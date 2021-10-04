Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Lifesaving shut-offs

EDITOR: We are coming up on the four-year anniversary of the 2017 fires. On the front page of Friday’s paper it was reported that people are complaining about PG&E power shut-offs to avoid fires (“Power shut-offs fuel complaints”). Kressa and Kai died as a result of the 2017 Redwood Valley fire. As a result, my sister and brother-in-law lost two of their grandchildren. My niece and her husband lost their teenaged children. I’d be willing to bet that they would happily endure the inconvenience of a power shut-off to have Kressa and Kai back in their lives. Rather than complaining, be thankful that measures are being taken to avoid this type of devastation. Be thankful that it didn’t happen to your family.

JENIFER JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Remember Georgia Moses

EDITOR: The attention being paid to the young murdered woman, Gabby Petito, is as it should be. But in 1997, Georgia Lee Moses, a beautiful 12-year-old African American girl, went missing and was found dead sometime later along Highway 101 in Petaluma by a Caltrans worker.

The police investigated and found nothing. The great local artist Tom Waits wrote a song about her in an attempt to keep her memory alive. Twenty-four years later she is gone and forgotten here in Sonoma County. Her life meant nothing to the people and police. She wasn’t blonde, an athlete or the daughter of someone famous. She was the caretaker of her family. And it’s hard to believe that with technology nothing has come up.

I’m sorry for the family of Gabby Petito, but the whole country is looking out for her while we have long forgotten our own Georgia Lee Moses.

SUSAN BURCH

Santa Rosa

Holding out for perfection

EDITOR: I’m sorry to learn that Congressman Jared Huffman plans to vote against President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan unless the more controversial spending bill is passed (“Holdouts may stall Biden’s proposal,” Sept. 30). This attitude resembles ideological thinking rather than practical thinking. Perfect is the enemy of the good.

Let’s repair our aging infrastructure, roads and bridges, give broadband internet access to rural areas and do other things that will benefit millions of people. Instead, it has to be perfect. I have noticed this tendency on the ideological edges of the political spectrum.

A peace award to Rep. Barbara Lee, who voted against the war in Afghanistan, was questioned because she has voted for Israel. Without getting into whether voting for Israel, our ally, was good or bad, she showed courage in opposing a war most people supported. The ideologues wanted her to be perfect when she was good.

I see more damage being done by people who don’t understand the compromises that good politics demand.

Now, we have representatives and senators who oppose the good that Biden is doing because it doesn’t fit their version of perfection. Perfection is for God, not humans. Let’s do the best we can and not oppose the good that is being done in pursuit of some unreachable ideal.

LINDA ROBINETT

Sebastopol

Support Measure F

EDITOR: Small town community hospitals all over California risk closure, as happened in Sebastopol some years back. Let’s not let that happen here in Sonoma Valley. Over the years my family has relied on Sonoma Valley Hospital for emergency room visits, surgeries, blood tests, X-rays, MRIs, mammograms and hospitalizations. The hospital staff provides excellent care, locally. Minutes from our door. Without a local emergency room, a medical crisis would require a trip to Santa Rosa, Napa or Marin. No thanks. Two things:

If our hospital closes, the ER closes with it. By law, an ER must be part of a hospital.

All of us can use that ER, even Kaiser patients, because Kaiser covers the cost of emergency treatment there.

Measure F would extend the existing parcel tax for 10 years. Sonoma has stepped up every time this parcel tax has come around for renewal. Let’s do it again. Yes on Measure F.

BILL HUTCHINSON

Sonoma

Critical staffing

EDITOR: How do we maintain staffing levels for three critical groups?

Firefighters have been deployed for months fighting Western wildfires. They are exhausted and yet continue to work in hazardous and unhealthy environments. Federal firefighters underpaid for years have left for other positions.

Frontline medical staff, especially at hospitals overrun by COVID cases, have to make daily life and death decisions. They are exhausted and severely stressed.

Teachers are dealing with reopened schools, many of which have had COVID outbreaks. There are already staff shortages forcing administrators to teach classes. Again, an underpaid group doing its best.

What can our government and communities do to keep these critical groups adequately staffed? We need to tackle this.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Rooftop solar fees

EDITOR: At this critical time that calls for our best efforts to ensure a clean and resilient energy future, California utilities, including PG&E, are lobbying the California Public Utilities Commission to add a $56-$91 monthly fee to solar customers’ energy bills and drastically reduce the credit those customers receive for sharing excess energy they produce with the community. This is a money grab by PG&E that will gut rooftop solar and make it unaffordable for middle- and working-class families. Gov. Gavin Newsom and the CPUC can stop this. Let them know you support rooftop solar and oppose this lobbying by PG&E.

VICTOR SUARD

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.