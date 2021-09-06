Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Recall mania

EDITOR: How did this happen? The concept of recalling an elected official has some legitimacy if there is a consistent standard by which to establish the criteria for doing so. Charged with a crime and mismanagement of state resources are the kind of things that would justify removal from office. The key here is that there must be proof of eligible charges. We need to make sure recalls can move beyond innuendo, private agendas and political disagreements.

This has become bad theater. District Attorney Jill Ravich does her job and is now the punching bag for an unhinged millionaire. Gov. Gavin Newsom may not be perfect, but no politician is. His performance certainly doesn’t warrant a changing of the guard. That’s why we have elections.

What we have instead is an expensive circus that includes a field of ridiculous candidates — a guy with a bear fetish, reality stars, a nutty radio host and assorted “entrepreneurs” (which is the French word for failure). The only one with any semblance of knowing how to govern an entire state is the former mayor of San Diego.

The fact that a vote against Newsom could allow a replacement who got only 20% of the vote undermines the essence of democracy. No thank you.

JOHN BRODEY

Santa Rosa

Drought as opportunity

EDITOR: The drought has everyone concerned and rightly so. Rather than huddle in fear and doom scroll though the crisis, let’s view it as an opportunity. Install rainwater catchment tanks, and gray water systems. Remove the trash littering the bottoms of reservoirs and creeks. Consider wider use of living walls and roofs. Implement more water-wise practices to lower usage. Seek out leaky pipes and mains, which waste this precious liquid.

All ideas should be on the table, including desalination.

There are lots of sharp minds out there. Let’s harness brain power and ingenuity to improve our water conservation. View the drought as an opportunity not as a crisis.

ANDREW HAYNES

Petaluma

Messy but necessary exit

EDITOR: I recently read a scathing analysis of President Joe Biden’s exit from Afghanistan (“Biden’s debacle,” Letters, Aug. 28). Yes, it turned out messy. But let us think back to the fall of Saigon and another war that we should not have been in for so long. That too could have been planned better by Republican President Richard Nixon and his successor, Gerald Ford. It is a lot easier to end wars when we win them.

That said, I support our leaving Afghanistan. We should have left after the Obama administration caught Osama bin Laden. But that was not the case. We have been through three presidents who have not been able to transform tribal nations into anything close to a democracy. Biden figured that out.

We must leave our missions in the Middle East. I am tired of sacrificing our men and women in uniform for something that is not meant to be, at least during this time. Instead, let us welcome back our returning troops. They are all heroes and heroines in representing our nation. Let us also welcome those Afghan refugees just like we did Southeast Asians several decades ago. They will prove to be good Americans, too.

KATHY LOLLOCK

Santa Rosa

Cynical recalls

EDITOR: Is there anyone who doesn’t know that both recalls, of Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch, are funded by small but deep pockets that are abusing California’s ridiculously lax referendum process and trying to invalidate the voters’ choices?

The recalls will cost taxpayers more than $200 million. Glance at the bios of the replacement candidates for governor to see what a shameful joke this is. Half of these candidates provide almost no information about themselves and are clearly unfit for any office.

Even if you have some issues with Newsom or Ravitch, please understand that this is the wrong and most expensive way to get people out of office. Vote no and send a clear message to rich special interests that they are not going to hijack the electoral process and pass the massive costs of special ballots on to taxpayers.

If either of these cynical, expensive recalls succeeds, expect to see many more of them.

NANCY HAIR

Sebastopol

Not my government

EDITOR: Mark Wardlaw, an extremist in my view, says the government is us (“Out of patience,” Letters, Aug. 27). I beg to differ. This government now in place hardly represents “we, the people” as much as it does “we, the wealthy donors” who have access to these so-called representatives. Me, a lowly taxpayer, or an executive from Pfizer or Moderna? I fear people like Wardlaw. How far, given the power, will people like this move into my personal life? All it takes is a crisis.

STEVE McLAUGHLIN

Windsor

Reform the recall

EDITOR: I don’t understand how California got its current recall system. With the current ballot, we could get a new governor elected with less than 20% of the popular vote. And from what I understand, the front-runner as Gavin Newsom’s replacement wants policies that the vast majority of Californians are against. We currently have somebody in place whose job is specifically to replace the governor in the event of his absence. While she was elected on the same ballot as Newsom, she was not elected on the same ticket like the president and vice president. She is Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis. She was elected on her own merits and was elected with a majority of the popular vote. Vote no on Newsom’s recall, then we need to change the recall system, which can elect a governor with a small minority of the vote.

JON WOBBER

Cotati

