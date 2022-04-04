Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Albright’s legacy

EDITOR: As a refugee from communist Czechoslovakia and having experienced the 1968 Russian invasion, Madeleine Albright’s life of service influenced my personal and professional life (“Diplomat broke through barriers,” March 24). She became my hero. May I offer here eloquent words of the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church that sum up what I think and feel:

“We mourn the loss of Madeleine Albright, committed Episcopalian and trailblazing ambassador. I am particularly thankful for her guiding belief that religious leaders have an essential role to play in foreign policy, and for her Anglican sensibility in navigating difference and diversity, which she expressed so well in her book, ‘Madame Secretary.’

“Instead of seeking yet more data to defend what we already think, we need to learn what others think, and why they think it. Instead of conspiring with the like-minded, we need to spend more time learning from those we consider wrongheaded. Even while we challenge the premises of those with whom we disagree, we should take the time to reexamine the logic of our own thinking.”

May she rest in peace and rise in glory.

EVA G. COOPER

Petaluma

A leader with character

EDITOR: I have known Stephanie Diaz since we were freshmen at Windsor High School, only now she is known as Stephanie Ahmad. Having similar academic pursuits, we took many of the same classes. I came to know her as intelligent, hardworking, dedicated and kindhearted. All traits she still has today.

She and I share a similar journey. We took advantage of the quality education Windsor provided by leaving town to attend college, start careers and build families. After a while, we decided to come home, hoping the experience and knowledge we gained while away would help us give back to the town that had given us so much.

Upon moving home, Ahmad’s dedication to education and service increased, as she was elected to the Windsor school board. Her husband, Kambiz Ahmad, shares her passion by teaching chemistry and physics at Windsor High. Families like the Ahmads, dedicated to education and giving back to their communities, embody everything Windsor stands for.

Above anything else, I know her to have truly good character. Given Windsor’s recent hardships, I hope voters weigh this quality heavily when deciding who to elect as Windsor’s next Town Council member.

NATALIE BALFOUR

Windsor

Missing tribute

EDITOR: March 29 was a nationally declared Veterans Observance Day of commemoration for the Vietnam War. During that war, more than 58,000 lost their lives. Of those, 59 were Sonoma County residents. They are commemorated by name at the Pacific Coast Air Museum. Additionally, 1,500 combatants remain missing or unaccounted for.

How could you, The Press Democrat, not devote even a single article to our national Vietnam War Veterans Observance Day? I personally am offended and, quite frankly, even appalled.

Following President Donald Trump’s proclamation, even our current president issued a statement saying this day “is a story of patriots who braved the line of fire, who cast themselves into harm’s way to save a friend, who fought hour after hour, day after day to preserve the liberties we hold dear.”

If those words ring true, we must pay tribute to and commemorate those who either served or died in Vietnam. We are obliged to remember our patriots and to honor their legacy in military service. And that even includes our local newspaper, the Press Democrat.

JOHN DE GROOT

Santa Rosa

Composting options

EDITOR: The composting item in the March 27 Good Housekeeping Green Living supplement says, “While they are biodegradable, dairy products or other animal products (even bones) will start to smell and attract pests, so toss those in your old-school garbage can.” This is true if your alternative is to put them in a compost pile you maintain at home. But in Sonoma County, it is encouraged to compost through our waste removal company.

As you reported on Jan. 21, “Now, under a new state law, all households and businesses are legally required to keep organic waste from reaching the landfill, sorting them out from actual litter and recyclables, which each have their own disposal bins” (“It’s time to talk trash”). And a poster from Recology says to compost “bread grains, pasta; coffee grounds and tea bags; dairy and eggs; fruits and vegetables; meat (including bones)” and lots of other things. Please point this out to your readers.

MARSHA CALHOUN

Petaluma

How my life changed

EDITOR: This coming Sunday will mark 30 years since a drunken driver hit me when I was 16 years old. I had a four-month coma, broken bones, paralysis and brain injuries. My gait and speech are not perfect, and I read lips.

Inspiring people is my goal.

In 2006, I started speaking at Every 15 Minutes retreats and at schools in six cities for 14 years, teaching teenagers to not drink and drive. I also had letters in newspapers reminding readers to drive sober.

The 21st century has made history like no other. California has had disasters: drought, inflation, pandemics, robberies, supply chain shortages, wildfires, etc. People are tired of the “new normal.”

It is tough to adapt to changes, and I know it. My struggle brought unexpected outcomes for my work: certificates and a medal from law enforcement. Adapt to the changes and the future will benefit you.

LORI MARTIN

Tracy

