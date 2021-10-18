Monday’s Letters to the Editor

To fight or prevent fires

EDITOR: In 2020, Measure G, Sonoma County’s wildfire prevent sales tax failed. In 2022, Sonoma County may have another ballot measure for wildfire prevention. Before we vote on that yet to be announced measure, we need to ask why Measure G failed.

On close analysis, it appears Measure G may have been more about firefighting than fire prevention — more firefighters, more fire stations, more firetrucks, more bulldozers. However, what specifically would have been done for fire prevention?

We need comprehensive vegetation management, composed of forest thinning, prescribed burns, removal of ladder fuels and hardening of homes and businesses with defensible spaces — all of which have been proven to slow the spread and speed of wildfires.

These methods are not without controversy and opposition, as some say wildfires spread rapidly no matter the vegetation management. Maybe that is the case, but let’s take a good hard look at what has happened in forests through observation and scientific review — numerous studies have been conducted. We have responsible forestry and peer-reviewed research projects happening in our county now. Let’s shed some light on this before we vote again.

ARTHUR DEICKE

Santa Rosa

A one-sided tirade

EDITOR: While one can hardly argue against the apple pie premise that taxpayer dollars should be spent wisely, the question of project labor agreements seems slightly more nuanced than the editorial board cares to admit (“Don’t tip scale on school construction projects,” Tuesday).

The pages of the paper are filled with stories about housing affordability and the plight of the shelterless. Slightly less frequent but still prevalent are articles bemoaning the high cost of living and the hourly wages required to live in Sonoma County without working two or three jobs. And hardly a week goes by without an article or two on rising inequality in our country. Blame for these societal ills is often ascribed to the decline in union membership and good union jobs.

Everyone claims to want to fix these problems, but when a school system stands up for living wages they are criticized for being spendthrift and abusing the public trust? In a perfect world our elected officials would implement meaningful minimum wage ordinances, change zoning rules, relax construction codes and devote more funding to affordable housing that might directly and more effectively support workers who are struggling to get by.

In the absence of these policies, schools might be excused for acting. At the very least, The Press Democrat owes its readers a less one-sided tirade.

MATT STONE

Petaluma

Seeing microaggression

EDITOR: Michelle Singletary taught me a lesson that was right in front of me, but I had not recognized. She used the “microaggression” of Sen. Charles Grassley as a teaching tool (“Grassley should retire is prejudice,” Oct. 10). She accused him of ignorance and racial bias when he said, “If I’ve learned anything from Korean people, it’s a hard work ethic. And how you can make a lot out of nothing.” He said this during a confirmation hearing for Korean-American Judge Lucy Koh.

Singletary referred to Grassley’s statement as a common slight and a put-down. Whether it’s intentional or not, people of color experience this in their day-to-day interactions. Microaggressions, Singletary says, are an insidious form of prejudice.

I must confess that my first reading was that Grassley’s intent was to be complimentary. I now recognize that it was as racist as saying someone is a credit to his or her race. Singletary suggests that racial “compliments” can be just as damaging as insulting stereotypical comments. This mindset pits minorities against one another.

Singletary has consistently been one of my favorite columnists, and she helped me recognize the lesson that has been a cloud right in front of my blue eyes. Microaggressions are ever-present but often not recognized by people who look like me.

STEPHEN COLLINS

Petaluma

Texas living

EDITOR: A letter extolling Texas prompted me to consider the writer’s thrall (“Texas: A great state,” Letters, Oct. 5). Who would not flock to a state that residents consider so dangerous they demand to openly carry a gun when venturing out in public? Who would not cherish a state where you could pick up a $10,000 bounty by turning in a neighbor who has an abortion? Who wouldn’t love a state ranking No. 1 in making it harder for citizens to exercise their constitutional right to vote? Who wouldn’t want to live where residents believe that their “freedoms” don’t involve consideration of the rights of or dangers to others?

If our writer abhors socialism and feels that citizens should not receive anything “free,” her Texans must surely shun Social Security, Medicare, unemployment insurance, free K-12 education, public roads and a public police force. They must certainly forbid subsidies to Big Agriculture and Big Oil. And I’m convinced they all must have returned their COVID stimulus checks.

What puzzles me, though, is that — considering all the positives she attributes to her utopia — our author chooses to live in “socialist” California.

R.W. CAMMOCK

Sebastopol

An election holiday

EDITOR: It seems like Election Day has become the most important day of the year with the partisan atmosphere we live in. Why not make it a federal holiday so people can vote in person, even in the great state of Texas, where you may have to drive 100 miles to vote? If the calendar is too full of federal holidays, maybe we could skip one of the others every other year. I suppose it would take an act of Congress to do so. Ha, ha.

MIKE DAVIS

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.