Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Downtown RP, finally

EDITOR: When I moved here in 1971 to go to Sonoma State College, I drove around Rohnert Park for an hour looking for downtown. No luck. A young kid from Sacramento didn’t know a city could exist with just shopping centers and housing subdivisions. Well, finally, I’ll be able to go downtown in Rohnert Park (“RP downtown plan advances,” Thursday). By the way, I stayed in Sonoma County after graduating.

RALPH HARMON

Sebastopol

Try an electric bike

EDITOR: While gas prices continue to soar, there is a partial solution that is fun, healthy and affordable. I’m talking about electric bikes, which come in a multitude of styles and prices. They are perfect for around town errands and exercise on bike paths and quieter neighborhood streets, and longer rides into the countryside.

Many companies make cargo e-bikes that can carry groceries and/or small children. There are even electric tricycles that offer more stability for those who need it. You can choose from bikes that have a throttle assist or those that are pedal assist only.

As more people choose to ride electric bikes, I believe car traffic will diminish, making streets safer for bikes and giving bike riders more clout when it comes to improving bike infrastructure. It feels good not to spend time and money for gas for a lot of my transportation needs. Whenever I ride my e-bike, I am amazed that more people don’t do it. It is so easy and fun. Try it, you’ll like it.

ROBIN HARTMANN

Santa Rosa

Bloated government

EDITOR: Millions of dollars for homeless service and wage increases for city, county and state employees. Government surpluses noted in your newspaper. You’d think our representatives would fund our roads, but no. They ask us to continue to tax ourselves for that. What happened to the PG&E money? What happened to the Federal Emergency Management Agency money? Taxpayers, please wake up and don’t allow the government to convince you to tax yourself more when gas and groceries are so high. We always have to make sure we’re OK before giving more money to a bloated government.

WENDY HAYNES

Santa Rosa

An exaggerated claim

EDITOR: As a retired sheriff’s captain and the supervisor of the Violent Crimes Investigations unit during the Ramon Salcido murder investigations, I feel compelled to address mischaracterizations attributed to sheriff hopeful Dave Edmonds (“Taking on ‘bully culture,’ ” May 11). Edmonds said he led the Salcido investigations in 1989. He was the junior detective in the VCI unit at the time. He was involved to the level he was simply because he was the on-call detective that week and, as such, inherited any case that was outside the normal caseload. His efforts, as those of the other involved detectives, were closely monitored and supervised by me as the detective sergeant and leader of the investigative team.

He says he apprehended Salcido in Mexico City. The truth is that the Mexican authorities arrested Salcido prior to the arrival there of our six-member detective team. The Mexican government, as an act of international courtesy, turned Salcido over to our team to be returned to the United States for criminal proceedings.

Due credit for the many personnel involved in the investigation, and ultimately successful conviction, were sorely missing from Edmonds’ remarks.

MIKE BROWN

Santa Rosa

Democrat vs. Democrat

EDITOR: Rep. Mike Thompson has been in Congress for 24 years and never faced a competitive election. In the June 7 primary, we have a chance to change that. In this overwhelmingly Democratic district, Thompson has blown out his Republican opponent every election. He is a member of the conservative Blue Dog caucus, a voting bloc whose members include anti-abortion, anti-immigration representatives who worked with Joe Manchin to block President Joe Biden’s agenda last year. His values are out of step with the median 4th District voter.

We deserve a real choice in November. The best way to do that is to vote for progressive community organizer and business leader Andrew Engdahl in the primary. Because California has a top-two primary system, the first- and second-place candidates will move on to the general election regardless of their party affiliation. With so many Republican candidates running, there is a clear path for Engdahl to move on and make the general election Democrat vs. Democrat.

BEN BARTLETT

Santa Rosa

Carter’s ready for the job

EDITOR: Amie Carter is the only candidate with the depth and breadth of experience to lead our county’s 40 school districts. She has had county superintendency experience, and leadership at the county level requires a different experience set than the school or district levels. For one thing, coaching and supporting 40 district superintendents would be familiar to her. Overseeing district budgets for state compliance is also familiar to her. I am a lifelong educator from classroom to school board and have worked with county superintendents over my career. Amie Carter will be able to bring the insight, experience, forethought and action to the issues facing us in education.

LAURIE FONG

Santa Rosa

