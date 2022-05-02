Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Remembering history

EDITOR: As George Santayana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

1939: Germany and Russia invade Poland. Both armies kill tens of thousands of civilians. The U.S. refuses to become involved.

1940: Germany invades France and the Netherlands and implements the “final solution.” The U.S. refuses to become involved, only aiding Great Britain by shipping weapons through the lend-lease program. Hundreds of thousands of civilians are dying.

1941: Germany invades Russia. The U.S. finally becomes involved — after the death of more than a million civilians. Russia starts pushing the Nazis back to Germany. It took three more years for the U.S. to invade Europe and liberate these countries. Millions died by this time.

Today, Russia invades Ukraine. They rape, destroy and murder civilians and the U.S. refuses to intervene. We send weapons but don’t come to Ukraine’s rescue.

This Russian method of warfare is how they have always fought. Murder civilians, and there are fewer mouths to feed. Vladimir Putin is Stalin reincarnated. Come on, government, let’s not repeat the mistakes we made in World War II. Stop the slaughter, go over there and kick the Russian army back to Russia.

BILL THOMPSON

Petaluma

A perfect fit for schools

EDITOR: Ron Calloway is a perfect fit for Sonoma County superintendent of schools. He keenly understands the importance of providing comprehensive educational programs and has always found unique and creative ways of meeting the needs of families, staff and students. He is a lifelong educator who is committed to addressing the academic and social emotional needs of our children. Experience counts. Calloway has been a respected leader in our county for many years. He is eminently qualified and will be a valuable asset as county superintendent of schools.

CARLO ROSSI

Sebastopol

Other happenings at SSU

EDITOR: We are pleased to report on an outstanding event we attended on the Sonoma State campus on Wednesday: the annual Science Symposium, part of the Week of Research and Creativity. More than 100 impressive student science projects were on display, and the packed ballroom in the beautiful Student Center was abuzz with intellectual conversation.

SSU academics continue, the Green Music Center continues to hold fine student music events and provide wonderful programming for the community, and the lovely campus offers a beautiful place for all of us to walk and enjoy. How fortunate we all are to have such a gem in our midst.

We are proud to support SSU and affirm the continuing excellence of our local university. This is the time of decision-

making for new students, and we want to make sure they are aware that there is much, much more going on than the current headlines would lead one to believe.

BARBARA and JAKE MACKENZIE

Rohnert Park

A teacher for Coscarelli

EDITOR: I am a teacher and I support Brad Coscarelli for Sonoma County superintendent of schools. I ask the thousands of students and families who have been positively impacted by him to show their gratitude and respect by voting for him. For those in the county who do not know Coscarelli, he is a caring and compassionate leader who establishes a family-based community wherever he leads. He is a dedicated, beloved educator and has been a positive role model for our community.

The criticism leveled at Coscarelli that teachers support him is unjustified. His endorsement from teachers across the county should be expected in this role. The status quo and candidates supported by local school boards have created an adversarial relationship between districts and teachers due to inflated reserves multiple times higher than is required by law.

Teachers have been forced repeatedly to strike or threaten to strike to gain fair compensation. It is time to end the adversarial relationship and do what is best for education. Coscarelli has the character and demeanor to take on this challenge. I encourage Sonoma County to vote for Brad Coscarelli.

JOHN CORTOPASSI

Windsor

Water management

EDITOR: All living things rely on water for life — plants, animals, humans and fish. But water has times of plenty, and then there are times when it can be scarce. We build dams to control the supply of water and to control flooding. Right now, we are in a drought, and everything and everyone has less water — plants, animals, humans and even fish. We need to build more water containment and save what rainwater we receive.

Those who want to remove Scott and Cape Horn dams to give fish more water do not realize taking water for the fish takes water that supplies ranchers, farms and you and I.

With less water, crops cannot be planted, ranches cut back on the number of animals. What about humans? We still want to eat, flush the toilet and take a bath.

Right now, we are at a time when we all have to suffer and compromise on the luxury of an abundance of water. With proper management of what we have, we will come back from these difficult times.

PAUL BENKOVER

Sebastopol

