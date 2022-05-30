Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Help for fire victims

EDITOR: There is a lot of news about Gov. Gavin Newsom trying to decide how to use the state’s surplus, usually suggesting how to provide relief to those suffering from COVID-19 and inflation. These inconveniences go back roughly two years. Meanwhile, wildfire victims who have not been able to rebuild their homes have an inconvenience that goes back four years and six months.

I wonder how many of those victims know there is a state program, in the Department of Housing and Community Development, that has the stated purpose of providing financial assistance to victims whose insurance coverage was inadequate to rebuild. It is called “ReCoverCA,” and it is supposed to give grants to those homeowners. I qualified about a year ago. So far, no money. The program hasn’t even determined whether or how much I might receive. The problem appears to be that the program has no money. Legislators created it, they can tell us they are helping us, but they did not provide any funds to actually help.

I encourage everyone in Sonoma County, victims and the public, to contact the governor’s office and ask him to fund ReCoverCA.

SPENCER HUMPHREY

Santa Rosa

Voting for change

EDITOR: I am a concerned parent of an inmate in the Sonoma County Jail. My purpose in writing is to shine light on situations at that facility. Items made available for purchase (toothpaste, food, coffee) are paid for in the following manner. Family members must set up a commissary fund by depositing a sum of money. The contract company charges a fee on the total and inflates the prices of items sold to inmates.

There is overwhelming evidence proving that continued family connections are vital to the well-being of inmates. Many jails provide email service and video chats. Sonoma County provides snail mail. Telephone calls are through a contract provider, but families, again. must deposit money. All calls carry a charge, even if local.

If you support a more humane and caring environment for those members of our society who are struggling to get their lives back in order, you need to vote for a candidate who understands those needs and will change the current environment at our detention facility. I am voting for Carl Tennenbaum.

MARTY TOBENER

Healdsburg

Can we get along?

EDITOR: Our children watch as we Americans mock and condemn and vilify and do far worse to each other. Who else watches? To see domestic discord tear at America must hearten the merciless autocrats in Beijing and Moscow who operate free of the messiness of dissent and elections as they do whatever they’ll do to diminish our power and influence in the world, to wear us down and wait us out. Perhaps we could acknowledge that our country is in serious, serious jeopardy. We could consider more closely who our true enemies are. We could cut each other a little slack.

CHRIS SMITH

Santa Rosa

Wells for controller

EDITOR: On June 7, we go to the polls and vote. Many of us recognize that a change is needed, me included. Although I am a registered Democrat, I research as many of the candidates as I can and hope by doing this I am making an informed decision. Recognizing that I do not know these candidates, I vote as suggested based on the trusted lists I receive and the research I have done. Hopefully, I make a right decision.

This election is different for me because I know one of the candidates personally, and she is running for state controller. Her name is Laura Wells, and she is a member of the Green Party. Wells was the person who explained to me the benefits of public banking, an eye-opener on how the banking system works. She is versed in public banking, and as a troubleshooting systems analyst for years she has the skills for that position. She is a woman of integrity, and I want to lend my support to her.

I believe by voting for at least one person running in an alternate party is a way for me to support the changes we need to see happen.

ELAINE B. HOLTZ

Santa Rosa

Will’s disinformation

EDITOR: On May 23, George F. Will wrote, “Progressives might try muting their message that this nation was born from racism and remains essentially awful” (“From the Miami mayor’s office to the White House?”). The take-away — progressives think that America is an awful place to live.

What is the best way to frame this statement? Is it propaganda, misinformation or disinformation? Propaganda only tells one side of a story, but the facts are accurate. Misinformation is a story or statement that includes wrong information, but the mistake is inadvertent (benefit of the doubt?). Disinformation is a narrative that flat-out lies or contradicts the evidence and/or facts. By repeating wrong information, a person intentionally disinforms.

I see Will’s statement as disinformation. Were Will to actually talk with a person who self-identifies as progressive, he would see that this is a person who loves this country. The fact is racism is a major theme in America’s history. Pointing this out is an act of love. It is part and parcel of evolving the social fabric to be more compassionate, more expressive of “justice for all.” It is an act of love to want the rights of citizens defined in the rule of law to include all Americans.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.