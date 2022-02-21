Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Rethinking health care

EDITOR: The Feb. 13 editorial cartoon, showing an operating room with the patient being single-payer health insurance and the surgeon being the California Medical Association, represents AB 1400 and the coalition opposing single-payer health insurance in California. This battle will likely continue to be us vs. them, right vs. left, private industry vs. government, etc.

Examining the pros and cons of AB 1400 raises the question of hospital capacity through this pandemic. One of the driving forces in health administration decisions on quarantines, mask mandates and public gatherings has been hospital capacity to treat potential COVID cases in addition to other acute care and nonemergency or elective treatments. Why isn’t the California Hospital Association taking responsibility to address its lack of resources to meet this need?

It’s time for a critical look at the structure of health care in meeting the needs of all.

Yes, we can appreciate and commend health care leaders and workers for doing their best in managing the consequences of this pandemic disaster. However, why are we not questioning the lack of hospital capacity as a major factor in shutdown after shutdown?

DEE SCHWEITZER

Cotati

Keeping people housed

EDITOR: When St. Vincent De Paul purchased the Gold Coin Motel, it was a rundown blight on Mendocino Avenue (“Crumbling compassion,” Jan. 30). The owners wanted to evict the residents before the sale. Jack Tibbetts of St. Vincent did not want to put those people out on the street. The city had red-tagged the property, declaring it too dangerous to be occupied. Tibbetts was able to change that by temporarily updating enough to code for occupancy. This was a bandage to allow occupancy until the full renovation could be done. The renovation has been moving through the permitting process, seeking grants and dealing with the shortage of building materials. Pest control and security have been addressed. Tibbetts has worked tirelessly as an advocate for prevention of homelessness as a Santa Rosa City Council member and as CEO of the Sonoma St. Vincent De Paul council.

PATRICIA LOUKS

Petaluma

Rooftop solar savings

EDITOR: The Press Democrat missed an opportunity to remind electric utility ratepayers that rooftop solar has actually reduced their rates (“Rooftop solar battle heats up,” Feb. 6.) Did we forget that the California Public Utilities Commission denied permits for new power plants 20-plus years ago? This left customers in a precarious place — not enough power to go around. Remember the rolling blackouts of 2001? Residential demand rates were the preferred answer. With demand rates, turning on your air conditioner just once could add $2,000 to electric bills.

Sure, there were incentives. But residents stepped up to invest in rooftop solar at a very expensive time. Their investments supplied power to the grid when Californians needed it most. Demand pricing, common for businesses, was deferred for residential ratepayers, and rooftop solar played a big role. Today, much of our power comes from large renewables. But rooftop solar got us to this place.

It’s true that rooftop solar doesn’t contribute to grid maintenance. But rooftop solar has contributed more in other ways. It provides as much power at peak times as two Diablo Canyons. Honest analysis will show that rooftop solar has reduced rates for most. Just consider the cost of two new Diablo Canyons.

ECKHARD KONKEL

Santa Rosa

Time for a Highway 37 toll

EDITOR: Flooding on Highway 37 is inevitable because of global warming. Tolls are charged on a number of Southern California highways without a problem. We already pay sky-high taxes to live in California, and many of us only use Highway 37 occasionally. I feel for commuters who must use it every day. Yet if the cost for an elevated highway is up to $4 billion, it should be the drivers who use Highway 37 who pay for the improvement, not the general public. Please support state Sen. Bill Dodd’s toll bills, SB 1050 and SB 1049 (“Dodd revives Highway 37 toll proposal,” Feb. 17).

FRANK H. BAUMGARDNER III

Santa Rosa

Killing isn’t the answer

EDITOR: I won’t even bother to dismantle and refute the dozens of hyperbolic claims made in The Press Democrat’s editorial on feral pigs (“Feral pigs are in state’s crosshairs,” Feb. 1). What I will say is that allowing more humans to blast away at animals in natural areas is rarely, if ever, the answer to any problem. Nothing is more misguided and ignorant than humans using fear mongering to create panic over the latest (insert species here) apocalypse. The irony of course is that the only species truly out of control and destined to destroy the planet is Homo sapiens.

If only we were capable of grasping the concept that we can’t kill our way out of every problem that we create, we might learn how to live more humanely with other animals, and maybe even with other humans.

KELI HENDRICKS

Petaluma

Thrifty shopping

EDITOR: The other day I was on a quest for two pints of ice cream. That turned into a crazy insightful day. I thought I would just pick it up at a local convenience store. Big mistake. One store in Cloverdale wanted $6.99 for each pint. I put it back and said sorry. The next store was even more: $7.99 per pint. I said no and walked out. I tried CVS and paid $10 for two pints. Not great, but one was half off. If I’m buying ice cream, I need some change back. Twenty dollars does not go that far in today’s economy. These days you have to watch the ever-

changing prices or get stung by inflation.

N.M. SARTAIN

Ukiah

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.