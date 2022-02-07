Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Far from silent

EDITOR: Some people are oblivious to irony. Healdsburg Councilwoman Skylaer Palacios, addressing 200 other protesters in Sonoma, claimed that people who ask questions about coronavirus vaccines, presumably including her, “have been silenced” (“Saying no to virus mandates,” Jan. 31). Apparently silencing involves a 17-paragraph article in The Press Democrat, with several direct quotes from Palacios. The three photos, including one of Palacios herself, were no doubt another facet of the plot to silence her.

I’m not alone in thinking Palacios has gotten way more attention than she deserves. Hopefully, Healdsburg voters will consign her to well-deserved obscurity at the next election.

MARY ANN CIAVONNE

Santa Rosa

Save rooftop solar

EDITOR: Jan. 27 was the largest turnout ever for public comments at a California Public Utility Commission meeting. Public comments usually last 30-45 minutes. The comment period on Jan. 27 lasted more than 7½ hours. Each commenter was given 60 seconds. More than 99% of them opposed the proposal to allow utilities, including PG&E, to impose an annual average charge of $684 on those with rooftop solar. Only four callers out of 460 supported the utility’s position.

If the CPUC approves this proposal, it will kill the financial and payback incentives for investing in rooftop solar. It will destroy the solar installation industry and the jobs of as many as 70,000 Californians employed by this industry. This charge for rooftop solar threatens California’s climate change goals and efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

The CPUC has postponed a decision until at least Feb. 10. Please call Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office and say, “I oppose the CPUC’s NEM3 proposal.”

JOEL CHABAN

Gualala

Enough of ‘the jab’

EDITOR: Is anyone else sick of watching “the jab” on TV newscasts? We’ve seen that needle stab a shoulder a thousand times. Let the camera roll toward overworked and dedicated nurses. Show researchers trying to get the right fix for the virus. What’s with the jab? It only retraumatizes us, like another shooting. I’m triple vaccinated. Just saying, I’m over it. Camera people, show us some good deeds.

KATY BYRNE

Sonoma

Valuing heroes

EDITOR: Back in Calgary in 1936, I was 10 years old and read “Huckleberry Finn.” Huck woke me to the world of religious hypocrisy and inequality. Poor Huck believed he would surely go to hell if he helped Jim escape but was compelled to do it anyway. He’s banned now, not for the moral but for the N-word.

After reading “Huckleberry Finn,” I became acutely aware of the plight of Paul Robeson. He was the son of a slave who, at 17, had a scholarship to Rutgers. He made records in football (although fellow players attacked him, tearing away his fingernails). He was valedictorian and went on to Columbia Law School where he made record marks. But when he was hired by a law firm, the white secretaries wouldn’t take dictation from him. That’s how he became a world-famous singer and activist.

Robeson was hounded by the government and, if you want to know him better, look up YouTube for his answers to the House Un-American Activities Committee. Now, after he died, he is on a postage stamp. Why do we not value our heroes while they are alive?

JESSIE GORDON

Sonoma

Recycling questions

EDITOR: Is Recology processing household garbage as their customers expect and believe? Everyone in my Occidental neighborhood diligently separates recyclable paper, cardboard, glass and certain plastics according to the instructions Recology provides. These items are placed in blue bins; other household garbage goes into black bins. Recology charges a sizable fee for the use and collection of those bins.

On pickup day, however, we see Recology employees dump all the bins together into the back of a small white truck. It is difficult to believe there will be resorting, reclamation or recycling later.

We would like to know that our effort to reduce what goes into landfill is working. How does Recology process the contents of those trucks? Are they fulfilling their contract with customers, keeping everything recyclable out of the landfill? I hope you will publish these questions and pursue answers for the concerned citizens of Sonoma County.

MARGARET FIELD

Occidental

The right to speak

EDITOR: Someone needs to respond to letters like those of Sandy Metzger (“Waiting for midterms,” Jan. 21) and T.K. McDonald (“Biden’s news conference,” Jan. 27). It is a privilege to live in a country that has fair elections, freedom of the press and the right to free speech.

Meanwhile, the previous president was the first to deny us a peaceful transfer of power. Instead, he fomented an insurrection where a violent mob stormed our sacred Capitol during the certification of the election; he had secret plans to submit false electoral votes; he lobbied the secretary of state in Georgia to falsify the vote count; he pressured his own vice president; and more. He has corrupted the Republican Party and replaced it with a party bent on authoritarianism with himself as the leader. In short, he attempted to overthrow our democracy, and he is a traitor.

So how about this? Until you concede all that, your rights to free speech should be put on hold. You should not be allowed to criticize any fairly elected administration. You can either enjoy your rights and privileges in a free country or you can support an authoritarian movement based on falsehoods. You should not be allowed to do both.

JOHN HOY

Petaluma

