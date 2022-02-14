Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Stop teaching history

EDITOR: Rather than continuing the divisive bickering about how to teach history in schools, I suggest we just stop teaching it. Let’s go back to the three R’s — reading, ’riting and ’rithmetic. Let history be taught at home by parents, so junior is not exposed to controversial facts. If parents don’t know how to teach history, I guess there is the History Channel.

ABE WACHSBERG

Santa Rosa

Stick with gas appliances

EDITOR: Now there is a push to eliminate the use of natural gas stoves and appliances in residences in the name of saving the planet from the scourge of greenhouse gases (“Study: Gas stoves bad for planet,” Jan. 28).

What would happen when the electric grid goes down from an equipment failure, a natural disaster, peak demand exceeding generating capacity or a terrorist attack? We wouldn’t be able to cook, heat our homes, drive our electric cars or communicate. The grid is a prime target for our enemies or for those who just want to cause trouble.

As a country, let’s not increase our vulnerability, and let’s bring some common sense to the discussion of greenhouse gases. Going all electric is a dangerous path. It’s important to diversify our energy sources, and it also makes good economic sense.

Natural gas is a relatively clean, abundant and reasonably priced fuel. Also, natural gas appliances are efficient and economical to operate and can be designed to be even more efficient. Adding demand, especially during peak use periods when rates are highest, doesn’t make sense and will drive up costs to the average user.

RAY CAPONE

Sebastopol

No more quagmires

EDITOR: Steven Garcia is completely and dangerously wrong when he suggests “we need to arm the Ukrainians” (“Putin’s climate threat,” Letters, Feb. 5). That idea is ludicrous, as any serious student of war history will verify. Perhaps Garcia is not of the age to grasp what a foolhardy and destructive idea it was for Lyndon Johnson to send U.S. forces into combat operations in Vietnam. I was there. I have firsthand knowledge of that and memories I wish I did not have. We lost that war because we misjudged the tenacity of the enemy, and communism won out. We just got out of the Afghanistan quagmire. Joe Biden is old, but he’s not an old fool. He won’t start trouble with Vladimir Putin.

LARRY HEMSTREET

Santa Rosa

Missing endorsements

EDITOR: Your Feb. 5 article on contributions to and endorsements for candidates for sheriff was lacking some important information (“Campaign finance reports released”). You listed prominent endorsements for candidates Eddie Engram, Dave Edmonds and Kevin Burke. Was it an oversight that endorsements for Carl Tennenbaum, the candidate most dedicated to reform, were not mentioned?

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins isn’t worth a mention? Two local officeholders of color — Rohnert Park Mayor Jackie Elward and Santa Rosa Vice-Mayor Natalie Rogers — aren’t important enough to mention? And Izaak Schwaiger, the attorney who has won millions in settlements from the county? His endorsement means he believes Tennenbaum is the candidate most likely to reduce the need for his services by victims of law enforcement violence and their families. We do want that, don’t we?

Hmmm, judging from this article, maybe not.

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

Defaming a good man

EDITOR: I found the recent article on St. Vincent de Paul and its executive director Jack Tibbetts extremely slanted (“Crumbling compassion,” Jan. 30). While both the occupants’ and the organization’s sides were represented, you clearly took the side of the occupants as abused victims. The article served no purpose other than to undermine a worthy project and defame a good man. To take a dilapidated hotel like the Gold Coin and turn it around to provide housing for over 50 families is difficult but commendable. It is regrettable that The Press Democrat is not working to support this endeavor. I personally plan on being part of the solution, not part of the problem.

THOMAS GLENN

Santa Rosa

American fascism

EDITOR: Where is the widespread outrage in the mainstream media at the Republican National Committee’s characterization of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection as “legitimate political discourse”? That’s like saying the 1938 Kristallnacht attack on Jewish businesses and institutions in Nazi Germany was an acceptable outpouring of public opinion or, as Josef Goebbels called it, an expression of the “healthy instincts” of the German people. Kristallnacht has been called the “prelude to the Holocaust.” Is there a warning in this for us about what may follow the Jan. 6 attack on our own government? Where is the outrage?

Although I never thought I’d embrace any term popularized by Sarah Palin, the mainstream media’s avoidance of using “fascism” in reference to the current manifestation of the GOP merits their being called “lamestream.” The “F” word now occurs frequently in liberal and progressive outlets, because the GOP has now become fascistic; witness their description of violent insurrection as “legitimate political discourse.” And if you don’t know what “fascism” means, please look it up and compare what the Republican Party has become to that definition.

From now on, let’s call it what it is, and let’s not take the threat of their increasingly fascistic tendencies lightly. Forewarned is forearmed.

JIM LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

