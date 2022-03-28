Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Resetting the clock

EDITOR: The U.S. Senate unanimously agreed to make daylight saving time permanent starting in 2023 (“Senate votes to stop time change,” March 16). Even Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley didn’t object. However, some sleep experts are saying it would be better if standard time was made permanent. How about we split the difference and just fall back 30 minutes in November and be done with the whole thing?

LAURENCE G. STERLING

Sebastopol

Suspend fuel levies

EDITOR: According to a March 2021 analysis by a transportation fuels consulting company in Irvine, Californians are paying $1.19 per gallon in tax and fees at the pump for every gallon of gasoline. If the governor and legislators are truly interested in helping consumers, temporarily suspended this cost. No need to send out expensive checks, and the savings would immediately benefit the consumers.

FRANK SANDERSON

Willits

The Scott Dam debate

EDITOR: The Press Democrat has published several articles on the fate of Scott Dam and Lake Pillsbury, as well as articles on the prolonged drought. What you have failed to do is connect the dots. With drought intensifying, one of the mitigation measures most often proposed is more reservoirs to capture more winter rainwater. In fact, California is planning a new reservoir, and the paper mentioned the possibility of building smaller reservoirs throughout the area. Lake Pillsbury is a large, functional reservoir. It defies logic to take this resource and turn it into an arid wasteland.

Much of the pressure to remove Scott Dam and the lake comes from the fish people, who believe removal of the dam will help restore fish populations. With climate change and drought, it is unrealistic to think any fish will survive diminished stream flows and superheated water temperatures, whether Scott Dam exists or not.

All the discussions to date about Scott Dam and Lake Pillsbury seem to be based on a business-as-usual model, but nothing will be normal or business as usual. The only topics driving discussions about the removal of Scott Dam and the Lake Pillsbury reservoir should be climate change and prolonged drought.

PEGGY TEMPLER

Fort Bragg

Water supply questions

EDITOR: Jennifer Burke, head of Santa Rosa’s Utilities Department, speaking at the recent drought town hall organized by Sonoma Water, gave a thorough description of many water-saving conservation programs available to local citizens (“Lowdown on drought,” March 12). Her goal is to compensate for increased demands for the city’s 5,000-plus recent and future new units. Other cities are similarly working to encourage more conservation.

Yet what can be done when residents have conserved all they can, when available water supplies no longer satisfy the need and demand hardening sets in? Growth is rampant in most urban areas now, just as supplies are reaching rock bottom. Sonoma Water is cutting supplies to the lower river while hoping to move “surplus” water into aquifers for its customers. Summer wastewater irrigation is limited because drought limits wastewater supply.

Although recreational use is one of five authorized designations for Russian River diversions, no mention of recreation was made in town hall presentations, and no one from the public was allowed to speak, even though summertime lower river flows may soon go down to a dribble. Only three faceless written questions were rapidly answered at the town hall, although more than 300 people watched.

BRENDA ADELMAN

Guerneville

A leader for Windsor

EDITOR: Stephanie Ahmad has an established record of leadership and public service. Committed to continuing to serve the residents of her hometown, she will bring collaboration and a community voice to the Windsor Town Council.

I have had the honor of working with Ahmad while she helped the Windsor Education Foundation raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for student programs, and I have served with her for the past several years on the Windsor school board. As school board president during the challenging COVID shutdowns, she successfully led through transparency, engagement of diverse opinions, decisive decision-making and a long-term vision for Windsor’s students, staff and their families.

Leadership, character and experience matter. Please join me in voting for Stephanie Ahmad for Windsor Town Council in the April 12 special election.

BILL ADAMS

Windsor

Oil prices are global

EDITOR: Energy prices are rising worldwide, which on its own makes blaming President Joe Biden for price spikes absurd. The U.S. is a major oil producer, but the government does not decide how much oil the industry should produce. It’s the privately held oil companies that have not raised production to meet rising demand. Why?

They can afford the necessary investments. Exxon-Mobil’s 2021 profits were $23 billion, and it has initiated a $10 billion stock buyback in addition to paying billions in dividends. Other possibilities? Remember that Exxon’s mission is not to provide gasoline at reasonable prices; it’s to maximize returns to its stockholders. So Exxon’s management has perhaps decided that higher prices are in its stockholders’ interest.

And if high prices make Biden unpopular for taking the climate crisis seriously, that’s a bonus. Anything that threatens their business model and future profits can’t be in the country’s interest, correct?

MARY ANN CIAVONNE

Santa Rosa

