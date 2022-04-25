Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Saving rainwater

EDITOR: During this time of severe drought, why aren’t more municipalities, agricultural operations and residents using rainwater catchment as a strategy to save and conserve water? Even urban residents can use smaller containers designed for small lots.

Our small rural homestead uses two 2,500-gallon tanks to catch rainwater, and they filled up after the first storms this past fall. We use this water to irrigate our flower and veggie gardens, and this captured water will last all summer, thus taking the strain off our well, which we use for household needs.

Instead of wringing our hands over the drought, rain catchment can make a huge difference. There is a lot of information to be found online about how to do it.

PADI SELWYN

Sebastopol

Supporting Calloway

EDITOR: Ron Meza Calloway has the experience and expertise to be Sonoma County superintendent of schools and help our county’s educational institutions thrive. He knows how to involve all stakeholders and find unique solutions to problems. As a member of the California School Employees Association who represents 12 of our 40 school districts, I have experienced a plethora of superintendents. Calloway stands out as a leader who knows how to involve everyone in his decision making.

Calloway knows how to work with bargaining units. Typically a point of contention in most districts, my understanding is that the negotiations between the Mark West Union School District and CSEA’s Mark West chapter have been nothing less than amicable. This is crucial for the morale of staff and the quality of service provided to the students. Having staff that feel respected and are compensated fairly is an integral part of the job for superintendent.

Sonoma County needs an experienced leader who can pick up the reins and lead us into the future of education. This person is Ron Meza Calloway, and I hope that everyone joins me in supporting him in his candidacy.

THOMAS HAGLE

Santa Rosa

A fentanyl side effect

EDITOR: The federal government changed the law on prescribing opioids for pain management in reaction to the fentanyl issue. You must see your doctor in person for a prescription. You cannot get refills. I understand the logic. We don’t want people to get addicted and take stronger, fentanyl-laced drugs.

I take an opioid for nerve damage and resulting pain, and this law has been an enormous burden. I have taken it as prescribed for more than 30 years. Why should I be denied my meds because of fentanyl?

I get by on a monthly disability check. I have had to drive to my doctor’s office hundreds of times in the past 10 years. During the pandemic I suffered tremendous pain with no adequate medication. Now I can drive to my doctor’s office if I can scrape together the gas money. It’s driven me into a situation where I sometimes take anti-anxiety medication so I won’t be stressed out about my untreated pain.

If the law worked, we wouldn’t have vastly rising fentanyl deaths. I want programs that work and I don’t want anyone to die, but choosing between pain meds or taking anti-anxiety meds because I can’t get pain meds is absurd. I’m angry and would welcome other readers’ opinions.

JANIE HAGGERTY

Cotati

Living with COVID

EDITOR: I can’t speak for anyone else, but do we need to continue with the daily statistics? COVID-19, and its variants, are not going to go away. We all need to learn to live with it, adapting our habits to our personal levels of risk assumption. For some, this will mean wearing masks forever; for others, it means forsaking masks. The important thing is respect other’s opinions, even if they are different from our own.

JEANNE LOVELL

Santa Rosa

Saving innocent lives

EDITOR: Paul Stagnoli characterized my response to the Sacramento shooting as laughable (“Predictable reaction,” Letters, April 9). An innocent person losing their life is never laughable. Every day in our country, 30 people are killed by someone using a gun, and that number jumps to 100 when you factor in suicides and accidental shootings.

A measure I am sponsoring would require universal background checks to help prevent criminals and the dangerously mentally ill from getting guns. Background checks are supported by more than 90% of Americans and a majority of National Rifle Association members.

I’m also calling for regulating ghost gun kits (one was used by a father to kill his three children in Sacramento just a few weeks ago) — requiring a background check upon purchase and serializing them so they can be traced when used in a crime.

While these measures may not have prevented the Sacramento shooting, they would save some lives. To prevent every shooting, every firearm would have to be banned. I strongly oppose that. Gun violence is a plague that affects every community, and I am committed to doing all we can to help prevent criminals and the dangerously mentally ill from getting guns. I would hope that Stagnoli wants the same.

MIKE THOMPSON

Congressman, 5th District

