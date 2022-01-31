Monday’s Letters to the Editor

A hall of hypocrisy

EDITOR: Major League Baseball is a sport and a business. So why so much sanctimony regarding Barry Bonds (and Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosa)?

Bonds was arrogant and surly. So what? If he was in the batter’s box, one stopped what one was doing. He was his era’s best player, and he was great for the business of baseball. However, people who never played the game have decided he’s not worthy of induction to an increasingly inconsistent institution.

Sosa (who compiled Hall of Fame numbers) and Mark McGwire were properly credited for making baseball relevant and exciting again after a rancorous strike in 1994. Their colorful pursuit of the single season home run record constituted must-see television for baseball fans everywhere. Then-Commissioner Bud Selig was a ubiquitous and unabashed cheerleader at the front of their parade, even though it was well known both players were “juiced,” as were so many others during that time.

As the steroid era faded into the past, MLB’s hierarchy and legions of morally outraged fans became eager to knock players suspected of using performance-enhancing drugs off the pedestals they had constructed for them. For his part, Selig is enshrined in Cooperstown. Talk about hypocrisy.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Time to prosecute

EDITOR: Democrats need to stop diddling around and get serious. We will lose our best chance to govern if we don’t take off the gloves and act.

Waiting for Republicans to come to their senses is a waste of time. We are being played. We need urgency to motivate the voters. Debating the filibuster, recalibrating Build Back Better and hoping Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema will step up are losing propositions.

The only course that we can control is to prosecute the corruption of the Trump administration. After six years why are we still waiting on Donald Trump’s tax returns? His interference in Georgia elections is on audiotape. Ample evidence exists that Trump instigated the Jan. 6 insurrection. Yet a year later we are still holding hearings, mincing words and wringing our hands.

Mark Meadows and Rep. Kevin McCarthy are impeding an investigation and obstructing justice. Why allow it? Throw the book at them. If they care to explain themselves, let them grovel. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the one most abused by Republican chicanery, needs to fast track these investigations. The clock is running out.

We need assertive leadership. Why be reasonable with unreasonable people?

PATRICK CORCORAN

Occidental

Protecting the wealthy?

EDITOR: One of my favorite pandemic pastimes is to get in the car and explore some of the many beautiful back roads in Sonoma County. The scenery is extraordinary. But I also notice that these areas are places where some obviously very expensive homes have been built.

I’ve read that the Build Back Better Act includes $10 billion for hazardous fuel and materials removal from the wildland-

urban interface. How much of that $10 billion will go toward making the wildland-urban interface even more attractive to those seeking to construct homes in these areas? Wouldn’t it be a lot cheaper to disallow building permits and prohibit energy and water lines from being constructed in these areas? Or will the taxpayers have to bear the costs of providing safety for the rich?

Questions like these make mega-bills like Build Back Better justifiably hard to pass.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

Goodbye, old mattress

EDITOR: When we talk about recycling and composting, we forget that mattresses can be recycled. And there is a way to say goodbye to an unwanted mattress. You might be surprised that the components of mattresses and box springs are made of are recyclable material — 80% to 90% of each mattress by weight — and some components have high market value.

Why focus on mattresses? It’s estimated that millions of mattresses and box springs reach the end of their lives in California each year. The lack of information about how to get rid of them can result in frustration, unnecessary expenses or illegal dumping, as you must have seen, resulting in adverse environmental impact.

There are many ways to get rid of old mattress. When you buy a mattress, ask the retailer about taking your old mattress. There are mattresses pick up and drop off companies, though they may charge a fee. The best way is to ask your trash servicing company if they will pick up for free (an appointment is required) and avoid adverse environmental impact.

IFTIKHAR AHMED

Petaluma

Rethink housing plan

EDITOR: Sonoma County is in a unique position in the state. We have the mountains, forests and woodlands that are necessary in the fight against climate change. This is our heritage and what we want to provide for future generations. People voted for their supervisors because they said they wanted to maintain and protect this vital part of everyone’s future.

Turning the Sonoma Developmental Center into a housing development is antithetical to who we are and what we want to accomplish in our county. Certainly, we can exchange infill housing for any housing development on the developmental center site. I’m sure the state would be amenable to it.

Infill housing in cities, where all the services are, is a better way to alleviate the housing crisis than building luxury or other homes in a poorly accessible area of the county. Then allow organizations such as Sonoma Land Trust and the open space district design the best plan for that property.

We want to protect what our county is and not become another Southern California. The supervisors need to do the job we elected them to do.

CHRISTINA MEYER

Rohnert Park

