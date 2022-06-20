Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Death of democracy

EDITOR: Now that the Jan. 6 report is coming out, more and more is being said about how close we came to losing our democracy. I believe our democracy was lost the second Donald Trump was elected, and our country is simply going through the throes of dealing with it. Nearly the entire Republican Party and its adherents are following their fearless leader and his message of racism, hate and fear of “the other” to finalize the end to our “great experiment.” I believe the Republicans will win by large margins in November and we will never see the likes of our great republic again. But it was a great run while it lasted.

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

Body sovereignty

EDITOR: Embryos and pre-viable fetuses are not human beings. They are organs of the host and therefore under the exclusive sovereignty of the host. If a host wishes to have an organ, such as a liver or a gall bladder, removed, or not removed, she has that right. Same with an embryo.

JAY CLEM

Santa Rosa

Second Amendment limits

EDITOR: The Second Amendment reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Note that the above never mentions guns but says “the right to bear Arms.” So, since nuclear weapons have become portable, by the Second Amendment definition, the general public should have the right to be armed with a nuclear weapon or two. But in 2017, the U.S. signed a United Nations treaty stating that the general public of the countries involved would have no right to possess any nuclear weapons. Thus there is precedent for limiting Second Amendment rights, and the Second Amendment can be modified by a treaty with other nations. To the best of my knowledge, the National Rifle Association hasn’t proceeded with any lawsuits claiming that Second Amendment rights were violated by the 2017 treaty and, clearly, if the NRA did get it repealed it’s insane to think of all of us lugging around nuclear warheads, just so we can be always prepared for a nuclear war.

What this means is that the Second Amendment was something that at the time of the founders made sense. But it doesn’t work as written any more.

CARL MERNER

Holualoa, Hawaii

Landscaping for birds

EDITOR: There was an excellent article in The Press Democrat on June 4 on how using mulch without plastic improves the soil (“Marvelous mulch”). There is the additional benefit in that it provides birds with the needed ground on which to forage for food. The trend to cover one’s yard with rocks, plastic, fake grass or pavers repels birds. Weeds will still grow between rocks or in mulch over plastic. Unfortunately, the result of this trend leads to fewer and fewer birds in our neighborhoods.

LYNN HOYLE

Santa Rosa

Boudin’s defeat

EDITOR: I am saddened by the recall defeat of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Though his defeat was almost certain, the people of San Francisco have lost a sincere and good-hearted member of their government. Government officials with real courage and principles like Boudin are rare and hard to find in these days of mass conformity, political confusion and deep and cynical divisions.

I hope other people who feel a real commitment to making creative and positive changes in San Francisco and in our nation do not give up hope that progress is possible. Because it is true that acting with a new vision for a more humane society is always met by fears and doubts.

We human beings have been living in such misery for so many thousands of years that anyone who truly stands for real change — for a path out of the darkness that is our life — seems a little too eccentric for us to trust. Yet it is such brave people throughout history who have been of real help in pointing toward liberation.

RAMA KUMAR

Fairfax

Real gun reform

EDITOR: So, Congress is actually going to pass gun legislation. Am I impressed? Not at all. It’s a tiny step so they can say they did something. We need giant steps to keep us safe.

First, we need to ban assault weapons. There is no sane reason why any private citizen should have an assault weapon. They are designed for war, and their purpose is to kill lots of people quickly.

Second, we need to raise the age for purchasing any gun. We now know much more about the development of the human brain, especially the male human brain. The area of the brain that controls reasoning isn’t fully developed until about age 25. So, ban the purchase of any gun by anyone 25 and younger.

Third, require background checks for purchasers at all gun sales, public or private.

Fourth, encourage red flag laws and other ways to keep guns out of the hands of those who are mentally unstable. This is the most difficult and the fuzziest. Fuzzy, because some criminals seem perfectly sane and many people who are very troubled will never commit crimes. Arguing that keeping guns out of the hands of mentally unstable people would stop gun violence ignores the fact that gun violence cannot occur without a gun.

BARBARA VAUGHAN

Santa Rosa

