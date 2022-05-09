Monday’s Letters to the Editor

A broken institution

EDITOR: There are plenty of reasons why American democracy is in a declining spiral, but a prominent cause of our wobbly status is our institutions. Take the U.S. Senate, for example. Wyoming (population 581,000) has less than 1.5% of the population of California (39.6 million), yet it has the same number of senators. Imagine if California had such a system for determining state Senate representation for the 58 counties. Alpine County (population 1,159) would have equal footing with Los Angeles County (10 million).

David Birdsell, dean of the school of public and international affairs at Baruch College, notes that by 2040, the 15 most populated states — representing 70% of the population — will have 30 senators while the remaining 30% of Americans will have 70 senators.

As long as we endure such a skewed formula, very little can be accomplished on issues that Americans as a whole support, i.e., gun safety, reproductive rights, child care, etc. Filibuster or not, the Senate stands broken.

TIM FLAGERMAN

Rohnert Park

Time to act on ghost guns

EDITOR: Rep. Mike Thompson is correct in trying to stop the ghost gun epidemic. Californians who buy guns and ammunition know that we already have Justice Department background checks on purchases. In fact, there is a 10-day waiting period between purchase of ammo and delivery. What most do not understand is that many other states do not have universal background checks. It’s time the U.S. had a federally mandated background check on anyone purchasing weapons and ammunition. That might reduce the sale of weapons to undesirable persons. We can only hope Congress does something to significantly control the ghost gun problem.

JOHN TRAVINSKY

Windsor

A woman for schools

EDITOR: Forty-two years ago, Sonoma County women founded the National Women’s History Project after noticing that only 3% of our textbooks recognized women’s achievements. Yet we have not had a woman as county superintendent of education since 1926.

Fortunately, we have a woman of exceptional qualifications running for the office. Amie Carter is uniquely qualified. The county superintendent is the leader of 40 school districts in policy implementation, educational innovation and financial responsibility. The individual represents the county at the state and national levels, monitors district budgets, achievement plans, learning environments, special education and leads the implementation of curriculum standards.

Having worked with California Distinguished Schools and been honored by the National College Board for improving student outcomes, Carter is a recognized educational leader. A resident of Petaluma and mother of five daughters, Carter is a seasoned educator currently in a top-level position at a county office, the only candidate to have this level of experience.

Just to share more about what kind of person you would be electing: If you do not see Carter on Election Day, it’s because she will be in the hospital giving one of her kidneys to her brother.

LINDA LAMBERT

Santa Rosa

A counteroffer

EDITOR: Really, do these folks in Washington (wow, am I controlling my words) really think they can turn back the clock, actually send us back to the Dark Ages? Whew, nope, I’m not going to rave or rage or give any of these folks a reason to go after me. Rather, if I’m meant to live with these arcane rules dictating my life and body, I have a counteroffer for all of you in support of same.

The men who have the gall to tell a woman what she must do with her body will all be required to have a vasectomy, regardless of age. Should you refuse, you will be castrated by a female doctor. And any woman not supporting another woman’s right to choose what happens to their body will be required to raise, care for and finance the children who were forced to be born, without any government handouts. That’s it, those are my terms.

JAN POST-SCHWARZ

Rohnert Park

Media question

EDITOR: Just one simple question, satirically speaking. Where were all the screaming, end of democracy, talking heads when white billionaire Jeff Bezos bought the Washington Post? Hypocrisy sure seems to run deep in our politics.

JIM HICKEY

Santa Rosa

Disaster averted

EDITOR: When Napoleon Bonaparte interviewed prospective officer candidates for his army, he pointedly asked each one, “Are you lucky?” The Republicans were lucky that former President Donald Trump was not challenged by difficult events, except for the ones Trump authored by himself. (Remember the longest shutdown of the U.S. government, because he had a tantrum about Mexico not funding his wall?) Luckily, Ukraine did not happen on his watch, and he didn’t have the opportunity to quit NATO as he wanted.

President Joe Biden has authored a master class in building consensus and highlighted the benefits of having friends and allies. I understand that inflation is high, but I also understand the disaster the world avoided had Trump still been in charge.

STEVE CARTER

Sebastopol

