about meat and dairy menus at local restaurants and food trucks, does she give up space to offer the opinions of plant-based eaters?

Lastly, all of us can make a daily commitment to better health, humane animal treatment and reduced greenhouse/methane gases by buying any of these delicious plant-based cheeses. Let’s see plant-based eating highlighted more often in The Press Democrat. This was a good first step.

RENEE LoPILATO

Santa Rosa

Evacuating Kabul

EDITOR: Mike Watters takes Joe Biden to task for abandoning Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, which can accommodate more planes than the Kabul airport (“Incompetent planning,” Letters, Thursday). Just one question: How were the evacuees from Kabul supposed to get to Bagram (an hour and a half away through Taliban-controlled territory; a long way to walk)? Perhaps it wasn’t such an incompetent decision after all. More than 100,000 people have been flown out of Kabul.

JOHN R. SCHWIRTZ

Santa Rosa

Solar solution

EDITOR: As problems with climate change, air pollution and an overburdened electrical grid escalate, I believe It is the duty of all Americans to produce as much electric a possible right on their own roof. What do you think?

ROY WALLACE

Windsor

Sensationalizing suicide

EDITOR: I take great exception to your sensationalizing assisted suicide. Ralph Harms is a victim, not a role model (“Choosing to die on his own terms,” Aug. 15). He was influenced into killing himself by others. It is clear he had doubts but felt obligated to go through with it. So, do we really want to influence the ill and depressed in this direction? Do we want to present this to teens as an option? Do we want doctors to spend their valuable time prescribing poisons?

Medical practitioners should have no part in killing. They should be saving and encouraging life. Our “modern” sensibilities around personal autonomy have created a lamentable culture of death that is devaluing human life and intimating that we only live for ourselves. But no man is an island.

Death is brutal and hard on everyone involved. But it is a reality we all must face many times throughout our life, up to the time of our own demise. Until then we need to choose life fully and knowing we are never alone. Rage against the dying of the light.

LAWRENCE LEHR

Santa Rosa

Memories of Vietnam

EDITOR: I came home from southeast Asia in April 1973. Henry Kissinger was in Paris signing the “peace accords” with Vietnam. At least then it took two more years before we got to a real Fubar situation.

The failure in Afghanistan reopened the little black Pandora’s box in the back of my brain. I’ve been OK for the past 40 years. But now all those demons are creeping back out. I’m angry, frustrated and disappointed in my government and, most of all, sad for all the veterans of the past 20 years and the gold-star families. And yet I’m even more saddened for the people of Afghanistan. Once again, we are leaving a nation in the lurch. The Afghans, like the Montagnard and South Vietnamese, are left to fend for themselves. I guess we didn’t learn from history. This administration is full of cowards, from the top down.

My answer for this mess? In 2024, we run Nicki Haley, a Republican woman, and Tulsi Gabbard, a Democratic woman, on the same ticket. Between them they could run this country for 16 years. They certainly would do better than the past 16 years.

JIM HICKEY

Santa Rosa

