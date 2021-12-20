Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Liability concerns

EDITOR: I have to admit that I am unaware of the full scope of what the Santa Rosa City Council is providing with the safe parking program (“Council OKs safe parking program,” Dec. 8). Are the homeless people mentioned formerly housed Sonoma County residents? What is the city’s responsibility to out of area transient travelers?

Is the 24-hour security meant to protect them from each other? To protect us from them? To monitor illegal activity? To keep the night residents quiet? How will they confirm that there are no weapons in the vehicles? Will people with dogs be required to have the dogs licensed and vaccinated?

Who is going to keep the area clean? Will the vehicle owners be required to be licensed, have insurance and registration?

Should any of these questions be ignored, I foresee a huge liability for the city.

BRAD CHILDS

Santa Rosa

Addressing sideshows

EDITOR: The Santa Rosa Police Department and city employees have listened to our pleas and are addressing the problem with sideshows. Our property at the intersection of West Ninth Street and Link Lane is in constant peril, and so are the homes on other corners.

After Thanksgiving weekend, we found tire remnants and an empty case of 96 fireworks that “shoot flaming balls,” according to the package. Imagine if they ended up on top of our homes.

The next day I asked a tenant what had happened. Her reply: “All I know is that the show lasted an hour and a half.”

I asked a neighbor: “Have you seen what happens here?” She replied: “The other night, I was awakened by the commotion around 1 a.m. There were teenagers running up and down, and there were many people watching the sideshow. Four or five patrols were down the street, but they did nothing. May be the crowd was too large.”

A few feet away is Jacob’s Park and Lincoln Elementary School. The foot traffic is heavy. Many drivers go by fast.

This past week, I was happy to see city employees placing Botts’ dots at the intersection. We have enough problems without people coming from other areas to cause tumult, not to mention hazards.

YOLANDA V. MARTINEZ

Santa Rosa

Potter Valley water

EDITOR: Almost daily you read letters clamoring for maintenance of Scott Dam and the Potter Valley Project. The claim is that we need that water to fill Lake Mendocino. That water, diverted from the Eel River, is “waste” water derived from a hydropower plant that PG&E is shutting down due to inefficiencies and yearly money losses.

Maintaining the project would be hugely expensive and risky. The benefits do not outweigh the costs and risks. It is unlikely that you will ever see a drop of that water, as most of it is used by agricultural operations downstream of the diversion.

The project amounts to supporting low-cost water for agriculture — not you — where you pay for it. This seems to be the model for the state — where ag uses 80% of the available water and you pay for the dams and infrastructure. Agriculture is less than 3% of the total state economy. If agriculture conserved 10% of its 80% current use, there would be significantly more water available for urban use.

I’m looking for equity in the division of resources. Not to mention what is needed for fish and wildlife.

ALAN LEVINE

Santa Rosa

Roots of Analy’s name

EDITOR: Growing up in Sebastopol many years ago, I was aware of the history behind the name Analy High. I also knew about Jasper O’Farrell. He was the gentleman from Ireland who was the first surveyor of San Francisco. He received a land grant from Mexico in what is now Marin County. He traded that land for property in Freestone, which reminded him of his homeland. Growing up, we always referred to the steep hill on Bodega Highway as O’Farrell Hill. As I remember hearing, he referred to west county as “Annaly” because it reminded him of Ireland. I know the subject of the high school name in Sebastopol is an emotional topic, but maybe a little knowledge of its history can make a difference.

DIETRA McCORMICK

Santa Rosa

The dark side

EDITOR: What are we saving with daylight saving time? Not on heating or lighting bills, that’s for sure. Retailers get fewer customers after 5 p.m. We are shut down again — curled up in our bathrobes. It’s even tough on the dear dogs who need walking. As for our social lives, derailed again. Who wants to get in their car in the soggy wet 5 o’clock hour to go out and visit friends indoors in virusland? OK, no worries, I guess I’ll just sit in the dark.

If you sleep like a bear, maybe it’s good. Or if you wake up with the roosters or just lust for those freezing 4 a.m. walks before work, go for it. But many of us have disoriented sleep now anyway, waking up at 5 a.m. singing the old Chicago song, “Does anybody really know what time it is?”

This time change stuff is not a bright idea in my opinion. After almost two years of hiding in our homes, fire seasons raging everywhere and now, really, more darkness?

Let there be light.

KATY BYRNE

Sonoma

Crossing the aisle

EDITOR: A headline on Wednesday said two Republicans in Congress crossed the aisle to support the criminal contempt resolution against Mark Meadows. I think it would be more accurate to state that “the two Republicans” did that. I would classify all the rest, the naysayers, are “Trumplicans” with very little interest in preserving democracy. I feel we’ve evolved into a three-party system. One of the parties is now very small.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

