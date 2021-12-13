Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Students set an example

EDITOR: Kudos to the students of West County High School for calling out the school board’s broken promises (“Students protest name reversal with walkout,” Dec. 3). The board, after bungling the closure of El Molino High School (i.e., rushed timeline, insufficient input from constituents, no traffic study, etc.) actually had things moving along pretty well, thanks to the students and staff of both schools.

The student bodies had combined into West County Wildcats (tigers and lions, makes sense) and were moving forward. The El Molino students and staff who, after suffering the loss of their school and being taunted with the insensitive and insulting “Save Analy” signs all over town, joined with Analy students and staff to build a better, stronger school. And they were succeeding. The board disregarded their work and spirit.

What on earth were the board members thinking? They need to keep their promises. Codify the school’s name as West County High and the wildcats as their mascot. Serve the current and future students of west county, not the adults who are looking to the past. They need to right this wrong.

SUSAN PANAS

Sebastopol

Of Athens and the GOP

EDITOR: In his classic book, “The Fifteen Decisive Battle of the World,” the eminent British historian Edward Shepherd Creasy described Athenian politicians as “men who sought their party’s political dominance over their fellow countrymen at the cost of the ruin of their country.” If there is a better description of the political aims of today’s Republican Party, I invite you to find it.

Trembling in fear of an ex-president unable to admit his defeat and led by a senator boasting that his goal is to block everything his Democratic opponents propose regardless of its value to his country and his countrymen, Republicans seem oblivious to their negative impact on our country’s present and future.

As Republicans work to create a judiciary and electoral system that will keep the country rooted in their fantasy vision of the past, the world around them moves on to a different and hopefully better future.

The Democratic Party is trying to chart a prosperous future for our country. Democrats are coping with weather, medical and immigration issues beyond their control. Remember that Republican decided to ignore and even deny these critical challenges rather than try to deal with them. We all deserve better.

CHARLIE SIEBENTHAL

Windsor

Ambivalent choice

EDITOR: Like David Brooks, I am part of the ambivalent majority (“On abortion, the voice of the ambivalent majority,” Dec. 4). What bothers me a lot are smug conservatives, especially men, who seem to know that God is on their side and have no concern for women who are struggling and suffering, and who will never have to face such a painful decision themselves. I fervently do not wish a fetus to be aborted, but until some way is found to make sure that the father of this fetus suffers and pays for this procreative act equally with the woman, I will continue to make a decision for pro-choice.

CELIA CUMMINGS

Graton

Women denied autonomy

EDITOR: Lovely. David Brooks, yet another man who will never get pregnant, thinking he can decide a woman’s fate. First off, the way the laws are written in this country, a woman or girl does not have autonomy over her own body. If impregnated, she is considered 100% responsible. The male has access to the back door. Since the state finds it acceptable to exercise some control over female bodies, I posit “sharesies” and suggest that all males (pick a young age) have compulsory vasectomies. Does that feel invasive?

CATE SWAN

Monte Rio

Ensuring compliance

EDITOR: Many thanks for uncovering the lack of oversight of affordable housing developers by the Sonoma County Community Development Commission (“Stricter housing oversight ahead,” Thursday). I was heartened to learn that the commission will devote more resources to ensuring compliance with its rules. This is especially timely in view of all the affordable housing under construction. Sadly, there are many who will steal from the public if they think they can get away with it.

Thanks also to Vineyard Creek whistleblower Mariah Clark for starting the process that brought this into the open. I would love to know why Sonoma County isn’t investigating the Vineyard Creek situation.

KATHERINE CADDES

Forestville

Use the system

EDITOR: You might describe them as terrifying and traitorous, but consider they are doing it through process. Patient lot. Look how long they have fought Roe v. Wade. And all that time, “just vote” was their mantra. They did it through the system.

Abortion rights are on the ropes. Judges are swaying murder trials. Courts are getting far right. School boards and state houses, too. There’s scoffing at climate collapse. Donald Trump after a coup attempt, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are in a rage all the time. Can you see there is a difference, now? And what must we do? Exactly what they did. And then wait. Things will begin to change slowly at first. Small rewards come quickly.

As with all cults, their members are obedient. But the trait I’m looking for, let’s call it loyalty. Anyone on your team is “the best I’ve ever seen.” Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden, not perfect, are top notch. Say it out loud.

We have the time, and there is no other choice. This is how civilization can control things. We’ve seen what children in charge looks like.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

