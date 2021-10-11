Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Priorities for water

EDITOR: Please note that water storage tanks are sold out for many miles. We need air, water, food and shelter. Rights and freedoms are interwoven with these needs. So we need to decide whether we need to allow food farms and dairies the water to supply us with cheese, milk, some meat and watershed land, or allow more vineyards, cannabis complexes, casinos and tourism attendants to use our dwindling finite water supply. Global food sources are dwindling, remember. So, what do you think is important? Vintage wines, a good spliff, fine dining after roulette, or cheese and veggies and maybe some rainfall absorbed into the ground through open space?

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Intriguing study

EDITOR: Have you ever longingly looked at all of the freshwater flowing into the Pacific from the Russian River during winter storms and wished it was available us to us during the dry months? Your wish could come true.

Sonoma Water, our local water agency, has conducted a feasibility study that shows that every year since 1908 the river has had natural flows that could be used for deep aquifer storage and recovery to enhance groundwater supplies.

In addition, it is looking at projects that involve spreading floodwater or perhaps nonflood winter natural flows on farmland to recharge shallow aquifers. The state has identified water management strategies that integrate surface and groundwater as key to drought resiliency.

The agency’s study has many aspects to it, with one of the more intriguing exploring if at least one production well could work “in reverse.” Instead of pumping water out of the ground, the well would pump in high-quality drinking water when it’s plentiful, such as during our winter storms. The water would recharge the aquifer and be available for use during future droughts and emergencies.

For more information, go to sonomawater.org/droughtresiliency.

BRIAN ERWIN

Santa Rosa

Proven technology

EDITOR: It’s encouraging to see that a lot of people are thinking about the pros and cons of nuclear power. The amount of energy left in spent fuel rods from light water reactors is 90% of its original power, and that’s why it’s so toxic for such a long time.

There is another type of reactor called the molten salt reactor, which was originally designed to be fueled with enriched thorium, an abundant element that cannot be converted to weapons-grade material. This reactor design has a walk-away safety factor due to a freeze plug that melts if it gets too hot. The solution drains to a holding vessel where it’s safely contained until being reintroduced to the reactor chamber.

These reactors can be built on a much smaller scale because no huge containment dome is required to contain a meltdown. They can be sited near energy consumption communities, which removes the need for high-voltage transmission lines endangering our forests. And they can be powered by spent fuel rods from existing nuclear plants, using 90% of the remaining energy in the fuel rods. They are a proven, viable technology — not science fiction.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Texas trivia

EDITOR: Gayle Kozlowski (“Texas: A great state,” Letters, Tuesday) idealizes Texas as a land of God-fearing, conservative-minded people, a state where citizens “work hard so they do not need assistance from government,” and yet:

— Texans receive more federal aid per tax dollar spent than do Californians.

— Compared to California, a higher percentage of Texans participate in state and federal assistance programs.

— California leads the nation in agricultural sales; Texas is No. 1 in federal farm subsidies.

Texans, she says, are pro-life and “respect good moral values,” which at minimum should mean taking good care of children, and yet:

— Texas lags behind California in virtually every child health indicator, including infant mortality, premature births, child deaths, teen suicides and children living in poverty (Source: Annie E. Casey Foundation).

— The teen birthrate in Texas is double that in California.

And as for Texans and God, maybe they’re not so religious after all: Texas ranks outside the top 10 states in terms of belief in God, daily prayer and regular church attendance (Source: Pew Research Center).

Thanks, but I’ll stick with California … warts and all.

MARK SLOAN

Santa Rosa

Smoking and COVID

EDITOR: There hasn’t been any mention of “secondhand smoke” during the hot opinions on vaccinations.

The medical experts have been very clear on the subject of smoking and health. It is printed on packs of cigarettes. We all know that smoking is dangerous and can cause lung cancer, which could cause your death.

More strict rules have been applied for public health and safety. It is forbidden to smoke inside and on airplanes, etc. Secondhand smoke can impact the rest of us who do not smoke. It can cause a dangerous health risk to our lungs.

Smokers can choose to smoke, but only outside and not near others. They can choose to engage in a life-risking habit. But they do not have the “freedom” to inflict it on the rest of us. These warnings and rules were put in place for the good of all and for public health concerns.

Smokers can whine all they want, but they are forced to comply. Do they feel this is discrimination? Do they understand that their behavior can impact the rest of us in a negative way?

I am drawing a parallel to the no-vaxxers.

GERRY SCHULTZ

Occidental

