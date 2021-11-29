Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Homes without parking

EDITOR: Aviara, a proposed affordable housing complex on West College Avenue in Santa Rosa, will have 136 units, including 84 with two bedrooms and 52 with three bedrooms, and there will be 174 parking places, which is completely inadequate. Regulations allow for this small amount of parking, no matter how awful it might be for the neighborhood. We fear our street will become a parking lot for this complex.

At all but one of approximately eight similarly sized affordable complexes in the city, residents reported serious parking problems, even in those with two spaces per unit. I was told that there may be as many as four or five cars per two- and three-bedroom units and that there is never enough parking, even on adjacent streets.

Our neighborhood isn’t objecting to affordable housing, but we are concerned and upset that our property values and quality of life will likely be impacted by the decision to provide so few parking places.

Following the upcoming zoning administrator hearing, we can appeal a decision to approve this project. However, we will have to pay a $556 fee and, given the lack of response to our concerns from the Design Review Board, it seems likely that would be money wasted.

JUDY ERVICE

Santa Rosa

Vaccine hesitancy

EDITOR: Your Nov. 19 editorial about Healdsburg’s vaccination mandate for attending City Council meetings makes some valid points (“Healdsburg’s vaccine rule is a health decision”).

It is true that vaccinations have reduced the rate and severity of COVID-19 infections in Sonoma County. It is also true, although you did not mention this, that vaccines are available in most Sonoma County neighborhoods free of charge. So location and cost do not explain why some people of color are choosing not to vaccinate.

For these reasons it would appear that race has nothing to do with refusing to vaccinate. But you have missed one important issue. People of color in Sonoma County (and all over the U.S.) have been subjected to violence and inequality in numbers far disproportionate to their population percentages. And, as a result, they are far more skeptical of authority than most white people.

So, while Healdsburg is certainly not being racist in its vaccination mandate, the roots of the issue are racist to their core.

LOIS PEARLMAN

Guerneville

Excessive rent increases

EDITOR: Since 2019, the Santa Rosa Manufactured Homeowners Association has been calling on the city to modify its mobile home rent control ordinance. The 14 senior mobile home parks in Santa Rosa are prime examples of price gouging, with rent increases over 10% in three years. The association and residents in these parks have concerns about being priced out of their homes.

The continued use of the full San Francisco Bay Area consumer price index to calculate annual rent increases doesn’t represent a reasonable increase, as directed by the ordinance, because the increase in the Bay Area CPI is continually among the highest in the country and doesn’t reflect the agricultural and rural nature of Sonoma County. There can be little doubt that San Francisco Bay Area costs reflect a different lifestyle from Santa Rosa.

Forty-three other jurisdictions across California also use a percentage of the CPI, including the city of Sonoma, which is using 80% of the CPI. Others go from 50% to 60%, while Santa Rosa has been mandated to use 100% of the CPI to calculate annual rent increases.

We, the homeowners association, find this outdated ordinance to be unreasonable and unfair. We would very much like to know where we stand in getting this changed.

JO ANN JONES

Secretary, Santa Rosa Manufactured Homeowners Association

A book to share

EDITOR: I happened upon a book that explains some of the incomprehensible events happening around us and want to share it. The book is “Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America” by historian Nancy MacLean. It explains in a readable text the effort started 70 years ago to restrict democracy so that it doesn’t interfere with capitalism. This is behind the scenes planning to reduce voting and activism so market forces can control daily life.

I urge people to read it and learn that self-interested political figures now telling us that government is ineffective in improving the public’s life are the ones promoting that false line for the benefit of their economic class. If we don’t understand the forces undermining democracy, we risk losing it. Please read this book, learn and share it with others.

ANNE SEELEY

Santa Rosa

Pacaso’s threat

EDITOR: Those of us on the anti-Pacaso front lines were encouraged by your recent article about the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors’ plan to hear residents’ concerns regarding this pernicious vacation home startup (“County to hear Pacaso concerns,” Nov. 16).

Many of us subsequently provided input at the meeting and were pleased to hear that our county government is planning proactive measures to head off this threat to both quiet family neighborhoods and bucolic rural areas.

We have also learned that Assemblyman Marc Levine is likely to bring forth state legislation to deter the flipping of residential homes into hotel-

like commercial units.

Pacaso appears to think that it can ignore reasonable and necessary zoning regulations. And bear this in mind: Once a home becomes a Pacaso house, it will never again be occupied by a local family.

Learn more about this menace to our communities by visiting stoppacasonow.com.

CARL SHERRILL

Sonoma

