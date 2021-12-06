Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Courageous women

EDITOR: My heart goes out to the young women who attended Sonoma Academy and had the courage to go to Ellie Dwight and others and tell the truth. Fifteen percent of our children, girls and boys, are sexually assaulted by the time they are 18. I believe that those who assault children, and those who are told about it and do nothing, should be prosecuted and serve time.

The Sonoma Academy story reminds me of Larry Nassar and the USA gymnastics team. How many others knew and kept the secret?

So, sorry, Sonoma Academy leaders, but it will take more than apologies, resignations and financial settlements. You knew and allowed it to continue. As for the women, those that spoke out and those who have yet to find your voice, I am so proud of them. They are so much more than this story.

MARY SIMMONS

Kenwood

Weighing presidents

EDITOR: Sandy Metzger (“Democrats failing,” Letters, Nov. 24) and Gayle Kozlowski (“The worst president,” Letters, Nov. 26) may well be right, but in my opinion Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would have to beat out Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew, who resigned in disgrace, and George W. Bush and Dick Cheney, who took us into Iraq based on lies. Donald Trump inciting his patriotic followers to riot and attempt to hang Vice President Mike Pence is not one of the highlights of the American presidency.

And to say the Trump riot compares to Black Lives Matter protests is some stretch of the imagination. Both bad. One being caused by inequality and the other based on lies does not make one better than the other.

WAYNE PERRYMAN

Santa Rosa

Glorifying thieves

EDITOR: Why does the media use catchy, quotable labels like “smash and grab”? It validates these thugs as a cohesive entity. Why not say thieves or vandals? That’s what they are. Next thing you know they’ll have a group leader being interviewed for our listening enjoyment.

JANET MYERS

Penngrove

Rethinking homelessness

EDITOR: Parallel societies exist next to each other at every step of the social order. It is difficult to recognize many of these parallels because of their shared worlds. We lament the plight and the sight of homeless people, expending hours and dollars trying to get them into the society we’re in.

Homeless people are sundered from our society. They live among us in tents or rundown vehicles parked where we don’t want them to be. They create a society of their own with other homeless persons. We view this negatively.

With dollars spent with marginal outcomes, our approach is wrong. The chronically homeless have to overcome hurdles to rejoin our society. Most are part of their own society and may wonder why they should rejoin the rat race. We only present them with visions of normalcy and expectations. Low-barrier shelters want them to conform as well. We misunderstand that our expectations aren’t theirs. Our society fails to approach them as they are.

We need to redefine homelessness. Instead of destroying it, we should learn about the homeless and not count them annually like migrating salmon. We should converse with them continually like strangers we think are part of our society.

PAUL CARROLL

Santa Rosa

Traffic delays

EDITOR: I became interested in the recent Highway 12 backups through Oakmont when my wife was delayed about 45 minutes and had to reschedule a medical appointment (“Heads up: PG&E work for Highway 12,” Wednesday). She was the fifth patient of just one office to do so, and it wasn’t even noon.

The delay was for PG&E work, approved by Caltrans. Their phones had call-back-later messages. So I called the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office to ask why there were no warnings for drivers expecting normal traffic. They transferred me to CHP. I was told Caltrans could put up warnings but probably wouldn’t, and PG&E could decide if warnings were warranted but apparently didn’t. CHP’s recommendation: leave early and use alternate routes. CHP didn’t mention being psychic. As for Nixle alerts, CHP doesn’t have an account because of the cost. Perhaps that’s also why the Sonoma County sheriff didn’t issue Nixle warnings the way Napa County does.

Bottom line: Highway 12 delays were so bad that Google directions sent cars through the streets of Oakmont to avoid traffic from a project that should be done at night, if at all. Isn’t recent policy to reduce natural gas use, not expand service?

ROGER HAMLYN

Boyes Hot Springs

EDD frustration

EDITOR: Last year, an estimated 10% of all claims for unemployment benefits at the California Employment Development Department were fraudulent, to the tune of approximately $10 billion to $20 billion. I can give you one possible reason for such a drain on our state’s resources.

I received a letter from EDD saying someone had opened an account in my name and telling me to “call immediately” if I didn’t create the file. There is no way to report fraud online, and over several days I called at least 20 times and always got a busy signal. I have been persistent but will likely give up. I can only imagine how many others have given up more quickly.

Clearly EDD needs to create a more seamless, rapid and responsible way to allow citizens to report likely fraud. Surely the investment in staff and website development would more than pay for itself.

RON WELCH

Santa Rosa

