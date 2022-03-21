Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Return to dry farming

EDITOR: Water, a precious commodity, is already being rationed to people who live, work and play in northern Sonoma County. They are on the west side of the river, in Cloverdale. On the east side of the river, thousands of acres of vineyards are irrigated by sprinklers, many hours per day, while local homeowners’ wells run dry. Maybe some sensible regulation of aquifers should also be considered. Maybe vineyards aren’t meant to be irrigated in the hills that feed our aquifers. The old immigrants knew dry farming of grapes was possible, and it still is.

TERRY HAMPTON

Cloverdale

Progress on preparedness

EDITOR: As we enter the more dangerous months of our ongoing fire season and the collective anxiety levels increase, it may be helpful to acknowledge the real progress Sonoma County has made in fire preparedness and response.

Under the leadership of the Board of Supervisors, particularly Supervisor James Gore, Sonoma County has become a national model for rapid deployment of firefighters as outbreaks are identified by the expanded network of fire cameras. The cameras allow dispatchers to quickly route crews to fires before an uncontrolled spread.

Additionally, fuel reduction programs, including controlled burns, mitigate fuel loads to make us safer when fires occur. Funds have been made available for additional firefighting equipment and personnel. We have come a long way from October 2017, and the work continues.

Please be reminded that we all must do our part to help. Create a defensible space on your property by cutting down brush and trimming up trees. Consider ways to harden your home with fire-resistant materials. Have your go bag packed and an evacuation plan in place. We are living with wildfire and need to be alert and prepared.

BARRY HIRSCH

Santa Rosa

Feds ‘flip’ on malathion

EDITOR: Thank you for publicizing the horrendous “flip” of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which last April said malathion could threaten 78 imperiled species with extinction (“Feds flip stance on pesticide’s harm to wildlife,” March 9). After talking to manufacturers, they’ve decided to allow this pesticide with a warning label. The article notes that “international health officials have said the chemical is probably carcinogenic to humans.” That means it causes cancer. For an administration that claims to want a “cancer moonshot,” this is appalling. Please join me in notifying our elected representatives that this decision must not stand.

LAUREN COODLEY

Napa

Conservatives vs. Biden

EDITOR: Now that Vladimir Putin has shown himself to be the second coming of Hitler, conservatives are falling all over themselves to be tough on him and paint Joe Biden as weak.

They need to do this because, like their dear leader Donald Trump, they have been fawning over Putin for several years and casting doubt on Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They have egg on their faces, so they point at Biden.

Yet Biden has shown immense strength and the true image of an international leader, having regrouped the Western alliance and imposed sanctions that will crush Russia economically. But that is not enough for some conservatives. They can never admit that Democrats may have it right and in fact have a spine. So, they demand ridiculous action against Russia, like direct action of U.S. troops in Ukraine or a no-fly zone.

They forget that while Russia may be an economic midget, it is a nuclear weapons Goliath who we cannot touch directly under the doctrine of mutual assured destruction.

NEAL FISHMAN

Petaluma

Children of principle

EDITOR: We read that Guy W. Reffitt, a leading insurrectionist of the Jan. 6 debacle, was convicted (“1st rioter on trial found guilty,” March 9). Most hopeful is the conviction for threatening his teenage children to keep them from turning him in to authorities. Hurrah for those children. Apparently, they disagreed with his actions sufficiently to pose a threat to him. Sad but glad news. Apples fall under the tree, but they don’t have to be rotten.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Paying at the pump

EDITOR: Your March 10 editorial explained how “pain at the pump” helps pay for a free Ukraine. But Americans are “payin’ at the pump” mostly because fossil fuel corporations have seized control of Congress. They have autocratic power to raise prices at will while they collect fat federal subsidies, spread false propaganda about climate change and repress efforts to develop safe, clean and affordable alternatives.

Gasoline prices don’t even include the economic and human toll of wars for oil (Iraq), the wars financed by oil (Ukraine) or the millions of premature deaths from air pollution. Most important, we are not payin’ at the pump for the massive casualties of a wounded climate.

A simple and powerful solution is for Congress to enact a steadily increasing carbon fee, collected from oil and coal companies, with all money passed along in regular cash dividend payments to families. One such bill, H.R. 2307, has 95 House co-sponsors. If it passes this year, a family of four would get $60 a month starting next year, rising steeply in subsequent years.

If you are inspired by the courage of the Ukrainians, ask President Joe Biden and Congress to resist Big Oil and enact carbon fee and dividend this year.

BRUCE HAGEN

Petaluma

