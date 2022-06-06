Monday’s Letters to the Editor

A safety concept

EDITOR: Parents are not permitted to test and issue a drivers license to their children. This is just an example of the best system we have to keep driving safe. Too bad we don’t require this same level of safety for gun owners.

If you wish to hunt, our government requires a person to take a gun safety course and pass a required test. The National Rifle Association hasn’t managed to dumb down this process, thank heavens. It’s too bad such a safety course isn’t required for first-time gun owners. The Swiss have woven this gun education thread into their gun society for years and have nothing to compare to our gun violence.

For those who have served in the military, I ask this question: How would you have felt if after boot camp and training, your unit was deployed with a new recruit without any weapons training? Would you feel safe? Why should anyone be able to buy a gun without proper training?

Our country can’t even pass a bill for universal background checks when most of the nation agrees it’s long overdue. Speaking of safety, maybe we should start there.

SHERYL NADEAU

Petaluma

Ready for the job

EDITOR: While we are fortunate to have multiple candidates running for Sonoma County school superintendent, only one has the experience needed to step in on Day One. Ron Meza Calloway has been a teacher, principal, human resources director and superintendent in Sonoma County for over 30 years.

During his career, he has worked in small, medium and large districts — each time bringing great success to the children he has served. He was at the forefront of the educational response after the 2017 wildfires and learned of the importance of supporting children and their families during trauma.

He has worked with teachers, school boards and the community to respond to the needs of our students and always remembers to put children first. Sonoma County needs an experienced superintendent who understands that the county Office of Education’s most important role is to support the children of Sonoma County. I strongly encourage our community to support Ron Meza Calloway for Sonoma County superintendent.

CHRIS RAFANELLI

Santa Rosa

The only way forward

EDITOR: If you were to poll my friends and family six months ago, I would be the last person endorsing any law enforcement officer. As a resident of over 46 years in Sonoma County, my personal engagements 20-plus years echo so many others: abuse of power, fearful, negative. We need change now.

I have met and asked straight questions to Carl Tennenbaum. I not only endorse his candidacy for Sonoma County sheriff, I walked my district on his behalf. He is a decent human being and represents what our community desperately needs and deserves: compassion, kindness, professionalism, the ability to mend relationships while providing deputies support, training and tools to accomplish the oath to protect and serve our community.

Tennenbaum will restore what the institution and culture lacks. He supports full transparency, he embodies the audacity to face the myriad problems in the office and understands the work sworn deputies face in the field.

We don’t need a yes man unwilling to address the litany of problems directly under his supervision. Tennenbaum is the only way forward.

KAHLEEN NOWAK

Rohnert Park

Teens and guns

EDITOR: I find it confounding that, at least in Texas and New York, 18-year-olds are able to buy guns but not a beer. If teenage minds are still immature and prone to impulsiveness, does this seem reasonable? Not that I think anyone other than a soldier should be allowed to have an assault weapon, but we’d have averted our two most recent tragedies if teenagers were not permitted to buy guns.

MICHELLE BEKO

Santa Rosa

Voting on homelessness

EDITOR: I appreciate The Press Democrat’s coverage of the homeless crisis in Sonoma County, including the ongoing lawsuit Friends of Sebastopol initiated against the city. Sonoma County residents have looked on with dismay as state, city and county policy enabled mass homelessness by funding encampments with no drug use prohibitions and free, no-strings attached housing for homeless people. Politicians celebrate as “successes” the ungodly sums of taxpayer money spent to place people behind fences and in rundown motels while ignoring their long-term mental health, sobriety and financial outcomes.

As Californians, we need to understand the difference between compassion and enabling, and in terms of homeless policy that means bringing more structure and tough love into the equation. Such a dramatic reversal in policy must start at the top — that’s why I’m voting for Michael Shellenberger for governor. His plan to provide universal psychiatric and addiction care paired with a right to shelter and a public camping ban is the most honest, informed and humane solution any candidate has put forward to solve the state’s homeless crisis and improve quality of life for all Californians. You can learn more at shellenbergerforgovernor.org.

ZACHARY IMBROGNO

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.