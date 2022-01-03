Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Money in politics

EDITOR: Peter Coyote couldn’t have said it better — “money is the Gordian knot binding together most of our political dysfunctions” (“Easing money’s grip on politics,” Close to Home, Dec. 26). Simply said, little of what our country needs will happen unless we get money out of politics. Doing so should be the main objective of all elected officials, at every level of government.

I would add one point to Coyote’s three-step solution. Step four would be a time limit on election season. It’s inane that legislating virtually stops a year before an election. Elected officials are hired to work every year of their term, not every other year.

Coyote’s steps — federal funding of elections, prohibiting corporate donations and prohibiting gifts and emoluments from lobbyists — and mine won’t be easy to enact. Corporate America will fight any change that curbs its power. So will the professional political industry — fundraisers, pollsters, lobbyists, consultants. These are the message-makers for most politicians. Why would they want to lose lucrative business when the next election cycle begins the first day of each new term?

With that said, and with more than 70,000 fundraising emails in my personal account (most from people and organizations that I believe in), I am with Peter Coyote in knowing that we must get money out of politics to save our democracy.

LYNN WOOLSEY

Petaluma

Zero carbon timetable

EDITOR: A recent Washington Post editorial pointed out the consequences of Germany shutting down its last nuclear plants in 2022, thus replacing emission-free power with coal and Russian natural gas. The editorial goes on to point out that France is adding nuclear reactors and has much lower carbon emission rates than Germany. How does Germany’s action support its pledge at COP26?

The editorial didn’t mention that California also plans to shut its remaining two reactors in 2024 and 2025. This contradicts the 2018 law that says the state must have zero carbon electricity generation by 2045. That is impossible without nuclear power. Will our governor please explain the plan and timetable to achieve zero carbon emission power.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Anniversary nears

EDITOR: Jan. 6 is fast approaching. Before Democrats take the opportunity to demonize Republican voters, about a quarter of citizens in California and half of Americans overall, let’s put this event into perspective.

After Jan. 6, political commentators of all backgrounds and affiliations were quick to condemn the action. Storming a public building is not how we do things in a civilized constitutional republic. Five people died, including a military veteran shot by police, Ashli Babbitt. Because the president’s tweets were believed to be a call to violence, a sitting president was banned from all mainstream social media networks simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the “fiery but mostly peaceful” Black Lives Matter protests killed nine people in 2020. Few prominent Democrats, if any, had the wherewithal to condemn the violence, much less stand against Black Lives Matter itself. Black Lives Matter has its slogan echoed by every large technology company, as if it is something beyond politics.

The first Thursday of January will become the two-minutes hate. Don’t consume it blindly. Talk to your neighbor instead.

WEST BELOW

Santa Rosa

Noisy lawn tools

EDITOR: The recent article regarding California’s law banning the sale of gas-powered lawn equipment after 2024 failed to mention this equipment can be used for another 10 years. Banning the sale of this equipment, but allowing its use until 2034 only means that users will cross the border or go underground to buy equipment.

I signed a petition to ban the use of this equipment in Santa Rosa. In my neighborhood, gas-powered leaf blowers are in constant use every day. I’m retired and home all day caring for my wife who has dementia. Loud noise seems to disturb her.

I asked my yard care person if he would stop using his gas blower. He had tried one battery-powered unit, but the battery lasted about 15-20 minutes on a charge. He told me he needs to run his blower about two to three hours per day during the fall.

When I researched commercial-grade battery-powered blowers, I found only one that was powerful enough and had enough battery life to meet his needs. It cost over $2,000. I bought the unit and gave it to him. My hope is that he will use it for all of his clients. You are welcome.

CHRIS THWAITES

Santa Rosa

Time to prosecute

EDITOR: Charles Williams’ letter listed “the former president’s potential offenses including tax evasion, bribery, sexual harassment, election tampering, incitement to riot, dereliction of duty, conspiracy to defraud the United States, campaign finance violations and treason” (“Roots of lawlessness,” Dec. 26). Seeing such an impressive list, it’s hard to believe that neither the two-year, $25 million Russian collusion investigation nor two impeachment trials found sufficient evidence to overturn the 2016 election.

Williams also wrote, “When you have morally corrupt leadership, it is no wonder that some citizens feel emboldened by the lack of enforcement to break the law, too. Arresting and prosecuting morally corrupt leaders would have a positive effect on law and order in general.” With California at the forefront of the smash-and-grab fiasco and New York City and Chicago setting murder records, it does seem time to do just that.

LEO LANE

Petaluma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.