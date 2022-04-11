Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Solving homelessness

EDITOR: While I applaud the efforts municipal, county and state officials are making to address the seemingly intractable problem of homelessness, I believe that providing housing, while important, is only a Band-Aid in dealing with the chronically homeless population.

Those who are chronically homeless are often mentally compromised or drug addicted, and housing them doesn’t address the underlying cause of their homelessness. The state abandoned its responsibility to address this problem by failing to create treatment facilities in all population centers for long-term care and treatment or revising the Lanterman, Petris, Short Act, which makes involuntary commitment for such individuals difficult.

When the Lanterman, Petris, Short Act took effect in 1972, the understanding was that regional facilities would be funded by the state to replace previously existing state mental hospitals, found unsuitable for the times. That never happened. And in recent years the elimination of criminal sanctions for drug violations, which provided drug courts the means to force addicts into treatment or risk jail, took away that option, and now addicts are in growing numbers on our streets.

We need to rethink these options if we are to make any impact on this problem.

SAL ROSANO

Santa Rosa

A slanted view

EDITOR: Severin Borenstein’s commentary shamed me to the core for having spent thousands on residential solar and an electric car, only to find I was hurting poor people (Solar subsidies punish the poor,” April 3). According to The Press Democrat, Borenstein is a “professor at UC’s Haas Business School and faculty director of the Energy Institute at Haas.” How could an esteemed scholar have any bias in his six-point slamming of decentralized power? How could I have been so wrong?

I was excited to learn more about the Energy Institute. I looked it up on Google to see if this fine academic organization needed a donation. Apparently not. It lists 35 funders. Seven are clearly corporate utilities or wholesalers, including always honest, reliable and unbiased PG&E, San Diego Gas and Electric and Southern California Edison. I saw no funders from the residential solar industry. I also saw that Borenstein receives $70,000-plus from serving on the California Independent System Operator’s board.

MARK SWEDLUND

Sebastopol

Staying compatible

EDITOR: In contrast to Permit Sonoma’s statement, there has never been public consideration of 3,000 units at Sonoma Developmental Center. The updated alternative to be studied in the environmental impact report gives a range of 450-1,000 units.

The North Sonoma Valley Municipal Advisory Council advocates 400-450 units, with up to 75% affordable. Such a development would still be the largest affordable housing development in Sonoma Valley history. Above this number will not be “compatible in scale with the surrounding community” as promised by the county in 2019. Over 1,600 people signed a petition in favor of the council’s position.

Sonoma Valley’s citizens have spoken loud and clear. We’ve consistently advocated for permanently affordable housing, open space, protecting the wildlife corridor and maintaining the site’s historical and rural character. We’ve warned about increased traffic, especially during wildfire evacuations, which have occurred twice in five years. Permit Sonoma seems to be checking the box for public input and then ignoring it.

The people of Glen Ellen are willing to share our beautiful spot and welcome new neighbors. But doubling our population and turning us into a small city? If this happens, then every small community in Sonoma County is in danger of losing something unique.

ARTHUR DAWSON

Glen Ellen

Russia driven to war

EDITOR: To understand is not to condone. Vladimir Putin made a tragic mistake invading Ukraine. How sad to know this could have been prevented if Volodymyr Zelenskyy had agreed to keep Ukraine neutral and not persisted in arming Ukraine and attempting to join NATO, the anti-Soviet alliance created in 1949. NATO should have dissolved after the fall of the Soviet Union and Boris Yeltsin’s decision to outlaw the Communist Party in 1991.

In 2021, President Joe Biden could have pressured Zelenskyy to agree to a fair neutrality settlement with Russia before the invasion and avoided the tragedy.

In 2008, Ambassador William Burns wrote to Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice that “Ukrainian entry into NATO is the brightest of all red lines for the Russian elite (not just Putin).”

NATO has been a boon to the profits of the arms industry for too long. Let’s end this. Russian has been driven by fear of NATO and paranoia, and war is the result.

PAT MITCHELL

Santa Rosa

Clear out camps

EDITOR: Why do we have to put up with homeless camps year after year? After all, we’re taxpayers and they aren’t. When a tent shows up anywhere just make them move. To where? I don’t care. Why can’t they set up a camp out by the old airport? I bet the mayor wouldn’t allow one in his front yard. And where are the police? They drive right by them and never stop.

KATHLEEN DENNISON

Santa Rosa

