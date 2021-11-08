Monday’s Letters to the Editor

A recipe for action?

EDITOR: Your headline “Ordinary people suffer most” for a Wednesday article about a poor Chinese farmer who lost his peanut farm due to flooding caused by climate change causes me to think that nothing will really make any of our world’s myriad problems better until there is a headline about them telling us the “Rich and powerful people suffer most.” And then we might see some serious scrambling to take the actions necessary.

WILLIAM W. SCOTT

Napa

Banning rights groups

EDITOR: Israel recently banned six Palestinian human rights groups, based on the undocumented claim that they are associated with terrorism. Now, I know what disturbs the Israeli government is the bad publicity that comes from pictures broadcast across the world of its occupation of Palestinian lands. I particularly have in mind the images of new settlement construction in the occupied territories, which requires theft of Palestinian land and violation of international law. Indeed, the U.S., England and 12 European nations recently protested Israel’s plan to build more settlements in the occupied areas.

Certainly, the government of Israel would like to end the spread of these negative images. By eliminating a place for Palestinian human rights groups in civil society, this objective becomes more nearly possible. But in taking this approach, Israel ends up linking all demands for Palestinian human rights with terrorism.

All of which leads me to ask this question: Am I at risk of being arrested if I travel to Israel and, as a matter of conscience, express support for Palestinian human rights when I see them violated by Israeli authorities?

STEVEN M. DeLUE

Petaluma

Solving water shortage

EDITOR: After reading your Nov. 1 article about the drought (“Rain hasn’t evaporated area’s drought concern”) and another water-related article earlier, one concerning question that comes to mind is: Can the state Water Resource Control Board and engineers figure out a way to divert more water than about one-sixth of what they normally divert into Lake Mendocino (being as PG&E’s turbines are not operating and would take two years to repair)? As our water becomes more scarce in Northern California, is addressing this dilemma tied up in political confusion and lawsuits?

Water is centerpiece of all life. We need to act now while we still have a chance.

KEN SOLBAKKEN

Santa Rosa

Inhumane treatment

EDITOR: John Ash tells us to “seek out better eggs” (“Eggs-tra Delicious,” Oct. 20). He correctly names several cruel, inhumane yet standard practices of the chicken industry (forced molting, starvation, reproductive system manipulation, beak trimming) and moves on to expose the truth behind feel-good but gravely misleading labels such as “natural,” “cage free” and “free range.”

But he failed to mention other horrific egg industry practices such as breeding hens in massive hatcheries where hours-old baby male chicks, useless to the industry, are sent down conveyer belts into grinding machines. Or that hens have been genetically engineered to produce hundreds of eggs a year (instead of the clutch of 10-12 eggs a year nature intended), which is why hens die young from multiple, painful reproductive system cancers and backyard chicken keepers constantly lament about why so many of their hens “just die.”

Chickens are animals, not commodities. There is no such thing as a “better” egg, and certainly not a “humane” egg, yet Ash goes on to fill the page with seven egg recipes. Using eggs is being complicit with animal abuse, so seek instead the many egg replacement alternatives for recipes that abound on the internet.

MIRIAM WALD

Santa Rosa

A double standard?

EDITOR: A recent article about Facebook’s failings with Arabic and the Middle East said the company has been aware of the issue for years but has done little about it (“A failure of communication,” Oct. 26). In fact, Facebook has been particularly harsh in silencing Palestinians, while being much more lenient with Israelis.

A few years ago, an Israeli settler posted racist rhetoric aimed at African migrants. Many of us complained but were told the post “did not violate Facebook’s community standards.” How is it that outright racism didn’t pose any problems, yet posting about the Israeli military occupation of Palestine does? I subsequently learned there are many Israeli groups rife with racism and threats of violence, yet Facebook does nothing.

It sounds like they’re actively silencing Palestinians while giving Israelis a pass. Shocking, right?

LAURA GONZALEZ

Santa Rosa

Manchin’s coal profits

EDITOR: How do you spell hypocrite? In the U.S. Senate, it’s M-a-n-c-h-i-n, who as chair of the Energy Committee has said he supports some measures to prevent climate change. Then he stopped a key proposal from the president’s budget to encourage utilities to move from gas and coal to cleaner energy sources.

He didn’t mention he gets $50,000 from his coal-related business. How can the United States show its commitment to zero emissions by 2050 at the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland? Will other countries reduce their commitment to reducing carbon emissions when they see us waver?

I think that Sen. Joe Manchin will be Time’s Man of the Year, because his actions assure that the world will see a temperature rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius in the near future.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.