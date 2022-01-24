Monday’s Letters to the Editor

A gift of public funds

EDITOR: The Board of Supervisors’ consent calendar for Tuesday includes extension of the due date for cannabis business taxes from Jan. 31 to April 30. Since the extension doesn’t affect the taxes due “in any way,” as a county report says, why doesn’t the board simply require timely payment?

As the saying goes, “time is money,” so deferral represents money in the pockets of the cannabis businesses and dollars that should be in the county’s coffers. The extension constitutes a gift of public funds.

This is not like extensions due to wildfires — disasters impacting innocent residents. The cannabis industry placed a poor bet on the market. These are not innocent victims nor necessarily Sonoma County residents. They are sophisticated investors who sold the county on the tax angle. An extension on their taxes neutralizes that purported benefit. Why is the board making that gift?

Comprehensive environmental and economic studies need to be undertaken on these issues. Those require time beyond the next quarter. In the meantime, cannabis businesses should pay their taxes on time, just like the rest of us.

LIBBY HUTTON

Santa Rosa

Paying a fair share

EDITOR: The “solar users don’t pay their fair share of delivery costs” meme has been expressed by several people. This is false on the face of it. We installed solar power, which reduces the amount of electricity that we buy from PG&E. We pay delivery charges on the power that PG&E does provide. If we don’t buy enough from PG&E in a given month, we pay a minimum use fee. To say that we are not paying our fair share of delivery costs makes no more sense than saying the same thing of people who reduce their PG&E bill by upgrading the insulation in their house or buying energy-efficient appliances.

L. ROBERT HILL

Santa Rosa

Wildlife corridor in peril

EDITOR: In Phil Barber’s Jan. 14 article regarding future plans for the Sonoma Developmental Center, Supervisor Susan Gorin says “there’s a lot of data” on the Sonoma Valley Wildlife Corridor (“Plea to reset the clock”). While true, the county’s project description for redeveloping the developmental center includes a road connecting Arnold Drive to Highway 12, establishing “a new vehicular connection” for the 1,000 homes and 1,000 new jobs proposed for the historic campus.

The scientific literature is clear — roads and wildlife don’t mix. A new road would likely lead to the collapse of this vital pathway for our remaining biodiversity. Nor is the proposed road simply about the negative impact from traffic generated by thousands of new residents. As part of the sale of the developmental center as surplus property, the state is passing $100 million of cleanup costs on to the eventual buyer, and this liability is driving the proposed housing allocations.

Rather than imperiling the wildlife corridor with new road infrastructure and urban-scale development, we urge the county to partner with community groups and the governor to support greater state investment in the future of the site, such as the $100 million included in the governor’s 2022-23 budget to expand affordable housing development and adaptive reuse opportunities on state excess lands.

EAMON O’BYRNE

Executive director, Sonoma Land Trust

A bad choice

EDITOR: Donald Trump’s election in 2016 was in response to the miserable two terms of Barack Obama. He was under attack almost immediately after Hillary Clinton capitulated. He still managed to get things done despite the daily attacks by the cabal of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, Jerold Nadler, Anastasia Ocasio-Cortez and others. But it seemed like he upset enough people to lose in ’20, and we were given Joe Biden.

After one year of his presidency, Biden has managed to convert Midas’ golden touch into stale pretzels. A failure at every turn domestically and internationally. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping must look forward to the news each evening to see what the confused “leader of the free world” has screwed up now. He is a paper tiger with no teeth. He speaks to the nation in a calm grandfatherly voice asking us to do this or that. If that doesn’t work, he gets stern (when the teleprompter displays angry words). If it wasn’t so sad and scary, Biden’s performance would be laughable.

I imagine that Jimmy Carter and even Obama are smiling as their status rises out of the barrel bottom. Bad choice, Biden voters.

ART HACKWORTH

Petaluma

Don’t cut cannabis taxes

EDITOR: It’s widely understood that the Board of Supervisors and Santa Rosa City Council are pro-cannabis. However, the latest push by marijuana operators to eliminate and/or decrease their business taxes is out of bounds. And the fact that the supervisors wasted no time in placing it on their meeting schedule says they prioritize the demands of a controversial industry over the good of the citizens of this county.

The Economic Policy Institute says Sonoma County is among the pricier places to live in California. The group estimates that a family of two adults and two children in Sonoma County would need to earn a combined income of $9,165 a month to live comfortably. In 2021, the consumer price index rose 4.2%, food prices have increased 6.3%, energy costs are up 28.2% and housing jumped 4.1% in the Bay Area. The inflation rate is 7%.

With these figures in mind, it is unconscionable that any member of the Board of Supervisors is even contemplating granting this request of the cannabis industry to pay less taxes. It strains credulity that any business would plead for help, asking for tax breaks, simply because their business plan did not pan out and their profits were affected.

MAYME FOLLETT

Santa Rosa

