Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Protect open space

EDITOR: The main ask from the protesters at the Sonoma Development Center was for the state to immediately transfer all the open space land to parks for protection in perpetuity (“Protesters turn out as SDC offers tours,” June 6). I know, I was there holding a sign.

Everyone supports the open space protection — county, state and community — so it is hard to understand why it hasn’t happened. Selling it to a developer to then donate it back to the parks seems crazy since we the people of California own it already.

Right now, the historic campus is up for sale separately from the open space by the state, for better or worse. It makes perfect sense to transfer the open space now and remove it from the contentious planning process for the campus. We need leadership from state Sens. Mike McGuire and Bill Dodd and perhaps Gov. Gavin Newsom to get it done now. Letters to them will help. We know Supervisor Susan Gorin is already on board.

TERI SHORE

Sonoma

Stop sacrificing people

EDITOR: Imagine that the United States was infested with human-eating tigers, with frequent reports of tigers invading schools, churches, supermarkets and public squares and eating four, six, 19 people before the police could shoot them.

What would be best: “harden” every public space into a fortress to keep the tigers out? How much would it cost to build that much fencing and hire that much staff to screen people who wanted entry and keep out the tigers? Where would we stop? Would we fence off the streets?

Or would it be better to address the tiger problem?

Perhaps it’s a pipe dream — we seem unable to pass even basic gun safety reforms — but the Second Amendment needs to be amended. Australia took action after a mass shooting and has reduced gun violence (including mass shootings) dramatically. Other countries don’t experience our level of daily gun violence, mass shootings and individual gun-related deaths.

Yes, we need more mental health treatment; yes, we need to identify terrorists of all types. But that’s not enough; we need to control the weapons.

Please, please, please, lawmakers: be responsible to your constituents and stop sacrificing them on the altar of unconstrained gun rights.

BILL and ARLENE HOUGHTON

Sebastopol

Judges get political

EDITOR: The robe worn by judges in our court system signifies that the judge has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law. In a recent campaign mailer, 14 of 17 highly qualified Sonoma County judges were photographed in their robes, endorsing one of the judicial candidates.

These judges certainly have every right to their opinion and to endorse a candidate. However, when a judge uses their robe, the symbol of their office, as an endorsement of a political candidate, the judge has gone too far.

The robe, when worn in court, gives the public a consciousness of the solemnity of the judicial administration of justice. The judicial robe is meant to symbolize the court’s independence, impartiality and dignity, not the approval of a political candidate.

BILL KUZIARA

Sebastopol

Putting guns first

EDITOR: Imagine a country where parents drop their children off at school and then need a DNA test to identify them upon return, because only bits and pieces remain.

Imagine a country where hundreds of thousands of kids have been present at school shootings. They may not have witnessed their classmates and teachers being wounded and killed, but they still carry the trauma.

Imagine a country that shrugs its collective shoulders, says there’s nothing we can do and simply offers thoughts and prayers.

Imagine a country that is enraged by the masking of children during a pandemic, or critical race theory or that some gay teachers and students have the audacity to not be closeted. Imagine a country so intent on protecting students from these “horrors,” that legislation is quickly passed, allowing parents to sue schools and teachers.

Imagine a country that insists the only way to save ourselves and our kids, while maintaining our freedom, is by arming teachers and becoming a police state with armed guards stationed at every school, grocery store, theater, etc.

Wait, there’s no need to imagine anything. This is our country. This is the United States of America, right now.

LAURA GONZALEZ

Santa Rosa

Putting guns first

EDITOR: On the floor of the House of Representatives floor, Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, said that since we use armed guards to protect our money, we should use armed guards to protect our children.

One problem with that logic: Money does not get scared. Money does not get post-traumatic stress disorder that changes the rest of its life. Money does not have life. Money does not lie bleeding to death. Money does not experience mental and physical pain.

What a heartless suggestion from McClintock.

Who could think it is OK for little children to be forced to live in fear?

CONNIE ALLEN

Rohnert Park

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.