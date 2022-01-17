Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Pass voting bills

EDITOR: Last year on Jan. 6, we saw an attack on our country. A mob of violent rioters defaced the U.S. Capitol and threatened the lives of the elected officials and staff working there — at the heart of our republic. This was a dangerous moment for America and the promise of free and fair elections.

A year has passed, and Congress has yet to secure the right to vote and the integrity of our elections, while state governments are passing laws to make it harder to vote.

The U.S. Senate must pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act; both bills are needed for the survival of America. The House already passed them. We can’t let made-up Senate rules stand in the way of protecting our democracy.

Fighting for our democracy by passing voting rights legislation is one of the most important actions we can take as we commemorate this attack on our country.

ETHAN WILDE

Santa Rosa

Convenient testing

EDITOR: UCLA and UC San Diego have installed self-test vending machines on their campuses. Using their university ID card, students, faculty and staff can immediately access a Food and Drug Administration-approved test for COVID-19 and quickly receive test results. Might the state of California do the same statewide? Access to tests could be keyed to a driver’s license or state ID. Epidemiologists predict the coronavirus is not going to disappear anytime soon.

PATRICIA COLEMAN

Santa Rosa

Nuclear is needed

EDITOR: A letter mentions Stanford professor Mark Jacobson’s theory that nuclear energy should not be a part of renewable energy plans (“Nuclear-free energy plan,” Jan. 10). It’s true that he argues that point with many of his peers among energy experts, including those in France, where the electric grid has been decarbonized using nuclear energy and provides essentially all of the country’s electricity needs.

In reaching his conclusions, Jacobson points to potential carbon emissions from cities burning in a nuclear war as an argument against peaceful use of nuclear energy — a sort of “people are no damn good” theory. He also includes a NIMBY principle.

As a student of human behavior, I certainly share his concerns, but a lack of faith in human nature is hardly a scientific principle, and most energy scientists include nuclear energy as part of a renewable energy program, as much of Europe has.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

A better health plan

EDITOR: As a nurse, I applaud current efforts in the California Legislature to create a single-payer health care system. We pay vastly more than any other wealthy country for a system that has worse health outcomes than 35 other countries. Time to get the inefficiency of private insurance companies out of the mix.

The proposal would provide all who live in California with better coverage than any current private or public health plan. No premiums, no copays, no deductibles. You could go to any doctor or hospital without restrictions. Taxes for 90%-95% of families and businesses would be dramatically less than what we currently pay in premiums, deductibles and copays.

Our current system is not only unaffordable, it’s making us sick and cannot be sustained. It is way past time to do what every other industrialized country does better than we do — provide care to all that is more equitable and sustainable, and of higher quality.

Also, health providers would be better supported, not forced to deny care because of inability to pay. And we would no longer have to navigate the ridiculous maze of insurance company bureaucracy and denials of coverage.

TERRY WINTER

Sebastopol

Charging for choice

EDITOR: There was a letter from John Ash of Eureka, who quit smoking so his insurance premiums would go down (“Choices can carry a price,” Jan. 8). Good for him. The gist of his letter was why should others pay for his personal choices. Let’s continue on with Ash’s logic. Does that mean obese people should pay double for their health insurance? Obesity is one of the leading contributors to America’s health woes, and the complications derived from obesity are driving up health costs, which drives up insurance premiums. In continuing with Ash’s logic, poor eating habits and not exercising are choices as well. Where would it end?

ANISA THOMSEN

Petaluma

Ensuring safety

EDITOR: Reading Christopher McKnight Nichols’ comparison of omicron with the 1918 flu (“Omicron makes 1918 flu even more relevant,” Jan. 6) reminded me of my grandfather, who served as chief of police in Fresno during the height of the flu epidemic.

On New Year’s Eve in 1918, he wrote a letter to the Fresno Republican saying, “The influenza is with us and if we are to stamp it out we must use precautionary measures. There is no desire to interfere with anyone’s freedom or fun, but as too much hilarity would mean that the mask rule would be forgotten or ignored it is my belief that a decision to forego this end-of-the-year crowding of the sidewalks and assembling indoors would do much toward checking the further spread of this epidemic that is causing so much sickness and death.”

A 17-year-old immigrant who served this country during the Spanish-American War, he became a Fresno police officer and eventually chief. He dedicated his life to serving and safeguarding his community and country.

JOHN GOEHRING

Santa Rosa

