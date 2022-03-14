Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Trump’s leaky wall

EDITOR: During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden said the U.S. needs to fix its immigration policy and border security if it is to effectively promote liberty and justice at home. GOP Reps. Lauren Brobert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia took this as a cue to chant “build the wall.” They were referring to the multibillion dollar border wall that Donald Trump often described as “virtually impenetrable,” claiming it was necessary to solve immigration problems.

Likewise, the House voted 426-3 in passing a resolution supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty. One no vote was from GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, who said, “Talk to me when our border is secure.”

The Washington Post reported that Trump’s border wall has been physically breached at least 3,272 times in the past three years, mostly using common power tools. This came from legally obtained unpublished U.S. Customs and Border Protection maintenance records.

Many Republicans in Congress and the vast majority of U.S. Republicans support completing the wall as Trump wanted. It will be interesting to see if this support holds up given that billions more are needed to complete the wall, which is no longer the “virtually impenetrable” barrier Trump claimed.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

No need to cut back

EDITOR: We all don’t have to learn to drive less. Only the poor and the middle class will need to learn to drive less. The rich will always have their private jets and limos. Government employees and politicians will have government-provided limos and credit cards. Those who govern us and dictate to us have provided for themselves.

Those who endorse this class warfare by refusing to explore our resources should be the first to turn in their cars. Those who are so concerned about global warming in this country, and not rest of the world. These are the same people who will gladly buy oil from a country that bombs women and children. Those of us who will not fall for this false concept will have more gas and less people on the road.

As a disabled Vietnam vet, I’m glad I have more behind me and less ahead of me. I feel sorry for my grandchildren, who will have to pay for all this good feeling stuff and learn to live with less.

DAVE DEL BONTA

Santa Rosa

State killed three girls

EDITOR: Thank you for printing the truth about how three little girls died at the hand of their father. Sadly, those girls didn’t die because he had a gun, was deranged or didn’t know what he was doing. They died because woke legislators decided that criminals and undocumented immigrants have more rights than the victims they kill (“Gunman who killed three daughters was in church was in U.S. illegally,” March 5).

David Mora was in this country illegally due to being immune from reporting to Immigration and Customs enforcement. He has been here illegally since 2018 and had a restraining order from his ex-girlfriend. Further, he was released from custody in April, but ICE was not notified, thanks to California’s sanctuary status.

Those kids’ deaths were caused by the people who made this law. And don’t blame the illegal ghost gun. If he wasn’t here, that gun wouldn’t have killed those girls.

JOHN WASHAM

Santa Rosa

If the world stood by

EDITOR: When is the right time to poke the bear? I feel as if I am living through 1939 with 2022 technology and power as the world sits back and watches Russia invade a democratic country. Though it is extremely complicated and dangerous, we know how important aircraft were in the outcome of World War II. How diﬀerent would World War II have been if the civilized world sat back and watched as Hitler invaded country after country in Europe? What language might we be speaking now?

CANDACE SPRING

Windsor

Planning safe graduation

EDITOR: On behalf of all 14 high schools in Sonoma County, I want to inform those who have a student in high school, or know of any, that we are reconstituting Project Graduation senior all-night parties.

Each school has a committee that needs volunteers and donations to put on graduation parties. Since mask mandates are being dropped, and the county infection rate for COVID-19 is dropping along with hospitalizations, most schools hope to return to the time-honored celebration.

Most schools have only had small gestures for graduates or small parties the past two years. Therefore, they are in dire need of volunteers and donations. Some need presidents, vice presidents, treasurers, secretaries, ticket sales, prizes, food, entertainment, fundraising, decorations and security committee members.

The tradition of keeping graduates safe and sober on the most dangerous night of their lives needs to be reinstated. Please find it in your hearts to help by volunteering or donating to local high schools.

JANICE BROWN

President, Sonoma County Safe and Sober Project Graduation

Looking for local sports

EDITOR: While it is important to see the great disparity in the amount of money women in the LPGA make compared to their male counterparts in the PGA, is it necessary to use the sports page to post their earnings? Listing the top 100 incomes for tennis players seems a bit excessive, as does listing the top 100 rankings of race car drivers. I would be much happier to have a list of local high school or junior college games being played each day. It would be nice to use the sports page for events that reflect local athletes and give readers a chance to attend some of those games.

CLAIRE CONNORS

Healdsburg

