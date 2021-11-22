Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Enabling sideshows

EDITOR: I was awakened at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 13 by the sound of screeching tires. I walked less than a block to Putney Drive and West College Avenue to find a sideshow in progress. The air was filled with smoke and burning rubber. A crowd of approximately 50 people was present. I called Santa Rosa police to ask if they were going to respond. I was told they were monitoring the situation, and it wasn’t safe for them to do anything. I find this attitude unacceptable. What are we doing in society these days? We are letting the criminals run things. It’s just like letting thieves shoplift and walk out the door without consequences.

These sideshows are ruining the quality of life for me and for others. They are illegal, and someone is going to get killed soon enough. There needs to be a large police presence to deter this behavior, and don’t get me started with some sanctioned sideshow business (“What’s the best solution for sideshows? Sept. 27). Enough is enough. Police, do your job.

DAN JOSEPH

Santa Rosa

A new nuclear threat

EDITOR: The Oct. 31 article about nuclear weapons shows that instead of listening to the military, President John Kennedy sought disarmament and entered a test-ban treaty with Soviet Union on Oct. 7, 1963 (“Soviets set off nuke, and JFK did not flinch”). During the Cuban missile crisis, Kennedy and Nikita Khrushchev pulled missiles from Cuba and Turkey, avoiding a nuclear war.

Yet it might have happened. A Soviet submarine thought it was under attack by the U.S. Navy, which was only practicing and unaware of the submarine’s presence. “Only (Vasili) Arkhipov refused to authorize the captain’s use of nuclear torpedoes against the Navy, a decision requiring the agreement of all three officers aboard,” according to a report by Veterans for Peace.

Today, various generals promote another nuclear weapons race. They do not support a treaty to ban artificial intelligence. Presumably humans would not respond early enough to an attack on an aircraft carrier without AI. It ignores all the murders of civilians in Afghanistan committed with impunity.

Should we not trust AI to push the nuclear button instead of the president? However corrupt Donald Trump may have been, I am sure he would have enough selfish sense to save his own skin. AI would not.

HUBERT MOREL-SEYTOUX

Santa Rosa

A lapse of judgment

EDITOR: “The Squad” is an interesting group of progressive House Democrats whose ideals I largely support. That said, many of them opted not to support the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but rather to hold it hostage for future legislation.

For me, that was a bridge too far. Their lapse of judgment exposed their lack of experience. It was petulant and put at risk our common good and, oddly, the progressive agenda as well.

It was Otto von Bismarck who said in part, “politics is the art of the possible,” on Aug. 11, 1867. Enough time for us to process the concept. They shot themselves in the foot and almost shot our nation too.

We owe the infrastructure bill’s passage not to the Squad but to 13 Republican House members now in hot water for supporting Democratic legislation. Please take the time to learn from this experience. I’m not a Republican, but I thank them for supporting the greater good.

I will not be making any political contributions to the Squad for a while.

STEVE CARTER

Sebastopol

A valuable tool

EDITOR: Bob Johnson’s letter citing Facebook’s negatives (“Facebook addiction,” Nov. 6) prompted me to reflect on my experiences. I began using Facebook many years ago to promote a festival I produce. I find it effective for communicating the where and when, but also to connect with fans of the event. I use it to promote a farmers’ market I manage as well, with similar experience. Many times customers become friends, and if your business is an extension of yourself, Facebook gives customers a bigger window to you.

My personal use of it is a joy because I have wonderful friends. My online world is blessed with artists, photographers, writers, performers, naturalists, smart, fun and interesting people who fill my feed with articles, images and commentary. Yes, there are cute cats, vacation pics and meals eaten, but all the negatives around Facebook’s allowance of hate content and falsehoods haven’t touched me because none of my friends would post such stuff.

That doesn’t make allowing it right; it just means that this is a communication medium, and we have choices about who we communicate with and what we believe. I appreciate the attention given to this issue and hope there’s a remedy somewhere along the line, but I feel Facebook is a valuable tool for connecting with others.

JANET CIEL

Sebastopol

Electric car question

EDITOR: Jonathan McClelland’s Nov. 15 letter opines that it is “time to go electric” in response to an article about rising gasoline prices and in light of the increasing availability of solar and wind power.

It is intriguing to see these battery-dependent vehicles improve in their range and performance. But they remain, and will for some time, not the best choice for a fair percentage of drivers, for a multitude of reasons as varied as the people McClelland would like to push into an electric SUV or truck.

As battery technology continues to evolve, specifically their size and weight, more folks might be inclined toward such daily transport, but I must ask: When do we get an electric car with a clutch pedal and a manual transmission?

JESSE PARKER

Santa Rosa

