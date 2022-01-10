Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Losing democracy

EDITOR: If we, as a democratic country, want a sneak preview of what is facing us regarding the potential undermining of our democracy, we need look no further than the rapid and overwhelming transformation taking place in Hong Kong at the hands of the Chinese autocracy.

And the seeds for a similar transformation have been sewn here in the U.S. by the previous administration. What are the parallels? Right now in Hong Kong the primary pressure points of the Chinese government’s efforts to crush democracy are delegitimizing and suppressing the freedom of the press and media, and limiting voting rights.

In Hong Kong, newspapers and other news outlets are being systematically shut down while candidates and voters who cannot verify their “patriotism” to the Chinese government are being shut out of the democratic process.

Sound familiar? Voter suppression is spreading throughout our country, while “fake news” is vilified by the Republican Party as a matter of policy.

Hong Kong is staring us in the face.

NATHANIEL ROBERTS

Petaluma

Nuclear-free energy plan

EDITOR: Jon Yatabe’s statement that reaching zero carbon emissions by 2045 is “impossible without nuclear” is inaccurate (“Zero carbon timetable,” Letters, Jan. 3). Stanford professor Mark Jacobson has demonstrated how the world can be powered by 100% renewable energy without any need for nuclear power, which he says would be an unnecessary expense.

As for California, Jacobson breaks down the required sources of renewable energy as follows: solar plants, 26.5%; onshore wind, 25%; concentrating solar plants, 15%; offshore wind, 10%; residential rooftop solar, 7.5%; commercial and government rooftop solar, 5.5%: geothermal, 5%; hydroelectric, 4.5%; wave devices, 0.5%; and tidal turbines, 0.5%. For further details, visit thesolutionsproject.org.

We already have the technology to transition to 100% renewable energy; what is lacking is the political will. We need to tell our legislators to work for the people, not the fossil fuel industry that bankrolls their campaigns.

JANE VOSBURG

Santa Rosa

Ignoring homelessness

EDITOR: What exactly were they celebrating at 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 with all those firecrackers popping off because a silver ball descended to sit on its cradle when the local equinox said it was the precise moment we skipped into another calendar year?

All those people sleeping outdoors, shards of fractured paper falling on them like snow, the smell of exploded powder, wondered what the party was about when they are never invited in to the warm, to the food, with their fellows.

Twenty-five hundred years ago, those ancient Greeks, the ones who gave us a taste of democracy, did not count as true citizens among their number the 100,000 slaves who slept inside those houses, ate the same food, stayed warm on a winter night. But we modern Democrats have come a long way from those Greeks: Our invisibles are free to starve alone under a bridge, free to be cold and wet every night, free to be sick and die without any attention.

We celebrate our marvelous freedom to be indifferent, to be cruel, to not hear cries of pain. We are a free people. We shoot off fireworks celebrating our freedom, the turning of another year, and when we are finally tired, we sleep the sleep as the patriots of satisfaction.

TERRY ROWAN

Santa Rosa

Learn about classes

EDITOR: I would offer a suggestion, a challenge perhaps, to hair-on-fire parents who are in a frenzy about what they have been told critical race theory is. Before buying into fear mongering and misinformation and screaming for a ban, sit in on one of your child’s ethnic studies classes. Bans are often more about fear and ignorance than honest concern or investigation.

These classes are attempts at inclusion. They are not indoctrination but — apparently — very uncomfortable facts for some. They are not brainwashing, but brain expanding, a concept sorely lacking in much of America today. They foster acceptance and appreciation or, at minimum, tolerance of other cultures, customs and peoples through understanding and learning, not villainization through hate, convenient stereotypes and prejudice.

I’ve always found it safer to put more faith in what I witness than in everything I hear.

R.W. CAMMOCK

Sebastopol

Getting a perspective

EDITOR: Three Trump insiders have taken the Fifth Amendment relating to the events on Jan 6. Donald Trump refuses to release documents related to that debacle, claiming executive privilege, while the reality is you have to be president to claim such a privilege.

West Below claims that no one is talking about nine deaths related to Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020, as compared to the five deaths during the Capitol riot (“Anniversary nears,” Letters, Jan. 3). He didn’t mention that a number of those deaths were caused by people in cars ramming and killing protesters. Cars have hit at least 104 protesters and killed at least two. Now, Oklahoma has made it legal for a driver to run over protesters and pedestrians if they feel “threatened.”

I have taken Below’s advice and talked to my neighbor about this, and his comment was that it seems conservative Oklahoma has apparently given the population a “license to kill” and that if Trump were innocent of any wrongdoing, he would release all documents, just as Hillary Clinton had to do in relation to Benghazi.

Just as Below suggested, I am trying to get a perspective on such events.

CARL MERNER

Holualoa, Hawaii

